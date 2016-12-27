Photo: RetailWire

With some believing the U.S. election delayed many holiday purchases earlier in the month, retailers brought out all the stops and a few new ones to catch procrastinators on Christmas Eve.

Here were a few of retailers’ Christmas Eve strategies:

Promotions tick up: Last-minute promotions spiked on the weekend before Christmas. Last week Target ran daily deals, including 30 percent off coffee makers, while Toys “R” Us promoted cuts as deep as 50 percent, according to the New York Post.

Late store hours: The major department stores as well as Best Buy closed at 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Toys “R” Us was open until 9:00 p.m. Most Targets closed at 10:00 p.m., although some were open until 11:00. Kmart was open until 10:00 p.m. Walmart closed at 6:00 p.m., two hours earlier than recent years.

Restocking the hits: Walmart and Toys “R” Us sped shipments of popular sellers and increased inventories year-over-year to fully capitalize on the final days. Toys “R” Us CEO David Brandon told the Wall Street Journal last Tuesday, “The last-minute shoppers flood into the stores and it becomes a function of who has the inventory and who has the best shopping experience.”

Gift sets: Many stores prominently highlighted specially-priced gift sets and popular sellers at the front of the store as well as stocking stuffers for $1 and under to help procrastinators get in, find something and get out.

Aggressive in-store pickup: The deadline to order for in-store pickup was 6:00 p.m. for Target and Toys “R” Us on Christmas Eve. Best Buy and Bed, Bath & Beyond had a 4:00 p.m. deadline while Macy’s was noon. Walmart’s cutoff was December 23 at 6 p.m. for Christmas Eve pickup.

Same-day Christmas Eve: Amazon Prime Now took orders as late as 9:45 p.m. for delivery by midnight on Christmas Eve in some markets. At Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, the deadline for same-day delivery on Christmas Eve was 10 a.m., three hours ahead of the usual cut-off. PetSmart offered free same-store delivery from Dec. 17 to 24 with the cut-off of at noon on Christmas Eve.