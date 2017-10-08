What to do when shop local turns into look local and buy online?
A recent Facebook LIVE video I conducted with some mom & pops led to many questions around a new trend some call shop local but buy online.
The first asked, “What’s the best way to approach a customer you hear saying to their child, ‘No we are not buying that here…just take a picture…I’m positive you can get it cheaper on Amazon?’”
Another asked, “I would love to have a tactful response to when customers say they will just order something online from elsewhere. I’m always too gobsmacked to respond. I’d like to explain that we aren’t a showroom and that we feed our kids with our business, but I don’t want to sound defensive or whiny.”
Here are some options:
- Charge a fee. If you carry something that needs to be fitted, charge a fitting fee. Explain that when they buy it, the fee is waived.
- Put up guilt signs. Many feel if shoppers only realized the consequences for you, they would change their ways. Sadly, these new consumers know exactly what they are doing. Education isn’t the problem.
- Tell them they’re rude. Frankly, if someone I spent 20 minutes with suddenly whipped out a smartphone, took a picture of the item I’d found for them, and then told me they were going to buy it online — not from me — I’d tell them they were rude and to not come back. Yes, generally the customer is always right, but this isn’t a customer we’re talking about.
- Call your manufacturers. Buy less from vendors that don’t listen to your complaints about shoppers being able to buy online for prices lower than you can charge at wholesale. Band together with other stores.
- Home delivery: Offer free shipping or local delivery for awkward or heavy things like dog food that people don’t want to carry home.
I realize there is no one answer for how to handle this, but the only way forward is to make a relationship. Friends don’t take up your time and then snap a picture.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should local retailers respond to customers obviously shopping in a store only to purchase online? Are high-service stores more likely to get hurt by showrooming than benefit from webrooming?
28 Comments on "What to do when shop local turns into look local and buy online?"
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Shoppers have to realize that once the mom-and-pops are gone, they are gone. For those of you that vacation in the Hamptons, take a look at all the chain stores that have over the years replaced all of the more interesting and local flavor that unique local stores bring to our lives. Now East Hampton looks like Soho with the exact same retailers that we can shop in the city. What’s the point? These mom-and-pop stores deserve to be supported and not just to be browsed. We all enjoy good food at so many of the great restaurants that have opened in the area and we are generally happy to pay the crazy prices as we realize they have to make their money in approximately three months. Shouldn’t we do the same thing for stores?
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
While showrooming is a fact of business, it hits mom-and-pop stores harder than big chains. Educating consumers helps a little, but the best way to beat it is to offer unique merchandise — items that can’t be found online. Secondly, offer a warm, friendly experience — which is also impossible to duplicate online.
Principal, VSN Strategies
I’d like to amplify your POV just a little, Max. I think the best defense against shoppers who rudely take up the time of indy retailers only to order online is to make it personal. Showrooming will always be a fact of life for some commoditized items, like electronics. But personalized service communicates relationship value. It’s OK to make the customer feel a little bit beholden (in a warm, friendly manner).
When there’s little margin in the item itself, selection, fitting, delivery, installation, configuration, and after-care can be profitable services that reinforce relationships. Local retailers have some advantages in this regard versus vast impersonal chains or online sellers.
Offering unique (especially local) merchandise is certainly an option in some categories, but most stores are not gift shops or art galleries.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Always keep it positive! Taking a negative spin with a customer is only going to frustrate you, the retailer, and will upset the customer — encouraging them not to return and, worse, to express their negative experience on social media.
The best option while a customer is in-store is to push on the instant gratification element and the fact that you offer no-hassle in-store returns. If you found the product a customer wants, in the size they need, there is a big preference for having it NOW. That’s the advantage of the store.
Remember that webrooming (researching the product online before buying in-store) happens more frequently than showrooming. Use this to your advantage. Specifically if you are a mid- or large-sized retailer — get into omnichannel retailing, which gets shoppers to buy online (right then and there) giving them the option to pick up in-store and have it immediately.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Except that’s not what is happening. They are using the local store to buy from Amazon in particular — not their own website.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a challenging problem for many retailers, and while there are no easy answers, guilt and/or confrontation won’t be very helpful. I do think retailers can close more showrooming prospects by personalizing their interaction. By reminding the prospect of the history of the store and thanking them for visiting the store. By being extremely knowledgable about the product and alternatives that the prospect might see online before they even look it up. And lastly, good old-fashioned selling — ask for the sale. Emphasizing that they can take the purchase home immediately and perhaps even offering further discounts on complementary products. You won’t win them all, but a knowledgeable and engaged sales associate can go a long way to converting showrooming prospects.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Except they are using the very tool — extreme knowledge and sales techniques — then snapping a photo to buy from someone else perceived as easier or cheaper. These are not clerks we are talking about but real professionals.
President, Graff Retail
Good article, Bob. There’s validity in all your points when put in the context of the situation at hand. The whole buy local movement is valid, but only when the local merchants are actually competitive with the larger retail environment. The local merchants need to step up their game to compete. We all know price is only one thing, but becomes the big thing when the store experience is flat. Maybe these independents need to be a little more critical of their retail concept, store experience, selling skills, merchandising approach and more. If an independent thinks they’re going to compete on price, they’ve lost the game before it’s started.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I think Kevin we would agree most of them have built their business on selection, knowledge and service. That is being used in a new way. It’s like department stores used to have liberal return policies — think Nordstrom and others. Until many women shared you could simply buy the dress one day, wear it that night and return it the next. Then department stores clamped down on returns. Then they added large tags saying, “This tag must be attached to the garment for any return or exchange.” I think we are at the start of a new consumer working the system.
Retail Influencer, Hubba
Find a value equation that makes it irresistible to buy while in-store. Create a bundle that you cannot buy online. Pair the product with something unique that complements the routine. This satisfies the treasure hunt mentality for the consumer and assures them that they’ve saved some money and gotten an experience.
List products that are unique that are difficult to find online. While this takes time to curate, you’ll be happier you did it. The big online guy doesn’t carry everything. There are so many boutique brands that you would benefit from a relationship with.
Focus on the relationship with the customer. Local stores will be the first to tell you that knowing their customer beats the online shop everyday because the connection between consumer and merchant makes a relationship.
Find convenience moments that remove the last bits of showrooming in the most hardcore online buyers. Make it convenient for them to be in your store — physically or virtually. Offer them the ability to complete their sale any way they like. In person, on their phone or at home.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Keep it positive. As Max says, make it about the great service and the experience. Free shipping and/or delivery is a great idea. Price matching can be done on a case by case basis. And, a few signs around the store saying “Thank you for shopping locally!” wouldn’t hurt either.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Except I think you’re missing the point. It IS all about the great service and the experience. They aren’t asking for price match — they are simply getting every question answered, snapping or scanning in front of the salesperson and leaving. Most commentators don’t seem to get the core problem isn’t the local’s ability to sell or create a great experience — it is about being used and giving someone else the sale.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
The customer isn’t always right, but it’s always risky when we tell them. One disgruntled customer can do so much damage today, especially on social media, so I’m not in favor of some of the suggestions. However the best solution is proper engagement. Sometimes sales associates are too eager to point out product features and benefits without properly qualifying the customer. There are times when a shopper is being courteous but may be interested in something else and not let the store associate know. I also prefer an honest approach. If after spending 20 minutes with a sales associate the customer takes out their camera to take a picture, the sale associate should feel confident asking why. If the shopper says they want to shop online, the store should be prepared to assist the customer at a terminal looking at competitors’ prices and, if need be, to match the price.
In essence, do whatever you can because the advantage you have is the customer in your store. Once the customer leaves, that power is gone.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Of all the suggestions here, home delivery is the only one that has legs — very weak ones though. Free delivery is commonplace online except (usually) for very small orders or bulky/heavy items, so even that won’t have much impact.
The reality is that mom-and-pops can no longer sustain a business selling commodity items.
For local businesses to have a future they must minimize commodities that are subject to price competition. Service and the human touch will resonate with some shoppers, but as Bob heard, not with a growing cadre of shop local, buy online consumers. Righteousness and morals are easy for shoppers when it doesn’t impact them, but when it affects their wallet or inconveniences them, principals are easily forgotten.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Exactly Ken and why it is such a multi-level problem that doesn’t conform to easy answers. If mom and pops can’t sell commodity items – then what happens to the vendors and those who subscibe to this site making a living due to physical retail?
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Unfortunately there is no one-size-fits-all answer. As the article notes, different customers respond to different things. For some, a gentle reminder in the form of a sign that shopping local means supporting local families may be enough. For customers who are most concerned about price, offer price matching if your margins can handle it. Another way to combat showrooming as a local retailer is to source locally. If your products are purchased from local makers and manufacturers it’s easier to form exclusive partnerships and make sure your products aren’t appearing anywhere else at a lower price. We never want to tell a potential customer they are being rude — that will never end well. As others said, keep it positive. But also be flexible.
CEO, American Retail Consultants
These mom-and-pop stores are trying to hold onto the past and stop the move into the e-commerce revolution that is already here. These stores need to embrace the revolution and list their products online (like on Amazon or Walmart.com), as well as having product in their store to get a larger share of eyeballs. Their greatest asset is that they have the product in their store right now. Charging fitting fees, guilt signs, etc. are not solutions but simply customer-losing propositions.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
This has nothing to do with them having their products online. And with 55 percent of search starting on Amazon, even if they do have a website it can’t compete with Amazon. They have the product in their stores already — this is not the problem.
Marketing Director, Aptos
There are no quick fixes or easy answers to these challenges, but I strongly believe that there are two keys to overcoming these look local but buy online shoppers: assortments and experiences. Developing carefully curated assortments that minimize commodities is step one. Local retailers who fill their stores with boutique assortments that reflect the nuanced tastes and preferences of their local clientele will better differentiate from their online competitors. Secondly, local shops must look for ways to make their stores an indispensable part of the buying journey. A local garden shop in my neighborhood seems to have figured this out, and they are positively thriving. Read their fascinating — and educational — story here.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Great example Dave, and I doubt they’re snapping pics of worm tea to find online. 🙂
Marketing Director, Aptos
Ha! Likely not, Bob! And — spoiler alert! — my worm-tea nourished tomatoes this year are the absolute best tasting and most bountiful they have ever been. I am certain I have become their biggest evangelist!
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
I think we have to be careful here. Before Amazon, there were a lot of reasons people would look at something then not buy it in the store. That’s human and there’s a clear portion that attempting to fight it will offend shoppers.
What’s also not figured into this discussion are the number of shoppers in these stores who checked it out online before coming into the store to pick it up — they won’t make it evident that’s what they did. And estimates are that there are far more of these than we know.
All that said, every retailer’s strength must be making themselves a place people want to shop. Do that well, and you’ll win in the long run. I noticed a local pet food store in Portland put up an outdoor sign saying “We’re a lot more fun to shop than online.” It’s true. And, despite a small PetSmart outlet within 2 blocks, that store IS fun to shop at and they continue to do tremendous business — it’s where we buy our pet food.
CFO, Weisner Steel
I don’t think there’s really an answer to this, and I think all but the most naive realize that. That having been said, I think it’s important to not make the situation worse, although something like “guilt signs” might seem to fall into the “can’t hurt/might help” category, I don’t think that’s true. I know a local merchant that has such signs in their window and — for me at least — the tone of the remarks sets up such a negative aura that it discourages me from even entering the place.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Totally agree Craig. I found those signs offensive as well. It is a very difficult subject and Pollyanna “have better service” miss the point entirely.
AVP, Mindtree
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
And what exactly is “get creative?” Dick’s Sporting Goods carries something like 65% of their merchandise that could be found from any other competitor. And they are considered a good one. Most stores carry a lot of merchandise that can be bought anywhere else. Simplistic answers aren’t going to help them. And when 85% of retail is mom and pops with only one store location, when they fail so does your community. And your sales tax revenues.