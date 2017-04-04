Why haven’t customer surveys gone mobile?

Apr 04, 2017
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

ChargeItSpot, which deploys charging stations within retail stores, is adding a survey feature to its offering.

Shoppers are asked three multiple-choice questions about their shopping experience as they unplug their phones from the charging stations. Despite being optional, a test with eight retailers saw a 70 to 90 percent completion rate, according to Bloomberg. Importantly, the feedback came back in real-time.

The arrival of social media and the many touchpoints added through omnichannel retailing appear to offer a variety of ways for retailers to seek out feedback through similar mobile surveys.

Yet the two most common methods for collecting customer surveys continue to be the back or bottom of a receipt and via post-purchase e-mails. In both cases, retailers encourage shoppers to go online to answer a quick survey and often incentivize the action with the promise of a sweepstakes entry or small discount.

However, survey methods in general have received poor grades. According to a 2014 study from OpinionLab:

  • Sixty-six percent of customers prefer to give feedback by actively reaching out;
  • Seventy-two percent said surveys interfere with the experience of a website;
  • Eighty-percent have abandoned a survey halfway through and 52 percent would not spend more than three minutes filling out a feedback form.

An article from Pew Research Center notes that one challenge with mobile surveys is ensuring the software properly renders the questions regardless of the type of device respondents are using. Grid-formatted questions, typical in some survey methods, don’t translate well to mobile screens. Mobile survey takers are also found to respond better to fewer questions that are shorter in length.

“The problem isn’t that consumers are impatient with mobile surveys,” wrote MFour, a creator of a survey app, recently on its blog. “It’s that they’re downright dismissive of any experience on their phones and with their apps that doesn’t live up to their extremely high expectations of smooth-functioning elegance and convenience — the qualities that make using their phones so appealing in the first place.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is preventing retailers and brands from making better use of smartphones as a customer feedback tool? What are the best current methods of soliciting customer feedback and where do you see such methods heading in the future?

"The current overuse of surveys as a part of every transaction is causing shoppers to automatically avoid them."

Ross ElyPresident and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services

Ross Ely

Ross ElyPresident and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services

Jon Polin
Jon Polin
Cofounder and President, StorePower
1 hour 8 minutes ago

This strikes me more as a case of misaligned WIFM (what’s in it for me?) than a technology question. We are all busy. For most of us to take any time to answer a retailer or brand survey, we need to know there is something in it for us — a discount, an “insider/VIP” badge, influence on product development … something. Smartphone technology and UI is not a barrier.

Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
1 hour 7 minutes ago

I think the folks at ‘Happy or Not’ have it right — a quick satisfaction survey that a six-year-old kid could answer. This type of quick surveying could very easily be done via smartphone. Of course the trick is getting shoppers to download an app or agree to being surveyed, but I think it’s doable. Soliciting customer feedback has never been more important but, as we’ve discussed on past posts, the methods and intent in the way it’s largely being conducted today are problematic — producing more marketing fodder than true customer insights.

Ross Ely
Ross Ely
President and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services
45 minutes 21 seconds ago

Shopper surveys are out of control right now as retailers hound their customers with endless surveys about “their experience.” Shoppers do not owe retailers feedback as part of their transaction.

Retailers must first establish a relationship with their shoppers, and only then include surveys respectfully as a part of their communications. The current overuse of surveys as a part of every transaction is causing shoppers to automatically avoid them.

gordon arnold
gordon arnold
Sales Manager
34 minutes 56 seconds ago

Time and relevance are the only issues. A simple survey of three yes-or-no questions is all that is needed. Something like: Were you satisfied with your recent experience? Would you like to discuss this with a rep? Which is your communication preference, voice or email?

There is only one prerequisite for this simple test method; a genuine willingness to listen and learn what matters to the market. But if the goal is to placate consumer frustration then what does it matter in terms of questionnaire content and reporting?

Sky Rota
Sky Rota
GenZinsider.com CEO
28 minutes 13 seconds ago
They are not making use of them because they are probably older-minded and behind the times. I only know that when I buy something in a store and the cashier circles something in highlighter at the bottom of my receipt and says now go home and take this online survey I’m like, are you kidding me? That’s never happening! I don’t see any good current methods out there. The credit card swiper could be an option and have three max questions on it while you are paying, so you have no choice but to give the feedback right then. You could send us an instant trigger text for feedback — if you retailers do that then you must send it the second we pay (before we leave the store) and it must come with a built-in coupon to make us want to answer the three question survey. That would be a two-fold win for you because now we will come back to the store and use our coupon. But Do NOT abuse our private phone numbers and stalk-text us like you stalk-emailed all the generations before us! We don’t want to hear from you or be your friend. We will… Read more »
Adrian Weidmann
Adrian Weidmann
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
7 minutes 30 seconds ago

Too invasive, too long, too complicated, too many and — as pointed out — shopping is a personal and private journey. Frankly, it’s not the retailer’s business. If you want and value shoppers’ opinions then they become consultants that you need pay for their opinions. All too often these surveys are invasive and masked as retailers seeking to improve their service when it is nothing more than adding more data to an even bigger data pile. All of which leads to nothing of value at all! Certainly not for the shopper. The survey process simply opens the door to Google and Doubleclick’s creepy ad serving and unwelcome SPAM.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
4 minutes 20 seconds ago

Keep it short, keep it simple, keep it clean-looking and people will answer on their smartphones. Make them work at it and they’re gone.

