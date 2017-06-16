What happens now that Amazon is acquiring Whole Foods?

Jun 16, 2017
by George Anderson
George Anderson

It seems like just yesterday — actually, it was just yesterday — that reports were published saying John Mackey had called the people behind Jana Partners, a hedge fund with a nine percent stake in Whole Foods, “greedy bastards” intent on ruining his reputation and forcing a sale of the company he co-founded to make a quick profit. As it turns out, it appears Mr. Mackey and the “bastards” have both won after it was announced this morning that Amazon.com was acquiring Whole Foods in a deal valued at $13.7 billion.

Whole Foods will continue to operate its business under its own banner and Mr. Mackey will remain as CEO of the company. Whole Foods’ headquarters will remain in Austin, TX.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, in a statement announcing the deal. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades — they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

“This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers,” said Mr. Mackey

While details of how the deal developed are not yet public, it has previously been reported that Amazon had internal discussions last year about a possible bid for Whole Foods. While reports indicated Amazon decided to pass, ultimately it came back to the idea as evidenced by today’s announcement.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think is likely to happen to Whole Foods once Amazon’s acquisition is approved? What will ownership of a major retail chain mean for Amazon’s future plans to move into physical retail?

Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
58 minutes 6 seconds ago

Once again Bezos demonstrates his penchant for big, bold moves and acquiring Whole Foods is certainly that. I think this is an excellent strategic move for Amazon. Clearly Amazon has been making moves in grocery with the launch of Amazon Go and Fresh, but these are mere dabbles compared to the acquisition of Whole Foods — this is a whole new ballgame. With 430+ Whole Foods stores, Amazon is now firmly in the brick-and-mortar retail business. Welcome to the party Mr. Bezos.

Vahe Katros
Guest
Vahe Katros
56 minutes 45 seconds ago

Omnichannel is going to get better. Healthy eating lifestyle changes will be easier for that segment. What’s next? Pharmacy (Walgreens/CVS down as well). Last-mile options and a presence in demographics that resonate. Wow. Quick thoughts.

David Dorf
BrainTrust
David Dorf
VP Product Management, Infor
56 minutes 37 seconds ago
Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods marks the beginning of yet another retail category under siege, similar to books, music, electronics, and toys that went before. I can only imagine Amazon plans to leverage the 400+ stores as mini-distribution centers from which customers gain access to fresh items via delivery, something that has been difficult to fit into the Amazon shipping model. This is a logical expansion of AmazonFresh, which charges customers an additional membership fee above Prime. I expect other grocery chains will need to step up their e-commerce plans, implementing drive-thrus and home delivery programs in order to compete. Whole Foods was the right target for several reasons. They have a reputation of being non-traditional and cutting their own path. Amazon’s plans to upend this industry will be well served by a culture that zigs when others zag, not unlike Zappos, another Amazon acquisition that appears to have gone well. Whole Foods’ size and market presence is large but not too large. That’s the right level of saturation if the stores are also to be used as distribution centers. And lastly, Whole Foods has a great reputation for quality and customer service, two things that Jeff Bezos highly values.… Read more »
Mohamed Amer
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
55 minutes 14 seconds ago
Irrespective of any superlatives we may use today about the Amazon-Whole Foods deal, it is difficult to overstate the deal’s long-term impact on the retail and consumer goods industries and their supply chains. It’s always darkest before a new dawn. The turmoil in retail today is a precursor to a brilliant renaissance where the leaders will meld new DNA, agile learning organization and robust technology all wrapped around a customer-centric strategic model that moves retailing from moving and selling widgets to giving consumers exactly what they need, when they need it so they consume it the way they wish and do it with ease and convenience — turning purchases into automated impulse buys triggered by subconscious needs. At the risk of understating the impact, here are several points to consider: Customer experience gets a major boost. This acquisition shatters the artificial division between physical and digital. Consumers weave in and out of these realms without giving them any thought – it’s a singular customer experience, end-to-end. Competition over customer experience will happen at that level. Customer data is turning into gold. When you are able to combine entire lifestyle and purchase habits through store visits, purchases and online activities you… Read more »
Tom Dougherty
BrainTrust
Tom Dougherty
President and CEO, Stealing Share
55 minutes 9 seconds ago

Their market share will GROW. This should never have been seen as a battle between online and traditional retail. It is JUST retail.

Suddenly Whole Foods has opened its doors to greater convenience and broader appeal. Whole Foods now has a location on every desktop and tablet.

Max Goldberg
BrainTrust
Max Goldberg
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
54 minutes 28 seconds ago

Why would Amazon want to acquire a chain that is underperforming and facing ever greater competition in a business segment with razor-thin margins and a management team that is under fire for being unable to generate greater profits? I know Bezos and company want to move into brick-and-mortar but I wonder if this acquisition is the best way to do that.

Stefan Weitz
BrainTrust
Stefan Weitz
Executive Vice President, Technology, Radial
54 minutes 22 seconds ago

Two things: Instacart is hosed — so that $2 billion company is having a bad Friday. Second, I can’t imagine this makes financial sense on a unit economics basis but as far as making Amazon a daily habit, it is an excellent move.

Tom Erskine
BrainTrust
Tom Erskine
CMO, One Door
53 minutes 58 seconds ago

Can we stop talking about e-commerce eating the world now? If anything, this move validates that for many categories of retail, the in-store experience still matters. This move gives Amazon an incredible set of assets on top of which they can build true omnichannel experiences, and I look forward to seeing the innovation.

Phil Masiello
BrainTrust
Phil Masiello
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
53 minutes 50 seconds ago

Amazon wants to be a significant player in the grocery space. They also want to dominate rapid delivery of e-commerce orders for food and other products. They want to apply their technology and customer knowledge to physical store supply chains and streamline the process.

In my opinion this is brilliant. Whole Foods will become a better operator with Amazon’s technology backbone. Amazon will get a stronghold in physical stores to build their mini-fulfillment center plan and deliver to the consumer faster. And this will further set Amazon apart from Walmart and other competitors because they can move faster.

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
52 minutes 37 seconds ago
This is clearly a shakeup, but with so many unknowns around strategy I don’t expect consumers to experience much change overnight. Amazon gets an instant footprint in grocery but will have to build many stores to reach a broad market. While there won’t be an immediate name change, my guess is that eventually the Whole Foods name will fade or be amended to “by Amazon.” As a person that gets a big portion of his diet from Whole Foods, I know firsthand that the grocer has had many shortcomings and that those dedicated to eating organic foods have had a lot of issues with them, especially over their support to kill GMO labeling. Depending upon what Amazon chooses to do, they may embrace those customers whom Mackey has disillusioned or may revamp the chain to be more mainstream. I think in time, they will go more mainstream. The real impact will be felt from competitors like Target and Kroger. I don’t believe they are positioned well enough to fight an onslaught in the category. Walmart will clearly dig in and at least for the next few years, there will be a food price war that will benefit consumers, hurt farmers,… Read more »
Meaghan Brophy
BrainTrust
Meaghan Brophy
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
51 minutes 12 seconds ago

I think Whole Foods will eventually turn into an Amazon Fresh/Amazon Go hybrid. The brick-and-mortar stores will continue to operate as regular grocery stores. But Amazon will also be able to offer faster grocery delivery, BOPIS and eventually implement nationwide “just walk out” technology. Whole Foods is also widely popular for their prepared hot foods and café, which plays into the Amazon Go concept of stopping in for a quick breakfast or lunch on the go. Amazon recently advertised Amazon Go job postings, hinting that they are already planning to expand the concept out of the flagship Seattle store.

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
46 minutes 50 seconds ago

Very bold and exciting move. In a few simple words, Amazon and Jeff Bezos have made a significant and very strategic move to both grocery and brick-and-mortar domination. While we were all under the assumption that Amazon was taking a crawl, walk, run approach into the brick-and-mortar commerce model with Amazon Books and Amazon Go, this monumental acquisition is a game-changer and demonstrates the power of Amazon’s capabilities.

The whole grocery industry should be on notice as Amazon has expressed that they are firmly in the brick-and-mortar business. Brick-and-mortar remains very relevant and is undergoing a transformation to be a customer-obsessed model.

Dan Frechtling
BrainTrust
Dan Frechtling
SVP Product and Marketing, CMO, G2 Web Services
46 minutes 16 seconds ago

This could go in many different directions over time. At first Whole Foods will remain standalone. But Amazon is certainly able to bring a technology, data and Prime focus.

On the technology front, that means more e-commerce and omnichannel to help Whole Foods expand its geographic reach without physical capital investment. Expect more Whole Foods orders online. Some day drones from roofs? Maybe, when now you have 450 rooftops.

With data, a blending of customer insight, especially around the upscale buyer, will help Whole Foods understand more habits in more categories about its own customers. This can promote both SKU expansion and rationalization.

With Prime, the model is not just about delivery but the pricing package itself. “Subscribing to your grocer” will become a new option to augment other Prime benefits.

Charles Dimov
BrainTrust
Charles Dimov
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
45 minutes 14 seconds ago

This is a MAJOR wake up call for all retailers. Amazon’s acquisition shakes up grocery and has implications far beyond it for the rest of retail, too. This now means that Amazon has the last mile licked. Expect to start seeing a pick up in-store option when you buy anything from the website.

Implication for retailers: If you don’t already have an omnichannel strategy in action … then you better move FAST! You can’t go up against Amazon online (you’re just NOT going to win). The best option for retailers everywhere is to get your omnichannel house in order and give your customers the best experience possible. Fail at that and you might as well pack it in.

Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
43 minutes 47 seconds ago

I’m not surprised that Amazon has bought a brick-and-mortar chain, I have been predicting it for months because it’s the only way for Amazon to find profit on the retail side of their business.

I am surprised it’s Whole Foods. Amazon buys into a fundamentally troubled business model here and a company having to learn how to step back from unsustainable premium pricing.

This does fit with the Bezos purchase of the Washington Post — respected brand but with difficulties. And let’s hope that Amazon is wiser than some commenters I saw on Twitter this morning who were reinventing Whole Foods as merely a DC.

I expect Amazon will treat Whole Foods as true retail — the Amazon bookstores are not overloaded with online wizardry but are fundamentally just good stores.

The key to watch for: where next in Amazon’s search for retail profitability? Department stores? Home improvement? Mass market?

Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
43 minutes 32 seconds ago

At first, not much. Whole Foods has had several consecutive quarters of negative comp store sales. This year’s first quarter showed a negative 2.4 comp store decrease followed by their last full year of negative 2.5 percent comp store sales. So that is a concern. Soon, as always, John Mackey will be challenged to improve the business or be forced out. The problem today is too many businesses grow quickly simply by buying another business. But they also buy that company’s problems. Why has Whole Foods seen a steady decline? What can they do about it? Those are the questions that the new owners (leaders at Amazon) will be asking and if Whole Foods through it’s current leadership cannot turn the company around, there will be executive leadership changes and most likely changes to the business model itself.

A takeover of this size is a very new territory for Amazon, so we’ll just have to wait and see if it’s successful.

David Livingston
Guest
David Livingston
40 minutes 13 seconds ago

People shop Whole Foods for the experience. But lately they have overbuilt, panicked when sales did not increase like in the past, and then tried the failed 365 concept. Amazon won’t be able to expand the experience but they will be able bring the products to the rest of the country. Whole Foods is generally in large metro areas, very high income areas, near a major university or medical center complex. These are not “B” locations but rather prime real estate. Where else would you want to be? Whole Foods brings with a lot of retail and real estate expertise. Still, look for a lot of layoffs of redundant employees.

Gib Bassett
BrainTrust
Gib Bassett
Retail and Consumer Goods Industry Principal, Oracle
36 minutes 53 seconds ago

Whole Foods will become a test bed for all of what Amazon has been wanting to test in physical retail at scale. To really understand and scale ideas like Amazon Go, Amazon needs access to real physical retail businesses and this is a fast path. Amazon then has the ready platform and real estate assets to scale what works and continue their retail growth path by taking share from slow moving traditional grocery retail. It’s starting to get a bit cliché, but retailers like those in the supermarket space need to start thinking more like technology and information companies. Otherwise, the lack of other businesses to hedge against like Amazon has will result in wishy-washy efforts that don’t yield any gains and the outcome becomes inevitable.

Herb Sorensen
BrainTrust
Herb Sorensen
Scientific Advisor Kantar Retail; Adjunct Ehrenberg-Bass; Shopper Scientist LLC
32 minutes 49 seconds ago
Two things: Amazon Go, and “As long as people live in brick-and-mortar houses, they WILL be shopping in brick-and-mortar stores.” I have written extensively on this subject since at least 2005, when I did a presentation on “The Amazonification of Walmart.” Unfortunately, Walmart never caught on. And then with “Selling Like Amazon… in Bricks & Mortar Stores!” I pointed out the incredible operational (relative to shoppers) similarity between Costco and Amazon. Last year, a senior manager at Costco announced that they were not going to make a major focus of their online operations, and then in the past few months the message was reversed and they ARE going to make a major focus on integrating their online AND brick-and-mortar operations. It is still early times in the total revamp of brick-and-mortar retailing and the INTEGRATION of bricks with clicks. It looks like the cutting edge of that integration is now pretty well in the hands of Amazon. At least they are working on the REAL problems: “rat maze” stores with massive “parked capital.” Our merchant warehousemen (brick-and-mortar retailers) relying on unpaid stock pickers (shoppers) have spent a century relying on their suppliers to generously fund those massive stores, with massive… Read more »
Jon Polin
BrainTrust
Jon Polin
Cofounder and President, StorePower
32 minutes 14 seconds ago
A few quick implication for grocery: Technology is the obvious starting point. While it is too early to know how Amazon will leverage an instant 435 distribution points nationwide, it is clear that they will. An industry with many executives trying to ignore the technology changes around them can do so no longer. Chains that do not aggressively and boldly embrace digital initiatives — big ones, not simple IT plans — will be dead within two years. Chains like Walmart, Kroger and HyVee, which have been making impressive strides with technology, are best positioned to withstand the increased technology pressure. Pricing. Amazon, even as a public company, has a long history of tolerance for losses on their commerce business. In an industry in which margins are as fragile as they are within grocery, Amazon may put further pricing pressure on the industry overall through reduced pricing on core merchandise, as well as low pricing on services such as e-commerce. It’s unclear which chains are positioned to withstand increased pricing and margin pressure. Brand. While there is little or no evidence that U.S. consumers have an issue supporting the Amazon brand, natural and organic grocery may prove the exception. Are at… Read more »
Ed Rosenbaum
BrainTrust
Ed Rosenbaum
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
26 minutes 39 seconds ago

Who knows what to expect when you wake up each morning. Normally it is some tweet meant to be more derisive. But now we wake up to Amazon moving into new territory that is going to shake up old-world retail for a long time after the dust settles. I can see Amazon’s motives; but what is surprising is Whole Foods being the target. Certainly there are more better-managed and more profitable operations. But what do I know? I am sitting here typing and Amazon is out there buying businesses and becoming more profitable.

Alex Senn
BrainTrust
Alex Senn
Founder and CEO at Orkiv.com
26 minutes 15 seconds ago
While with this acquisition it is tempting to look at the distribution, it yet again will come down to data and demographic. Whole Foods has an audience of people in the high end of the spectrum. Because of the price point at a Whole Foods, people buying there typically have a higher income/net worth. This being said, the grocery category is heated and huge. Capturing the high-end customer base which is Whole Foods presents many more opportunities to “get into” these consumers homes. Soon each Whole Foods will deliver straight to your house and oh, by the way, all that other stuff you need, just add it to your Amazon cart and it’ll be there about the same time. This presents an offensive move to get into a segment of high-value buyers more directly. Given the information Whole Foods must have on their customer base, it’s clear to see that Amazon will use this data with their AI algorithms. They will correlate all the purchases within your regular Amazon account, the foods you eat through Whole Foods, your location and will begin to understand your needs on a regular basis to the point where your cart will fill itself and… Read more »
Shawn Harris
BrainTrust
Shawn Harris
N.A. Retail & Hospitality Industry Lead, Zebra Technologies
24 minutes 37 seconds ago
This acquisition gives Amazon access. Access to products, industry talent and even more operational knowhow re: perishables management, which they have been building and would have to spend too much risky money to continue to scale in-house. This is a move to accelerate their grocery ambitions. From a brand promise perspective, Whole Foods aligns well with Amazon; I can envision Whole Foods’ prices getting the ax, which will be good for consumers and bolster traffic. It also fits Bezos’ acquisition thesis: 1.) Customers love it; 2.) It can scale; 3.) It has a healthy ROIC; and 4.) It’s durable over time. Amazon Fresh is a sold service, which I believe will stay separate but be leveraged by this business. What does this mean for Instacart? These stores will likely get the Amazon Go treatment once they’re ready for prime time. Also, regarding the argument that stores are not “dead” based on what Amazon just did; well, Amazon is not buying all retailers. The de-materializing impact of digital will continue to manifest itself as Amazon and the like and take more share. I don’t believe stores are 100 percent going away, but a material number of stores will disappear, thus having… Read more »
Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
21 minutes 16 seconds ago

As an avid user of both brands, I’m pretty excited! Whole Foods at my door? A dream come true — although I do enjoy their physical customer experience. These are called “good problems.”

Aside from that, it’s just a brilliant move IMO. Solve the grocery dilemma by going to the top. Biggest win-win of the century so far.

George Anderson
Staff
George Anderson
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
16 minutes 19 seconds ago

A mashup of Amazon’s Go concept with 365 by Whole Foods seems like a good experiment here. Echoing Stefan, I bet the folks at Instacart are feeling at least a little nauseated this morning even though they just picked up Wegmans.

Roy White
Guest
Roy White
13 minutes 38 seconds ago

We need to get used to this because it’s going to be the new order of the day. It’s called the integrated retail model, in which companies effectively engage in both online and brick-and-mortar retailing. Amazon is buying Whole Foods outright and totally. Alibaba has just weeks ago acquired an 18 percent stake in a 3,600-store Chinese chain, LianHua, and this follows its purchase of a position in Sanjang Shopping Club, a Chinese discount supermarket. I believe the online companies are also looking at these moves more holistically than the brick-and-mortar merchants. For example, they may well be looking very carefully at the analytics to see what consumers will be buying online and what they will go to the store for. And, of course, Amazon is getting a professionally-operated if very troubled — chain with beautiful stores.

The culture clash as this acquisition integrated into Amazon is going to be fascinating, especially with John Mackey remaining at the helm of what will be Amazon’s Whole Foods subsidiary. What’s the next shocker in the retail arena? Will Walmart buy Amazon? Retail is getting crazy and going to be crazier for some time to come.

