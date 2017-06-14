Who owns the in-store experience?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of an article from Retail Paradox, RSR Research’s weekly analysis on emerging issues facing retailers, presented here for discussion.
Who owns the customer experience? The discussion usually focuses on the conflict between merchandising, which “knows” the customer best through product and merchandising, and marketing, which owns customer data and communicates with the customer.
But who owns the in-store experience? The most natural answer would be “store operations,” but there are few companies where the store operations team is actually responsible for “a customer experience.” The conflict is right there in the name — they’re there to keep stores operational, not to deliver fantastic customer service.
Some people will immediately take issue with that, but you just have to look at the workload of store associates to understand. Selling may be one of their jobs, but they have many, many jobs — from stocking shelves to, yes, cleaning bathrooms, to receiving shipments, to now also picking orders for store ship or in-store pickup, to customer service functions like returns and exchanges or taking payments for store credit cards… All of these things are important, but they’re not focused on engaging customers early in their shopping journeys.
Part of the reason very little training of store associates is focused on how to help customers is because there is no one at the executive level who is focused on building those engaging customer experiences in the store.
And if overburdened “store operations” can’t be responsive to in-store shopper needs, what should we do about it?
One immediate answer is to take another look at the role that stores play overall in the customer experience — from a strategy perspective. What is the brand strategy? How do stores support that strategy? How is that strategy expressed as part of the customer experience?
In the past few months benchmarking retailers’ strategic approach to stores, RSR has learned that many retailers do not have a good answer to any of these questions. Part of the reason —because there is no one driving that discussion internally. Unless the corporation is already so aligned that everyone is focused on the customer, that gap must be addressed for stores to be successful in the future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Who owns the in-store customer experience? Do you see conflicts or challenges in store operations driving in-store engagement versus other teams?
20 Comments on "Who owns the in-store experience?"
Agreed wholeheartedly! Unless the money and initiative start at the top, there is no room for capital expenses. Operations should be leading the charge — they see everything day-in and day-out.
After visiting various Nordstrom stores that demonstrate the opposite of the Nordstrom Way I ask myself, if I can see it why doesn’t anyone else? My guess is that they do but feel disempowered to do much about it. The easy route is to simply let managers manage tasks which can easily be seen. That’s why we have so many pretty stores out there and low conversion. I actually had a woman with a clipboard at Restoration Hardware ask me to move so she could inventory some pillows. That was our entire interaction in the store.
If Bezos can obsess on the customer experience, why can’t the brick-and-mortar retailers? Look to the CEO, it just isn’t that important … obviously.
Bob, I’m focusing on your comment about why no one can see it if you can as a customer. I’m always amazed at the answer when I can ask a room full of people at a retailer’s headquarters how many times they have visited one of their stores in the last few months. So often the answer is only a handful of people out of ten have even visited once! This is a culture issue and has to start at the top of the management chain for anything to change.
The store has historically been the place where you get “stuff” which is why the experience became the responsibility of operations. Today’s store is defined by the shopper and has several portals that they choose on a case by case basis. The physical store has become one option. The responsibility of the store experience should be the store team — not unlike the interactive team, e-commerce and broadcast media. All should sync their efforts in order to create a consistent brand and shopper experience regardless of the portal.
This might be almost too obvious to even mention: The customer has always and will always “own” what they experience.
The very notion that marketing or store operations own or can dictate what customers experience is the height of egotistical thinking. They are responsible only for the decisions and actions they take. The customer decides what works and what doesn’t. End of story.
In-store experience is the physical manifestation of the brand and therefore should be defined by the marketing and merchandising teams. However, store operations is responsible for delivering the in-store experience so they need to be fully engaged as part of the process. As Nikki rightly points out, there are lots of opinions about what the in-store experience should be and who owns it or should own it, but there’s often a disconnect with the people who are closest to the customer — store operations. Ultimately, it needs to be a collaboration among the internal groups, but I believe that store operations needs to play a larger role.
The conflict is the reality of retail. Store operations needs to drive the in-store experience with the help of “store support” which is what IT, marketing and merchandising have always been. We have gotten away from that model by creating silos of technology, process and people all vying to own the customer. The reality is that more than 85 percent of sales are at store level and more than 85 percent of the people shopping at a retailer are at the store. We need to create a seamless real-time unified approach where these store associates have the tools, the technology, the process and the organization to support the customer. Guided selling, the future of in-store experience and Distributed Order Management (treating the stores as mini-warehouses for pick, pack and ship or BOPIS) require a support structure and curated assortment that will force these conflicts to be resolved and crown store operations the owner of the in-store customer experience.
Great discussion point. This is the fundamental issue with many of the struggling brick-and-mortar retailers today. The hierarchy of many of these companies is disjointed and not at all focused on the customer. In reality, no one owns the customer experience. Retail is retailer-centric. The focus is on what is best for the retailer.
Operations is centered around expense control; labor, inventory, in-stock positions, etc. All important components but a balance is needed if the customer experience is paramount. Very few operators see labor as an investment in the customer. Many times the customers get in the way of operations’ efficiency goals. Merchandising is directed at increasing rebates, discounts and accruals. So the product assortment decisions are made, in many cases, on pure financial goals not on consumer targeting. In many retailers, marketing is treated as nothing more than advertising.
If a company were truly consumer-focused, then marketing would be the driver of the business. No other group within the organization is directly responsible for developing customers and revenue channels.
The legacy mindset was to keep the store operations team siloed from the merchandising, e-commerce, strategy and customer experience groups. Yet as we all know and embrace, the customer is engaging with a singular retail brand and not a singular store operations entity. It is absolutely critical for the entire retail organization to own the customer experience and get it right across every single shopping channel. This is only achievable by connecting and embedding the store operations team into all of the key strategic merchandising and operational decisions, and providing the necessary training and incentivization so they are empowered to provide a superior customer experience.
In the age of the digitally- and socially-empowered customer, the obsession organization-wide has to be around providing a seamless, transporting and elevating multi-sensory experience that is not easily replicated via e-commerce and mobile commerce channels.
There is not room for conflicts in today’s retail world. The customer obsession has to be an integral part of the retail organization’s DNA and it starts with the C-suite on downwards.
The biggest strategic failure of CX is the lack of acknowledgment that EVERYONE has ownership of the customer experience.
The customer journey starts with a thought about a want or need and continues through every step until it is fulfilled and then how it’s supported after. Every touchpoint in that journey contributes to the overall experience and every interaction can make or break it. Even third parties are contributors (for example delivery or warranty repair).
Starting in the C-suite, all brands engaged in commerce need to recognize this (bricks and mortar and m/e-commerce) and take actions to create a culture to manifest it. It is exactly why every business – not just retail, must have a CXO (Cheif Experience Officer) with sufficient clout to drive the focus on experience throughout the organization.
Ironically, superb CX is not necessarily costly. It is more about focus, commitment, detail, consistent execution, and a touch of pride than money.
There is a disconnect that has me more worried than any issue with in-store staff not engaging the customers. Merchandisers and marketers often seem to live in their own little world, interacting only with suppliers and other merchandisers and marketers. They’ve lost, or maybe never had, a feel for what the customer really wants. If you’re selling the wrong products and promoting them with the wrong message, you’re bound to fail regardless of the in-store engagement.
This is the reason that a Chief Customer Officer should be considered. Just as each customer is different, so is each store. Merchandising and marketing must work in concert to deliver the right experience for the customer. When there are multiple store locations serving different demographics someone has to be the conductor, and that person is the Chief Customer Officer.
Shep – Good observation and suggestion. I’ve seen the CXO or CCO role tried in organizations as the omnichannel experience becomes a reality and usually the role has limited authority, limited budget and limited credibility within the teams that actually engage with the customer like customer service, store ops, sales and marketing. They give good keynotes, but they don’t drive change. Have you seen otherwise?
Our resident genius, Nikki, has hit the nail on the head yet again. Ever since I was a supermarket store manager in the ’80s, we knew that customer service labor expense was the first thing to cut when payroll budgets got too tight to handle. I’m certain that’s still the case today. Who owns the in-store experience? Well, let me make perfectly clear what we used to say in that same company. “If you’re not helping the customer yourself, you better be helping someone who is.”
In my view, everyone owns it. I realize retailers want “one throat to choke” for performance measurement, however the minute a retailer puts THE most critical KPI on the shoulders of one person or department, everyone else will point their fingers at them when something goes wrong. Perhaps that’s too simplistic, but it worked well for one of the top 10 best grocers in the country.
I’m with you Mr. Lonyai. Everyone is part of the in-store experience. And why are sales people cleaning bathrooms? You get cleaning people to clean and sales people to sell.
If retailers want to keep their stores open, they have to pay attention to us! I personally won’t go to certain stores ever again because I can’t find help. Why is this so hard? Why has shopping changed so drastically? internet shopping didn’t ruin in-store experiences. They ruined the shopping experience all by themselves. No one wants to wait on anyone in those stores, then why are they hiring people like them? You can find the right people that love to help others and are nice and kind and patient. Who is in charge of hiring sales people that clearly do not want to be selling or helping people? Why are they even considered for those jobs? Sales people should be the nicest most informed accommodating people on your floor. They should never leave the floor, they should never disappear to get stock.
Retailers need to get it together fast because I am down to like one store I am pleased with going to.
To me, there’s got to be a CXO position within retailers today. And they must be empowered. CX is so broad now, so all-encompassing, from media to social to delivery to online to HR to packaging and oh yeah, store, that it cannot possibly be effective under traditional leadership strata. I’d also make the new CXO a digital native, there is no room for us digital immigrants in this new land.
Even though it’s my background, the LAST group I’d want controlling CX would be merchants. Too focused on the trees to see the forest.
Retailers need to think differently about who owns CX when the customer journey crosses many channels. But specific to in-store, the simplest answer is that store operations needs to be elevated, staffed, and KPI’d to take responsibility for delivering a superior customer experience. Perhaps it needs to be renamed “Store Experience and Operations” (although SEO is already taken!).
Is it 1997 or 2017? We have literally been talking about this problem for 20 years! Bob is 100 percent correct, how can we see the problem but leadership cannot?
The in-store experience is in the hands of store operations, whether they own it or not. The problem with providing customer service as opposed to accomplishing tasks is that tasks are measurable, but customer service is not. As an associate, if I spend my time providing great customer service at the expense of my task list, I will be reprimanded for not accomplishing my tasks and given no credit for the service I’ve provided.
There are many ways to empower store personnel to provide excellent service and measure their performance, but it takes leadership and the intestinal fortitude of the CEO to spend the time and money to make it happen.
As the survey results here suggest, store operations is expected to own the in-store experience. The issue is — do they know that? It really is a corporate culture issue and has to be owned at the top. Just as many of us have said that for a retailer to truly become omnichannel, or to transform into a unified commerce approach, it all starts with executive leadership. There has to be someone in a CXO or CCO position to lead the charge on in-store experience. The organization will follow from there.