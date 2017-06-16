What happens now that Amazon is acquiring Whole Foods?
It seems like just yesterday — actually, it was just yesterday — that reports were published saying John Mackey had called the people behind Jana Partners, a hedge fund with a nine percent stake in Whole Foods, “greedy bastards” intent on ruining his reputation and forcing a sale of the company he co-founded to make a quick profit. As it turns out, it appears Mr. Mackey and the “bastards” have both won after it was announced this morning that Amazon.com was acquiring Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.
Whole Foods will continue to operate its business under its own banner and Mr. Mackey will remain as CEO of the company. Whole Foods’ headquarters will remain in Austin, TX.
“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement announcing the deal. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades — they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”
“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” said Mr. Mackey
While details of how the deal developed are not yet public, it has previously been reported that Amazon had internal discussions last year about a possible bid for Whole Foods. While reports indicated Amazon decided to pass, ultimately it came back to the idea as evidenced by today’s announcement.
- Amazon to Acquire Whole Foods Market – Amazon.com, Inc./Whole Foods Market, Inc.
- The Shelf Life of John Mackey – Texas Monthly
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think is likely to happen to Whole Foods once Amazon’s acquisition is approved? What will ownership of a major retail chain mean for Amazon’s future plans to move into physical retail?
26 Comments on "What happens now that Amazon is acquiring Whole Foods?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Once again Bezos demonstrates his penchant for big, bold moves and acquiring Whole Foods is certainly that. I think this is an excellent strategic move for Amazon. Clearly Amazon has been making moves in grocery with the launch of Amazon Go and Fresh, but these are mere dabbles compared to the acquisition of Whole Foods — this is a whole new ballgame. With 430+ Whole Foods stores, Amazon is now firmly in the brick-and-mortar retail business. Welcome to the party Mr. Bezos.
Omnichannel is going to get better. Healthy eating lifestyle changes will be easier for that segment. What’s next? Pharmacy (Walgreens/CVS down as well). Last-mile options and a presence in demographics that resonate. Wow. Quick thoughts.
VP Product Management, Infor
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
President and CEO, Stealing Share
Their market share will GROW. This should never have been seen as a battle between online and traditional retail. It is JUST retail.
Suddenly Whole Foods has opened its doors to greater convenience and broader appeal. Whole Foods now has a location on every desktop and tablet.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Why would Amazon want to acquire a chain that is underperforming and facing ever greater competition in a business segment with razor-thin margins and a management team that is under fire for being unable to generate greater profits? I know Bezos and company want to move into brick-and-mortar but I wonder if this acquisition is the best way to do that.
Executive Vice President, Technology, Radial
Two things: Instacart is hosed — so that $2 billion company is having a bad Friday. Second, I can’t imagine this makes financial sense on a unit economics basis but as far as making Amazon a daily habit, it is an excellent move.
CMO, One Door
Can we stop talking about e-commerce eating the world now? If anything, this move validates that for many categories of retail, the in-store experience still matters. This move gives Amazon an incredible set of assets on top of which they can build true omnichannel experiences, and I look forward to seeing the innovation.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Amazon wants to be a significant player in the grocery space. They also want to dominate rapid delivery of e-commerce orders for food and other products. They want to apply their technology and customer knowledge to physical store supply chains and streamline the process.
In my opinion this is brilliant. Whole Foods will become a better operator with Amazon’s technology backbone. Amazon will get a stronghold in physical stores to build their mini-fulfillment center plan and deliver to the consumer faster. And this will further set Amazon apart from Walmart and other competitors because they can move faster.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
I think Whole Foods will eventually turn into an Amazon Fresh/Amazon Go hybrid. The brick-and-mortar stores will continue to operate as regular grocery stores. But Amazon will also be able to offer faster grocery delivery, BOPIS and eventually implement nationwide “just walk out” technology. Whole Foods is also widely popular for their prepared hot foods and café, which plays into the Amazon Go concept of stopping in for a quick breakfast or lunch on the go. Amazon recently advertised Amazon Go job postings, hinting that they are already planning to expand the concept out of the flagship Seattle store.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
Very bold and exciting move. In a few simple words, Amazon and Jeff Bezos have made a significant and very strategic move to both grocery and brick-and-mortar domination. While we were all under the assumption that Amazon was taking a crawl, walk, run approach into the brick-and-mortar commerce model with Amazon Books and Amazon Go, this monumental acquisition is a game-changer and demonstrates the power of Amazon’s capabilities.
The whole grocery industry should be on notice as Amazon has expressed that they are firmly in the brick-and-mortar business. Brick-and-mortar remains very relevant and is undergoing a transformation to be a customer-obsessed model.
SVP Product and Marketing, CMO, G2 Web Services
This could go in many different directions over time. At first Whole Foods will remain standalone. But Amazon is certainly able to bring a technology, data and Prime focus.
On the technology front, that means more e-commerce and omnichannel to help Whole Foods expand its geographic reach without physical capital investment. Expect more Whole Foods orders online. Some day drones from roofs? Maybe, when now you have 450 rooftops.
With data, a blending of customer insight, especially around the upscale buyer, will help Whole Foods understand more habits in more categories about its own customers. This can promote both SKU expansion and rationalization.
With Prime, the model is not just about delivery but the pricing package itself. “Subscribing to your grocer” will become a new option to augment other Prime benefits.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
This is a MAJOR wake up call for all retailers. Amazon’s acquisition shakes up grocery and has implications far beyond it for the rest of retail, too. This now means that Amazon has the last mile licked. Expect to start seeing a pick up in-store option when you buy anything from the website.
Implication for retailers: If you don’t already have an omnichannel strategy in action … then you better move FAST! You can’t go up against Amazon online (you’re just NOT going to win). The best option for retailers everywhere is to get your omnichannel house in order and give your customers the best experience possible. Fail at that and you might as well pack it in.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
I’m not surprised that Amazon has bought a brick-and-mortar chain, I have been predicting it for months because it’s the only way for Amazon to find profit on the retail side of their business.
I am surprised it’s Whole Foods. Amazon buys into a fundamentally troubled business model here and a company having to learn how to step back from unsustainable premium pricing.
This does fit with the Bezos purchase of the Washington Post — respected brand but with difficulties. And let’s hope that Amazon is wiser than some commenters I saw on Twitter this morning who were reinventing Whole Foods as merely a DC.
I expect Amazon will treat Whole Foods as true retail — the Amazon bookstores are not overloaded with online wizardry but are fundamentally just good stores.
The key to watch for: where next in Amazon’s search for retail profitability? Department stores? Home improvement? Mass market?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
At first, not much. Whole Foods has had several consecutive quarters of negative comp store sales. This year’s first quarter showed a negative 2.4 comp store decrease followed by their last full year of negative 2.5 percent comp store sales. So that is a concern. Soon, as always, John Mackey will be challenged to improve the business or be forced out. The problem today is too many businesses grow quickly simply by buying another business. But they also buy that company’s problems. Why has Whole Foods seen a steady decline? What can they do about it? Those are the questions that the new owners (leaders at Amazon) will be asking and if Whole Foods through it’s current leadership cannot turn the company around, there will be executive leadership changes and most likely changes to the business model itself.
A takeover of this size is a very new territory for Amazon, so we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s successful.
People shop Whole Foods for the experience. But lately they have overbuilt, panicked when sales did not increase like in the past, and then tried the failed 365 concept. Amazon won’t be able to expand the experience but they will be able bring the products to the rest of the country. Whole Foods is generally in large metro areas, very high income areas, near a major university or medical center complex. These are not “B” locations but rather prime real estate. Where else would you want to be? Whole Foods brings with a lot of retail and real estate expertise. Still, look for a lot of layoffs of redundant employees.
Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Principal, Oracle
Whole Foods will become a test bed for all of what Amazon has been wanting to test in physical retail at scale. To really understand and scale ideas like Amazon Go, Amazon needs access to real physical retail businesses and this is a fast path. Amazon then has the ready platform and real estate assets to scale what works and continue their retail growth path by taking share from slow moving traditional grocery retail. It’s starting to get a bit cliché, but retailers like those in the supermarket space need to start thinking more like technology and information companies. Otherwise, the lack of other businesses to hedge against like Amazon has will result in wishy-washy efforts that don’t yield any gains and the outcome becomes inevitable.
Scientific Advisor Kantar Retail; Adjunct Ehrenberg-Bass; Shopper Scientist LLC
Cofounder and President, StorePower
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Who knows what to expect when you wake up each morning. Normally it is some tweet meant to be more derisive. But now we wake up to Amazon moving into new territory that is going to shake up old-world retail for a long time after the dust settles. I can see Amazon’s motives; but what is surprising is Whole Foods being the target. Certainly there are more better-managed and more profitable operations. But what do I know? I am sitting here typing and Amazon is out there buying businesses and becoming more profitable.
Founder and CEO at Orkiv.com
N.A. Retail & Hospitality Industry Lead, Zebra Technologies
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
As an avid user of both brands, I’m pretty excited! Whole Foods at my door? A dream come true — although I do enjoy their physical customer experience. These are called “good problems.”
Aside from that, it’s just a brilliant move IMO. Solve the grocery dilemma by going to the top. Biggest win-win of the century so far.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
A mashup of Amazon’s Go concept with 365 by Whole Foods seems like a good experiment here. Echoing Stefan, I bet the folks at Instacart are feeling at least a little nauseated this morning even though they just picked up Wegmans.
We need to get used to this because it’s going to be the new order of the day. It’s called the integrated retail model, in which companies effectively engage in both online and brick-and-mortar retailing. Amazon is buying Whole Foods outright and totally. Alibaba has just weeks ago acquired an 18 percent stake in a 3,600-store Chinese chain, LianHua, and this follows its purchase of a position in Sanjang Shopping Club, a Chinese discount supermarket. I believe the online companies are also looking at these moves more holistically than the brick-and-mortar merchants. For example, they may well be looking very carefully at the analytics to see what consumers will be buying online and what they will go to the store for. And, of course, Amazon is getting a professionally-operated if very troubled — chain with beautiful stores.
The culture clash as this acquisition integrated into Amazon is going to be fascinating, especially with John Mackey remaining at the helm of what will be Amazon’s Whole Foods subsidiary. What’s the next shocker in the retail arena? Will Walmart buy Amazon? Retail is getting crazy and going to be crazier for some time to come.