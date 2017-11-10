What marketing lessons can we learn from Amazon?
We live in an era in which 50 percent of U.S. households are Prime members and over 50 percent of searches for consumer products start on Amazon.com. To get to this point, Amazon has placed some big bets, from a strategic marketing perspective. The Prime membership program, a laughable concept at its launch in 2005, is now central to almost every new consumer initiative. Amazon’s “flywheel” has driven growth that was unimaginable even a few years ago.
Looking at the classic “4 P’s of Marketing” model gives us a framework to dissect some of Amazon’s strategy over the years.
Product. Amazon’s flywheel model maintains that expansive product selection is key to customer activation and adoption. Instead of only carrying inventory held on its balance sheet like other retailers, Amazon allows third-party sellers to list products, resulting in a rapidly expanding product assortment without capital constraints. Today, Amazon is estimated to carry 372 million products, according to Scrapehero.
Place. One of Amazon’s core values is customer obsession. Prioritizing customer needs over competitors has allowed Amazon to build a shopping destination that is notoriously ugly, but converts browsers into buyers at an industry-leading rate. A Millward Brown Digital study found that 63 percent of Prime members and 13 percent of non-members buy something during a visit to Amazon.
Price. Amazon is frequently not the cheapest place to buy products online, but that doesn’t really matter to convenience- and assortment-driven consumers. Amazon’s vendor agreements generally result in price leadership on its core assortment. Meanwhile, marketplace sellers are free to set their own prices. Similar to grocery stores, where loss leaders are used to attract shoppers who also add higher-margin items to their carts, Amazon has a small assortment of competitively-priced items and a long tail of profitable marketplace products.
Promotion. The Prime membership program is at the core of Amazon’s flywheel, creating a psychological “lock-in” effect for consumers. Prime Members spend almost twice as much money on Amazon purchases each year than non-members, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. And less than one percent of Prime members are likely to consider other mass-market retail sites in the same shopping session.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of Amazon’s marketing strategies was most responsible for moving the company to where it is today? What lessons should marketplace competitors adopt from Amazon’s marketing strategy?
18 Comments on "What marketing lessons can we learn from Amazon?"
Advisor, MyAlerts
I pick promotion for the simple reason that it drives positive word-of-mouth from Prime Members to Prime Members and non-members. I frequently hear in casual conversation such things as, “I can’t believe it. I placed my order at 7:30 p.m. and when I went to get the newspaper at 6:30 a.m. the box was on my doorstep.”
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
An open wallet from Wall Street drives all of this. It is the prime strategy followed closely by undercutting competitors early to dominate markets second. Finally, first to market wins the battle, everything else is just details.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Amazon launched selling books at below market rates, so price was the initial success factor for the company. Product was also central to launching — remember the spots where the Amazon spokesman called the Vatican to see if they had more books than Amazon? Today the four Ps work in conjunction for Amazon. Presently, Amazon only has one true competitor in the U.S. — Walmart. Walmart is the only company that has the scale to potentially overtake Amazon.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
The lesson that can be learned from Amazon has absolutely nothing to do with four Ps. Amazon is a consumer-centric company which learns everything it can about how consumers shop and what they love.
What all retailers and marketers can learn from Amazon is to understand everything you can about your consumer. Deliver exceptional service and continue to innovate service. Deliver extreme value across all of your platforms and every consumer touchpoint.
The four Ps model is about product, not consumers. Amazon is about consumers.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Amazon did not use silver bullets. They took an evolutionary approach. They started with place (convenient online), then focused on price (highly competitive, becoming the cheapest place to find books), then built their product breadth/depth and, finally, have become a mass promotional engine.
Retailers can best learn from the fact that “Amazon is frequently not the cheapest place to buy products online.” Too many focus on price when there are many other attributes that customers also seek. Maybe we should focus on the speed/convenience of omnichannel shopping, quality of product offered/procured, online and in-store service, in-store returns, etc. All of these are non-price competitive means.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
I believe when it pertains to Amazon, what we are missing here from the classic four Ps of marketing model is Prime membership, which is the most critical value-added component from a customer experience standpoint. One of Amazon’s wisest strategic moves was to establish the Prime membership program, which provides seamless second-day guaranteed free shipping, exclusive membership-only pricing promotions and the added on benefits of Prime video streaming.
From a customer experience perspective, it’s clear that Amazon has won the hearts and minds of their customers via the Prime membership model, vast assortments, ease of shopping, etc. However this perception may cloud the consumer’s judgements when it comes to the actual product, place, price and promotional strategies. Amazon may not actually have the advantages in these areas, however, the Prime membership strategy and now Alexa voice-activated commerce are clear competitive advantages.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The discussion of the “four P’s” makes sense as far as it goes — and it rightly points out that assortment is more important than price to the Amazon customer. But there are other secrets to Amazon’s success that deserve at least as much attention.
First, Amazon’s predictive technology does an industry-best job making purchase recommendations based on shoppers’ past buying and browsing behavior. Second, Amazon has created an Apple-style “ecosystem” (from the Kindle to the Echo) enabling its own hardware to drive e-commerce sales. And finally, Amazon’s TV advertising does a great job creating an emotional connection between the company and its customers.
All of these points would mean little if Amazon didn’t execute well. The level of trust between Amazon and its customers may be the most important brand-building exercise of all.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
Amazon has made itself a great place to buy product when you know what you want. So it starts with product.
And we need to remember that the product “P” is about product strategy — different competitors choose different strategies. The successful Amazon strategy is necessarily different from, say, Walmart’s strategy. Or the Home Depot/Lowe’s strategy for product.
Whereas Amazon is a great place to buy, competitors can succeed by being great places to shop for products.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Amazon is now a retailer, a cloud-services provider, a film studio, a device company, a parcel carrier and a technology giant. An estimated 40 percent of U.S. online spending goes to Amazon. Clearly the success of Amazon comes from its willingness to innovate and take risks in ways that are meaningful to its target markets.
While the four Ps noted in the article are critical to the success of Amazon, I would argue that the one C, namely, the customer best explains the company’s success. Amazon is probably the most customer-centric organization in today’s economy. While other companies are more concerned about the competition or Wall Street, Amazon focuses on Main Street. This obsession with the customer drives every strategy and tactic the company executes. Clearly, Amazon’s success has left many clues for competitors to emulate — the primary one being that everything begins and ends with the customer.
CEO and Founder, Pulse Commerce
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
First, I’d challenge the claim that Amazon’s prices are “often” not the lowest on the web. We have data that suggests otherwise (and will publish it very soon).
Of the elements presented here, the comments about Amazon’s customer obsession (under “place”) is probably closest to what has driven Amazon’s growth. Amazon builds and helps people buy products and services that are in-demand with as little friction and fuss as possible. And they’re always striving to outdo themselves.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Marketing Director, Aptos
I think it is difficult to identify one single aspect of the marketing strategy as being “most responsible” for Amazon’s growth, but if forced to choose only one, I would say promotion, if you allow me to consider Amazon Prime part of their promotion strategy. The extremely high conversion rates and retention rates of Prime members say all that needs to be said about the promotional program’s effectiveness.
President, Spieckerman Retail
A disruptive, three-word sentence sums up Amazon’s contrarian advantage, with an “f word” deserving a place among the musty Ps: Fulfillment IS marketing.
Principal, Mark Heckman Consulting
Early adopters to Amazon enjoyed the concept of buying almost anything they could think of through their website. The flywheel concept of having affiliated retailers offer their products in addition to Amazon’s own massive warehouse selection was and continues to be a major catalyst for adaption and growth. Individual retailers that now compete with Amazon for online market share are still largely disadvantaged with their relatively limited offerings.
Senior Marketing Manager
Back in the early 2000s Amazon did some amazing things, the one that sticks out to me and caught my attention was the UX and reliability of the products. A user could log on and could easily navigate the website and if there was any issues with your order Amazon addressed them for you.
That was one of the biggest deterrents for eBay, a major competitor at the time when it came to e-commerce. If there was an issue you had to deal with the seller, PayPal, then hopefully eBay. Amazon avoided this issue with great customer service which allowed users to take the plunge into digital.
SVP America, Global CMO TXT Group
Amazon went around some of the 4 P’s and added an R and a C. They took the Risk out of internet shopping, making Amazon a safe place to buy (and return). The C stands for convenience, from one click to 2-hour delivery how much easier can shopping be for the consumer. As for product, an overwhelming assortment with at least “fair” pricing, if not best price.