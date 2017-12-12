Why are so many brand categories woefully bad at word-of-mouth?
According to a new study from Engagement Labs, an estimated 19 percent of consumer sales are now driven by offline and online social conversations. But many retail categories are failing to capture much WOM (word-of-mouth) buzz.
The study, conducted in conjunction with Koen Pauwels, professor of marketing at Northeastern University and BI Oslo, determined that 10 percent of consumer sales are attributed to offline conversations (face-to-face) versus nine percent to online conversations (social media).
However, the study of 170 brands, as well as more detailed analytics on 21, found that certain categories benefited much more from WOM. Tech products were far in front with 29 percent of sales in that category driven by WOM, made up of 15 percent offline conversations and 14 percent online.
Overall, Engagement Labs said that despite the widespread adoption of social media platforms among consumers, many brands are failing to break through, particularly in consumer categories that include beauty, household products, food and beverages. While the study shows that these categories gain sales through social media conversation, their actual performance is well behind that of other categories such as media, entertainment, technology and telecom.
The study didn’t explore why the tech product category scored notably higher but past studies concluded that some brands are facing challenges posting relevant, shareable content online that gains traction among key influencers.
An analysis of the food category, for instance, found that food brands in general had high sentiment scores both online and offline. But many food brands are “Whisper Brands,” performing below average among the 500 brands Engagement Labs tracks, due to low online and offline volume.
Another study found WOM scores by beverage brands, including Coke, improving because they’ve been better at engaging “everyday influencers.”
Both big box retailers and teen retailers earlier this year were found to perform better in offline WOM than on social media, notably Costco and Old Navy. Engagement Labs concluded that discussions around low prices and deals seem to be strong drivers of positive face-to-face WOM.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Why do tech products rank particularly high among retail categories in driving both offline and online word of mouth? Are certain retail categories as well as retailers themselves inherently challenged generating online conversations?
Many tech products are sizable investments — hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars. Consumers research and look at reviews much more than other products (such as food). I’ll take a chance on a new food item that costs less than $10 without looking at consumer reviews. But I want to research and read what others think of that new 70″ TV I’m considering for our home.
Tech products are more exciting than most and that’s why there is WOM buzz around them. Similarly, foods appeal to the very powerful sense of taste and, therefore, word travels fast by mouth. All of this makes sense. A good question to ask is: are these brands that are not getting a lot of traction through WOM worth talking about in the first place? Are they as interesting as a new electronics gadget? Are they as alluring as Talent ice cream is tasty?
As a former Best Buy staffer, I believe tech products rank high not just because of high cost, but also because of crazy short cycles of rolling out new products, versions, upgrades, etc. Unless the consumer consumes all of the tech blogs and media they can’t keep up, and often they don’t know when the next launch is and if they should wait, if they should go for the retiring model, if they will regret that and so on. So they turn to trusted friends who do stay on top of the tech product news.
I agree with my colleagues. I’ll also offer that customer engagement isn’t in the “muscle memory” of many brands, so it’s a new skill they’ll have to acquire. Expect some interesting experiments as brands come up with new ways to build buzz.
Tech categories rely heavily on WOM. It provides authentic feedback on product performance. When the product is more expensive, WOM is more important in driving sales. For example when I buy a cleaning product, I make a decision at the shelf, not because of WOM. As for other categories like beauty, the key driver to sales is influencer marketing — having products recommended by beauty experts.
Tech products are inherently interesting and have a built-in “wow” factor for most consumers. That makes it difficult to duplicate the word-of-mouth effect in other categories based solely on the product. Retailers that focus on the experience of using the product in other categories rather than the product itself will capitalize on word-of-mouth better than others both online and offline. For example, just look at Sephora and Ulta Beauty in the beauty products category. Consumers crave interesting experiences to talk about products rather than just the product itself!
