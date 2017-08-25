What’s delaying BTS selling?
This year’s back-to-school (BTS) period is suffering from procrastination. The causes, according to shoppers, are varied, ranging from wanting to see what is trend-right to waiting for the best deals to arrive.
According to the NRF’s annual Back-to-School Shopping Survey, the average family with children in grades K-12 had completed only 45 percent of their shopping as of early August. That’s down from a peak of 52 percent at the same time in 2013 and 48 percent last year, and the lowest level since 40 percent in 2012.
Of parents surveyed August 1 to 9, only 13 percent had completed all their shopping, and 23 percent had not started at all. The results stand in the face of earlier data showing that 27 percent of parents said they planned to start shopping at least two months before the start of school this year, up from 22 percent last year.
Not surprisingly, shoppers give the same reasons for the delays as those heard earlier in the decade when the trend first occurred:
- Hitting trends: Consumers are postponing purchases of apparel, backpacks and footwear until kids see what’s trendy this fall;
- Waiting on deals: Much like the holiday selling period, some consumers are holding out until the biggest discounts arrive late in the season, particularly on big-ticket items like laptops;
- Closer to need: The generally hot weather across the country works against the buy-now-wear-now trend for many BTS wearables (outerwear, sweaters, etc.), and stocking up on school supplies can also wait until classes start.
Other reasons given in the past for some of the delays have been: general consumer caution, later school start dates, and needing to find out about school requirements.
The changes are prompting retailers to extend BTS, the second-largest selling season after winter holiday. Some retailers are promoting as early as late June and sales continue through late September.
The early deals may be paying off. According to Deloitte’s 2017 Back-to-School survey, shoppers who start before August are likely to spend 16 percent more than those starting in August or later.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s delaying back-to-school purchasing? Should retailers begin promoting earlier in the season, delay them until shoppers are more ready to buy, or use a mixed approach?
7 Comments on "What’s delaying BTS selling?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Today’s consumers are wise and know that the longer they hold out, the more likely they’ll get bigger discounts. That’s a hard trend to change. Yes, there are other reasons like waiting to see what their children need and what the other students are wearing. But consumers today know that by mid-September the prices will be dropping. The holiday season keeps beginning earlier, or at least it seems to, and yet every year the consumers are shopping later and later. back-to-school is no different. Some retailers start promoting BTS in late June. For most, school just got out. So are parents thinking about September with their whole summer ahead of them?
Perhaps retailers would do better narrowing the seasons, saving millions of dollars on advertising and reinvesting those dollars into their stores so when the customers do come in, they have a much better customer experience and wind up spending a lot more.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
BTS is just another example of the U.S. trend that shows shoppers are making purchases closer to the time of consumption than in the past. There are multiple reasons for this, some of which are mentioned in the article. So should retailers promote seasonal campaigns earlier and earlier each year? Not necessarily. Promoting Christmas in July has not truly driven more overall revenue. I like blended promotions that launch a seasonal campaign with a concurrent messaging of another campaign. For instance, BTS can be promoted early while the same product can be used for a different message, like home office restocking, etc.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I think the whole BTS season is now totally distorted because school opening times vary so much across the U.S. I think we simply have to wait until the final bell has rung (hah!) before declaring success or failure, and I would implore retailers to leave the prices alone. It’s not about price. No one wants to go clothes shopping (or anything else for that matter) when it’s 95 degrees outside. Sometimes, patience is a virtue.
Retailers seem to have forgotten how to be patient.
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
I agree that consumers are holding out for prices to drop and to see which trends take hold this fall. However, I think Amazon Prime Day in July has some responsibility for distorted BTS shopping patterns as well. Prime Day sales grew 60 percent over the last year with tens of millions of Prime members taking advantage of deals on July 11th. Amazon’s 2017 Prime Day sales beat out their numbers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This newly-invented retail holiday in the middle of summer has the average consumer spending more than they traditionally would during that time period, so it makes sense that larger BTS purchases would be pushed back in the wake of Prime Day purchases.
President, Spieckerman Retail
BTS is turning into more of a prolonged, dispersed season than a concentrated event thanks to the varying school schedules across the country. Buying closer to need is also a big factor with Amazon possibly playing a larger role than even the weather. Shoppers are buying closer to need because they can. Why hit the stores when you can order on Amazon Prime and get it the following day (and send back whatever doesn’t work)? Retailers would be smart to monitor day-in and day-out value in relation to the competition rather than getting trigger happy with promotions.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Part of it is the usual game of cat and mouse: retailers want shoppers to buy early at higher prices, shoppers hold off as they know retailers will get nervous and discount. The early discounts this year were not that great, so shoppers are probably waiting. It works too: last month Crayola crayons at Target were $1.37, now they’re 50 cents!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Art Suriano is right. This is just another symptom of savvy shoppers, with access to tons of information, waiting to get the best deals on everything. It has also been hot on the East Coast, so there’s no reason for parents to buy sweaters and other cooler-weather items. There used to be several selling seasons; now there have to be dozens.