Why haven’t customer surveys gone mobile?
ChargeItSpot, which deploys charging stations within retail stores, is adding a survey feature to its offering.
Shoppers are asked three multiple-choice questions about their shopping experience as they unplug their phones from the charging stations. Despite being optional, a test with eight retailers saw a 70 to 90 percent completion rate, according to Bloomberg. Importantly, the feedback came back in real-time.
The arrival of social media and the many touchpoints added through omnichannel retailing appear to offer a variety of ways for retailers to seek out feedback through similar mobile surveys.
Yet the two most common methods for collecting customer surveys continue to be the back or bottom of a receipt and via post-purchase e-mails. In both cases, retailers encourage shoppers to go online to answer a quick survey and often incentivize the action with the promise of a sweepstakes entry or small discount.
However, survey methods in general have received poor grades. According to a 2014 study from OpinionLab:
- Sixty-six percent of customers prefer to give feedback by actively reaching out;
- Seventy-two percent said surveys interfere with the experience of a website;
- Eighty-percent have abandoned a survey halfway through and 52 percent would not spend more than three minutes filling out a feedback form.
An article from Pew Research Center notes that one challenge with mobile surveys is ensuring the software properly renders the questions regardless of the type of device respondents are using. Grid-formatted questions, typical in some survey methods, don’t translate well to mobile screens. Mobile survey takers are also found to respond better to fewer questions that are shorter in length.
“The problem isn’t that consumers are impatient with mobile surveys,” wrote MFour, a creator of a survey app, recently on its blog. “It’s that they’re downright dismissive of any experience on their phones and with their apps that doesn’t live up to their extremely high expectations of smooth-functioning elegance and convenience — the qualities that make using their phones so appealing in the first place.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is preventing retailers and brands from making better use of smartphones as a customer feedback tool? What are the best current methods of soliciting customer feedback and where do you see such methods heading in the future?
7 Comments on "Why haven't customer surveys gone mobile?"
Cofounder and President, StorePower
This strikes me more as a case of misaligned WIFM (what’s in it for me?) than a technology question. We are all busy. For most of us to take any time to answer a retailer or brand survey, we need to know there is something in it for us — a discount, an “insider/VIP” badge, influence on product development … something. Smartphone technology and UI is not a barrier.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think the folks at ‘Happy or Not’ have it right — a quick satisfaction survey that a six-year-old kid could answer. This type of quick surveying could very easily be done via smartphone. Of course the trick is getting shoppers to download an app or agree to being surveyed, but I think it’s doable. Soliciting customer feedback has never been more important but, as we’ve discussed on past posts, the methods and intent in the way it’s largely being conducted today are problematic — producing more marketing fodder than true customer insights.
President and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services
Shopper surveys are out of control right now as retailers hound their customers with endless surveys about “their experience.” Shoppers do not owe retailers feedback as part of their transaction.
Retailers must first establish a relationship with their shoppers, and only then include surveys respectfully as a part of their communications. The current overuse of surveys as a part of every transaction is causing shoppers to automatically avoid them.
Sales Manager
Time and relevance are the only issues. A simple survey of three yes-or-no questions is all that is needed. Something like: Were you satisfied with your recent experience? Would you like to discuss this with a rep? Which is your communication preference, voice or email?
There is only one prerequisite for this simple test method; a genuine willingness to listen and learn what matters to the market. But if the goal is to placate consumer frustration then what does it matter in terms of questionnaire content and reporting?
GenZinsider.com CEO
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Too invasive, too long, too complicated, too many and — as pointed out — shopping is a personal and private journey. Frankly, it’s not the retailer’s business. If you want and value shoppers’ opinions then they become consultants that you need pay for their opinions. All too often these surveys are invasive and masked as retailers seeking to improve their service when it is nothing more than adding more data to an even bigger data pile. All of which leads to nothing of value at all! Certainly not for the shopper. The survey process simply opens the door to Google and Doubleclick’s creepy ad serving and unwelcome SPAM.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Keep it short, keep it simple, keep it clean-looking and people will answer on their smartphones. Make them work at it and they’re gone.