Why is Amazon paying full-price for third-party inventory?
Apparently sacrificing margin aspirations, Amazon.com is reportedly paying full price to third-party sellers to expand its inventory.
According to a CNBC report, Amazon has reached out to thousands of third-party sellers participating in its Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program to purchase their inventory at regular price. Under the fast-expanding FBA program, third-party sellers pay a fee to have their inventory stored and shipped by Amazon.
“For a limited time, there will be no additional fees, and we will purchase inventory from you at your local marketplace offer price,” Amazon stated in its e-mail to third-party sellers.
A spokesperson told CNBC, “When items are unavailable in a particular geography, we provide customers with selection from another marketplace. This offers customers a wider selection of great brands and helps sellers increase sales.”
Amazon last November rolled out a similar program called “Simplify Global Selling” in Europe.
Some reports noted that although Amazon may make no margin on the sale, it is earning a fee from the sellers in its FBA program and may make some money on shipping. Writing for Ars Technica, Valentina Palladino said gaining larger inventory access helps Amazon ship more efficiently. She wrote, “Even if Amazon doesn’t make a ton of money from sales coming from this program, easier shipping processes lead to faster shipping and delivery schedules, which keep customers happy and shopping on Amazon.”
The program may also provide access to brands that refuse to sell on Amazon’s platform. Many retailers of Birkenstock who are not authorized to resell on Amazon received the e-mail and the comfy shoe leader has vowed to crack down on any resultant unauthorized sales.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Amazon’s third-party seller purchases as a short- or long-term solution to managing inventory shortages? Is it a “win-win” for Amazon and its third-party sellers?
7 Comments on "Why is Amazon paying full-price for third-party inventory?"
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
This program is a win for Amazon, which can draw from other sources when its own inventories run low. And it’s a win for sellers, who see product movement and profit, if only in the short term. Finally, it’s a win for consumers, who will find fewer out-of-stock situations at Amazon.
Head of Experience Design, Tribal Worldwide London
Amazon has always been about the long tail. Increasing that tail means they keep the juggernaut well-oiled even if they only make a margin on delivery. Expanding their reach and adding robustness (alternative sellers) to the supply of the tail should only help.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
I’m guessing this is a stop-gap measure — especially as I’ve been hearing stories for a couple of years about Amazon pushing sellers out of Amazon fulfillment, trying to foist costs and storage back onto the manufacturer and even trying to beat down supplier prices.
We always need consider Amazon PR like a magician. Every time they tell us to look at the left hand, we should look at the right — in other words ask “what aren’t they saying here that is what we really should be paying attention to?” Unfortunately with this news the answer to that question isn’t clear … yet.
Amazon has a history of cannibalizing their third-party sellers. This is not a long-term win for third-party sellers as Amazon will look, long-term, to sell the popular product directly and work with the manufacturer/distributor to push the third-party seller out of the marketplace. With that said, third-party sellers should charge Amazon more to be used as a short-term resupply point.
President and CEO, Stealing Share
Smart of Amazon. It is the direct route to monopolizing sales. Be willing to sacrifice margins to increase over-all sales. What is the definition of failure in the vocabulary of Amazon? Low margins or product availability? The answer to stealing share is breadth of choice. Margins will follow the brand. Not vice versa.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Anyone who still persists in believing that Amazon is about lowest price is way behind the times. Amazon is about convenience — that’s what Dash buttons and Alexa voice ordering is all about. And Amazon is about ensuring that they remain, if not grow, their mindshare capture as the “Google of products.” If they have to buy products at full price from their marketplace sellers in order to ensure they’re meeting those two objectives, which ultimately translates into “guaranteed place to find what you’re looking for,” I would consider that merely a marketing investment on their part, and well worth the ROI.
CEO
Amazon is reacting to inroads by Walmart with third-party sellers. So if you are Amazon you cut your third-party sellers (who generally hate you but feel like they have to use you) a better deal to keep them away from your number one competitor.