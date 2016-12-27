Sources: Toys"R"Us, Macy's, Kohl's, Amazon.com

After six weeks of head-to-head competition, we’re ready to pick a winner for this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. This year’s weekly winners were determined by Instant Poll results along with an analysis of discussion commentary from our BrainTrust panel of industry experts as well with views expressed from our community membership at large.

Weeks one through five produced clear winners. In week six, however, while Toys “R” Us’ “Exactly What You Wish For” spot won in the poll, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ “Sounds of the Season” commercial was the consensus choice in the discussion. To that end, we’re calling week six a tie and leaving it up to you to determine the ultimate winner of the season in the Instant Poll accompanying this article.

Make your vote count!



Week 1 – Kmart’s “Disguise” – YouTube



Week 2 – Kohl’s “The Doll” – YouTube



Week 3 – Amazon.com’s “Priest and Imam Meet For Tea” – YouTube



Week 4 – Meijer’s “Do You See What I See?” – YouTube



Week 5 – Macy’s “The Santa Project” – YouTube



Week 6 (Tie) – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ “Sounds of the Season” – YouTube



Week 6 (Tie) – Toys “R” Us “Exactly What You Wish For” – YouTube