Walmart to open web mall with Lord & Taylor as an anchor
Walmart may not be able to take down Amazon.com on its own, but perhaps it can accomplish the feat by banding with other retailers. That strategy, a Wall Street Journal report posits, may be behind the retail giant’s decision to carve out space on its website dedicated to Lord & Taylor.
A deal between the two retailers, which is not yet complete, is a step in the creation of an online mall that consumers would access through Walmart’s site. Walmart-owned brands, including Bonobos, Jet.com, ModCloth, Moosejaw and ShoeBuy, also seem likely to be included.
While Lord & Taylor and Walmart appear to have little in common, the Journal article sees the alliance as a continuation of steps taken by the world’s largest retailer to expand offerings to appeal to a wider swath of consumers, as evidenced by its recent acquisitions.
Walmart reported a 60 percent increase in e-commerce sales for the second quarter. CEO Doug McMillon credited an expanded assortment of products, aided by third-party sellers, on walmart.com. Mr. McMillon said the number of SKUs on the site “surpassed 67 million” during the period.
The retailer is also selling products through Google Express. Marc Lore, Walmart’s e-commerce chief for the U.S., spoke earlier this week at the Journal’s D.Live technology conference about the retailer’s customers ordering via voice-activated assistants such as Google Home. While admitting that many are not comfortable ordering by voice now, he suggested that advancements in artificial intelligence in the years to come will make the activity very much like speaking with an associate on the floor of a store.
Lord & Taylor, according to the Journal, is looking for its association with Walmart to help drive more consumers to its site. The department store’s site attracted an average of 849,000 unique visitors from February through July, compared to 79 million for walmart.com. Amazon averaged 160 million unique visitors a month during the same period.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Walmart will recruit other retailers to its web mall like it apparently is doing with Lord & Taylor? Will Lord & Taylor and Walmart benefit from cooperating with one another?
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
It all depends on the financials and potential ROI. For retailers, it makes sense to be in as many locations (physical and online) as possible as long as those locations are bringing in sales — profitably. Walmart has a great opportunity here to shift the game and bring in a more even playing field. All of this is good as long as it drives enough value for the retailers (don’t overcharge them and drive the margins out of the business).
Cofounder and President, StorePower
With all due respect to Lord & Taylor, I can’t believe they’re the only retailer in Walmart’s sights. It will be interesting to see who else follows. This strategy also starts to illuminate how Walmart will leverage the diverse set of retailers it’s purchased in the past year. While all the industry attention is centered on Amazon, I like Walmart’s innovative moves in e-commerce.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Walmart continues to show its ability to think outside of the box. This concept may prove to be successful for many reasons, and I do see it growing beyond Lord & Taylor. E-commerce is still mostly independent sites with customers browsing and comparing. The opportunity to have many retailers available through one website is a tremendous convenience and one I think customers will respond to favorably. Walmart and Lord & Taylor may just be two retailers now, but if this concept grows to many retailers, Walmart will have built the first real shopping center in the cloud. A very wise idea.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
I can understand the desire of Lord & Taylor to attract more visitors, and of Walmart to want to take on Amazon, but this alliance seems a bit farfetched. Will Lord & Taylor shoppers really want to be associated with Walmart? While it may drive a few more shoppers, what will it do to the Lord & Taylor brand?
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
If you throw enough stuff against a wall, something is bound to stick.
Is the strategy to just try and get as much stuff on the Walmart.com site with no underlying focus or strategy? Walmart is not a high-fashion lifestyle brand. So this arrangement lacks any sort of cohesion of brands. It denigrates the Lord & Taylor brand and does nothing for Walmart.
We shall see how this all turns out.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
On the surface, this sounds like a “why not?” kind of experiment with no downside, but web mall concepts are twenty years old and this like those before it, is unlikely to produce substantial revenue — especially for Lord & Taylor.
The idea that Walmart and Amazon are direct competitors is flawed. They overlap in middle demographics, but their core customers are different. Although many Walmart core customers may have Prime, they likely have less than optimal yearly Amazon purchase totals. They are also not the kinds of people to shop much at Lord & Taylor. So really, grasping at straws with these “let’s force an alliance” schemes is not a good strategy.
For its sake, I hope that Lord & Taylor is focused on its own initiatives and not being distracted by this “partnership.” For one thing, their e-commerce/inventory system is still flawed after many years and fixing it is one example of energy better spent to secure their future.
EVP Brand, Strategy & Design, WD Partners
Boy, Walmart’s PR machine is getting as good as Amazon’s. Good PR but, in the end, who cares? If we really wanted to shop Lord & Taylor, which is questionable in the first place, who cares how we do it? In Walmart’s mall or a physical one — it doesn’t matter. What matters is, do we want to shop at Lord & Taylor at all?
Retail and Customer Experience Expert
The term “web mall” is kind of misleading … When you buy something on Amazon from another seller, and you are buying from Amazon using Amazon basket and payment, Amazon isn’t “the mall,” it is a shopping experience partner.
From reading this article, this is a screen real estate agreement, i.e., you will be redirected to Lord & Taylor’s website and basket to buy their items and a separate basket for Walmart items. I think that’s the weakness for this agreement if the shopping experience isn’t integrated well. Do customers want to be bounced around between websites for checkout?
Strategic Market Communications, Upstream Commerce
It seems that Walmart is being tremendously creative — and hopefully will be successful — with their approach. Walmart will (should) certainly add others to its mall, to all the participants’ benefit (including Walmart). Don’t make the mistake of thinking Walmart is stuck in its original image. It’s the only company I see that can launch (and succeed) in a successful, mass effort to challenge Amazon. P.S. The dresses in the photo are quite cute, I would buy them, but … they appear to be more expensive than what I would normally pay for a dress — so what happens then?