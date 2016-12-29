Sources: Allegro, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose

After four weeks viewing spots from Germany, Poland and the U.K., it’s time to pick a winner for this year’s global version of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.

As with the domestic version of the competition, weekly winners were determined by Instant Poll results along with an analysis of discussion commentary from our BrainTrust panel of industry experts, and with views expressed by other members of the site.

There were no nail biters this year — each week produced a clear winner. Now, it is time to determine the ultimate winner of the season, so be sure to vote for your favorite in the Instant Poll accompanying this article!



Week 1 – Marks & Spencer’s “Mrs. Claus” – YouTube



Week 2 – John Lewis’ “Buster the Boxer” – YouTube



Week 3 – Allegro’s “English for beginners” – YouTube



Week 4 – Waitrose’s “Home For Christmas” – YouTube