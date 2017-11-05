Photo: Wegmans

Americans love Publix and Wegmans best. The two chains came out tied for the top spot in a consumer survey of more than 12,700 shoppers by Market Force Information.

This marks the second straight year that Wegmans was listed as number one. It nudged Trader Joe’s out of the top spot last year. Trader Joe’s was ranked a close second in this year’s survey followed by H-E-B.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., earned its customer loyalty ranking (77 percent on Market Force’s Index) on the strength of its service and easy-to-find product selection. It also received the highest marks for cleanest stores and fastest checkouts.

Wegmans, a family-owned chain founded in 1916, is also known for customer service. The supermarket chain was ranked highest for its specialty departments and was barely nudged out by Publix for item availability.

Trader Joe’s, which scored 76 on the Market Force Index, has the most courteous cashiers and ranked second when it came to store cleanliness. H-E-B, which had a 69 percent ranking, received high votes for product availability and ease of shopping while being highly ranked for its specialty departments, as well.

Value was also a factor in the rankings, with Aldi, WinCo Foods and Costco tops in that department. Aldi ranked fourth overall in the Market Force study while Costco came in seventh and WinCo eighth.

Walmart, which sells more groceries than any other company, fell to the bottom of the list of 23, and its Sam’s Club division was ranked nineteenth.

Kroger, the largest supermarket operator in the U.S. was well represented on Market Force’s list. Its Harris Teeter and Fry’s divisions ranked fifth and tenth respectively. The company’s namesake chain was eleventh.

Online ordering is becoming more important across all demographics, according to Market Force. Nine percent used click-and-collect services, up from four percent last year. Eighteen percent used home delivery compared to 15 percent last year.

New Market Force Information Study Finds Publix and Wegmans are America’s Favorite Grocery Stores – Market Force Information