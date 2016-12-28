What does Alexa’s holiday win mean?
Was Alexa’s breakthrough success this holiday season largely a victory for Amazon? Or was it a broader win for smart home devices?
Alexa devices — including Echo Dot Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet and Amazon Echo — topped Amazon’s holiday best-seller list with “millions” sold, according to Amazon’s 2016 holiday wrap-up released Tuesday. The report confirmed the expectation for strong holiday sales. The device sold out for Christmas delivery by December 19.
The top seller across categories was the smaller Echo Dot, which was launched earlier this year and offered over the holidays for $39.99, a 20 percent discount. Equally impressive were strong sales for Amazon Echo, which costs $179.99. Launched in 2014, Echo was estimated to have sold more than 5 million units before the holiday.
Besides the sales gains, Alexa continued to add more “skills” or tasks that furthered its lead over digital assistants such as Google Home. Said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon, in a statement, “From turning on Christmas lights and playing holiday music to shopping for gifts and asking for help with cookie recipes, Alexa continues to get smarter every day.”
At the same time, however, Alexa appears to have led the charge to introduce artificial intelligence into homes and raise awareness about connected devices.
Writing for Fast Company, Jared Newman suspects that in 2017 virtual assistants will start appearing in alarm clocks, lamps, TVs and possibly fridges, “letting you search Google or order items on Amazon from anywhere in the house.”
Mr. Newman said that while refrigerators aren’t yet able to reorder groceries, such technology is advancing and Amazon’s simple one-click Dash buttons already underscore the potential of connected shopping. He wrote, “The only question is whether Amazon will remain unchallenged, or other retailers will catch on.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Alexa’s holiday sales traction as a bigger win for Amazon or for the overall smart home opportunity? Do you see Alexa and other digital assistants greatly altering shopping habits in the year ahead?
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Even though “millions sold” during the holidays, we are still at the beginning of the digital assistant revolution. That said, Echo’s sales were a clear win for Amazon. As the company expands the device’s capabilities, and more products are able to link with it, consumers will come to rely on Alexa to perform tasks, order goods and organize their lives.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Short-term this is an Amazon win but, ultimately, it’s the tip of the iceberg for new consumer interactions with digital. I chuckle at (often older) pundits who react with disdain when I talk about “tired old click and touch interfaces” because they can’t see anything beyond what has become mainstream over the last 20 years. The reality is that AI and complimentary interface technologies like voice, machine vision and emotional sensing are rapidly moving towards commonality and again changing how people interact with things, brands and one another. Just like radio scoffed at the advent of TV, this is absolutely where digital is headed. So for now, Amazon has big early mover advantages. In fact, they opened up the Alexa ecosystem to be brand and developer’s first choice and to maintain that for as long as possible.
That said, although Amazon has a great lead, the future is still unwritten. It’s still the early days and there is plenty of opportunity for innovations and new business models in this arena.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
“Alexa continues to get smarter every day.” That’s the opportunity, but also the potential problem. The presence of a listening device in the home may not seem like an issue to many Americans, but the moment it’s hacked, and/or people realize what it’s sharing, they may change their minds.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’m not an early adopter of smart home technology, but I’m intrigued by Amazon’s new devices and I’m sure plenty of other consumers are, too. I see it as another win for Amazon despite competition from Google — because Alexa is wired into the Amazon ecosystem, not just the Internet of Things at home. It’s hard for Google or anybody else to compete against that.