After six weeks of head-to-head competition, we’re ready to pick a winner for this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. This year’s weekly winners were determined by Instant Poll results along with an analysis of discussion commentary from our BrainTrust panel of industry experts as well with views expressed from our community membership at large.
Weeks one through five produced clear winners. In week six, however, while Toys “R” Us’ “Exactly What You Wish For” spot won in the poll, Dick’s Sporting Goods’ “Sounds of the Season” commercial was the consensus choice in the discussion. To that end, we’re calling week six a tie and leaving it up to you to determine the ultimate winner of the season in the Instant Poll accompanying this article.
Make your vote count!
Week 1 – Kmart’s “Disguise” – YouTube
Week 2 – Kohl’s “The Doll” – YouTube
Week 3 – Amazon.com’s “Priest and Imam Meet For Tea” – YouTube
Week 4 – Meijer’s “Do You See What I See?” – YouTube
Week 5 – Macy’s “The Santa Project” – YouTube
Week 6 (Tie) – Dick’s Sporting Goods’ “Sounds of the Season” – YouTube
Week 6 (Tie) – Toys “R” Us “Exactly What You Wish For” – YouTube
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think were the best commercials of the 2016 Christmas selling season in the U.S.? What spot from the weekly winners in this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge gets your vote as the best of the bunch and why?
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
My vote goes to Amazon Prime. It captures the spirit of the holidays while reinforcing its brand message of ease of ordering exactly what you want.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
I would have voted for the Dick’s ad, but they didn’t include my favorite sport — fencing. I know they don’t sell fencing equipment, believe me, but still …
I had to go with Amazon because of its attempt to diffuse the political, social and cultural climate of 2016.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
My vote goes to Amazon Prime for their spot promoting peace, friendship and brotherhood.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Amazon Prime is the winner. Its message is one that resonates for the holidays and all year long.