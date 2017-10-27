When are text messages welcome from retailers?
While shoppers typically prefer to receive messages from retailers via e-mail (especially for record-keeping), they’re warming up to text messages and push notifications.
Thirty-six percent of shoppers prefer to receive order updates via text message while 34 percent like to receive texts about customer service issues, according to a survey from Narvar. Only 15 percent said they prefer text for promotions and product recommendations.
Shoppers prefer text messages to be sent when the importance of the situation warrants the intrusion:
- Seventy-three percent of shoppers consider messages containing order tracking information to be “very important”;
- Forty-six percent say customer service messages are “very important”; and
- Eighty-four percent say more communication is critical if the purchase is an expensive one.
Among generations, 43 percent of Millennials (aged 21 to 29) prefer to receive order updates as text messages versus 39 percent of those aged 30 to 44; 32 percent of shoppers aged 45-59; and 28 percent of shoppers 60 or older. The survey showed consumers want to know about package delays or postponed delivery dates quickly.
Overall, 38 percent of shoppers said they want to receive information from retailers via multiple channels.
The survey found 79 percent of shoppers have used text, messenger apps or voice devices, and 74 percent indicated they have used live chat when shopping. Of those who have used these new technologies, 38 percent could not identify if they were using artificial intelligence and only 10 percent knew the communication was not from a human.
Of the 12 percent that own a voice device, 29 percent have used it to shop while 41 percent plan to shop with it in the future. Still, 55 percent of Millennials prefer to talk to a person to resolve a problem, not so far off from the 72 percent of those 60 or older that do.
With the many new communication tools, Narvar wrote that retailers need to “navigate nuanced communications” to best serve customer needs. Amit Sharma, CEO of Narvar, wrote in a statement, “The technology innovation complicates what we already know — that customer communications are never one-size-fit-all.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers determine what types of messages will be welcomed by customers via text messages and push notifications? Which communications tools do you see becoming more critical in the future for keeping customers happy?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m not seeing anything in here that suggests push notifications are a good idea. We haven’t seen a lot of research lately that says shoppers want to be intruded upon — beacon technology being the most prominent example of that. How does a retailer determine what a shopper wants? Asks them.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
It may be a radical idea, but why don’t retailers ask consumers if they would like to be contacted by text and, if so, what kind of messages they would like to receive and how frequently they would like to receive them?
Senior Marketing Manager, RW3
That would require a pretty sophisticated CRM system right there.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Not really. CVS does it now and many financial services companies offer you options of text, email, etc. So it isn’t all that challenging.
Retail Influencer, Hubba
Retailers need to utilize beacon technology. If I were in the area of a store and there were a sale or feature that I’d find value in, I’d want to know. That would make that retailer someone that I’d trust and want to be around so that I could get more deals.
Surprise and delight needs to be at the core of any new technology communications with consumers. Consumers are on to us! You can’t send more broad sales-y emails; customization and anticipation of what a consumer needs is what will win.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It should be first noted that Narvar is in the “alerting” business, so they have a very large dog in this fight. As to how to determine how to contact customers — I’m with Max. Ask them! There’s no magic in setting up an “opt in” alerting program. CVS uses this kind of texting tool to notify you when your medications are ready, need authorization, etc. Get tired of the messaging, you opt out. As to which tool wins, I’d say it may be texts, but only if they are used judiciously. Otherwise consumers will see them as more digital spam and will stop paying attention to them. Also I think that — sooner than we believe — we will see more and more consumers switching over to some kind of AI-driven buying agent program which will screen, prioritize or ignore messages from retailers and other branders.
Managing Director, GlobalData
What is appropriate depends on the individual customer, which is why allowing shoppers to set preferences is so important.
I am quite happy to receive text messages from retailers for updates on things like delivery or customer service matters. I don’t object to receiving text messages with offers and deals, but I usually ignore them or delete them without reading.
I have received the occasional WhatsApp message from retailers which I object to as I use WhatsApp for interaction with family and friends so commercial messages feel intrusive.
Others may have entirely different views, of course…
Managing Partner, LiftPoint Consulting, Inc.
Clearly the main question is about the importance of the communication. Consumers who are in the segment that accepts and even encourages text messages do not want text to just become another email, where you receive so many communications it is hard to identify the important ones.
Text messages need to contain time-sensitive information, perhaps based on location data, as well as transactional information. Context as well as content will be critical to the success of text messaging as a tool to drive engagement.
CEO and Founder, Pulse Commerce
The answer is a simple one — ask at checkout. All of the travel sites ask, “would you like text notifications about flight status?” and similar questions.
There’s a good reason why delivery notifications are high on the list of situations in which text alerts are desired. Many customers want to be home when the package arrives. This is one reason that date-certain shipping is becoming commonplace.
Text messaging and text messaging plus chatbots will continue to increase in importance … for messages that consumers deem important.
Principal, Boston Retail Partners
The best way for retailers to know what type of messages will be welcomed by their customers is to ask them. Everyone has their own preferences and it is best to respect the wishes of individual customers.
As a general rule, consumers are most interested in getting order status and delivery updates on products they have purchased — especially if it is a high-ticket item or one that requires a person to be home when the product is delivered.
While a lot of people don’t want to be bothered with texts of promotions or special offers, some loyal customers may value these texts. As more and more retailers move to a real-time retail paradigm, contextual offers like discounts on umbrellas when it is raining in NYC will be welcomed with open arms. The key is to customize your communications plan to individual preferences.
Just because you can doesn’t mean you should!
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Text messages are more intrusive than email. As a result, typical information about order receipt and an expected delivery schedule, and the expected on-time delivery, work well over email. When there is a deviation from the expected order or delivery schedule, then text messages seem appropriate.
VP, Marketing at Nicejob
The choice should be up to the consumer about types of messages they wish to receive. Retailers should follow opt in as a guideline. Future communication tools that could be of value include location based alerts, such as being notified of a sale within a certain proximity to a store.
Principal, PII - Retail
Text messages are perceived as very personal by most people. So using text in any form of mass communication or in a generalized way with customers is not a good idea. Resistance to beacon-driven communication is a manifestation of this low-value perception on the part of consumers. Allowing sellers to text with clients about things the client will find relevant is a good application for text-based communication with customers. So this takes us back to the issue of trusting and empowering your sellers.
Having a CRM system that pushes actionable and useful information to sellers is critical. Showing sellers how to use the information in the CRM tool to enhance their relationship with a client is also important. Tools like the one talked about earlier this week in the Neiman Marcus article will become more and more important as we move forward.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
I remember when a small independent grocer in Chicago started using text messages more than ten years ago. They started with a simple early afternoon text only to those shoppers who opted in, that shared a dinner entree promotion each weekday. I think it’s critical for retailers to proactively ask for intelligent feedback on their text campaigns to see how the majority feels about the value, realizing that specific retailers may have different audiences than those in surveys.