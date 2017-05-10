Thrive Market co-founder: ‘Data and storytelling go hand in hand’
Thrive Market isn’t just a pure play e-tailer. It’s a social experiment that combines e-commerce with an authentic commitment to social change, according to Gunner Lovelace, the company’s co-founder and chief strategy officer, who spoke during a Fast Company session last week at Shop.org in Los Angeles.
The online subscription service’s mission to sell name brand natural and organic products at affordable prices was shaped early on by its inability to secure venture capital funding, said Mr. Lovelace. Thrive had to rely on 150 bloggers or “influencers” to raise $10 million in capital. The number of influencers with a stake in promoting Thrive’s mission has grown to 500 today.
Mr. Lovelace said that consumers no longer trust traditional sources of information. “Working with influencers has taught us that content equals marketing and marketing equals content,” he said.
Mr. Lovelace said that consumers want to be able to buy “super high quality” products at a good price. Beyond that, however, they want those products and the companies they do business with to represent their personal values. This gives consumers the ability to “do something” while living in a politically dysfunctional world.
Thrive’s goal, Mr. Lovelace said, is to radically transform access to the products it sells. The e-tailer offers a free subscription to a family in need with every annual membership it sells. Customers may also donate some of their savings on orders directly into the shopping carts of Thrive Gives families.
From its beginning in 2014, Mr. Lovelace said that Thrive has seen “information overload” as a core challenge to breaking through in the market. The e-tailer has focused on “hypercuration – not trying to out Amazon Amazon” in order to be “an authentic, trusted source” for its customers. Instead of carrying 20 types of laundry detergent, for example, Thrive carries two.
Ultimately, Thrive’s success is a combination of science and art with all “data and storytelling go hand in hand,” according to Mr. Lovelace. In the end, he said, “It’s all relationship marketing.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How well do most retailers combine data and storytelling? Is a retailer or brand’s position on social issues more important or less to its success today than it has been in the past?
11 Comments on "Thrive Market co-founder: ‘Data and storytelling go hand in hand’"
I would say at this point in the game that most retailers do not do well enough when it comes to data and storytelling. As time goes by they will do better. They have to.
Yes, there’s no ambiguity here: a brand’s position on social issues is more important today than ever before. If there is any doubt, if additional quantitative validation needed, just take a poll of consumers born between 1980 and 2000.
Thrive does a great job of connecting with their core customers through storytelling. They use their data to better understand their customers. This approach enables them to provide the products their customers want and to THRIVE as a company.
Most retailers today don’t really know their customers. They do not understand the use of storytelling to connect with their customers. Most of their social efforts revolve around discounts and coupons, which is the wrong approach.
Consumers want to connect with a brand that shares their same values. Retailers need to take some position on social issues today. If they know their core customers and understand who they are, then they should be able to connect on similar social problems. Consumers also want to know that the money they spend with a retailer is doing some good other than just paying salaries to executives.
Most retailers pay lip service to telling a story, relying instead on values like lower prices. Today, more than ever, it’s important for a retailer to stand for something. That story may reflect the history of the company, its values or affiliation with a cause. Consumers, particularly Millennials, want to feel good about their purchases. A story goes a long way towards creating that affinity.
Paula and I are working on a benchmark survey on exactly this question. We framed it as “customer engagement” (results coming next month). We’ve already found some depressing things: retailers believe consumers are only motivated by price and nothing else, and yet they also believe that brand identity is increasingly important to consumers. They want to understand their customers better, but consistently turn away from data to focus on pushing promotions and advertising.
So my answer to the question is: no. Retailers stink at combining data and story-telling. Apparently, the only thing they’re good at is advertising price reductions on items they sell. No wonder they’re struggling.
There is just one question missing from this story more important than storytelling or data: are they making a profit? It is fine to use social as your USP but translating name brands into low margins does not make economic sense. Someone is paying the difference and if you don’t have Wall Street behind you — how long can you last?
Many retailers do this badly or don’t really bother. Product and price remain vital and retailers have to get those two core elements right. However, beyond this, many consumers crave connection, authenticity and engagement — all things which can be achieved through storytelling.
Brands like Thrive and Innocent do this extremely well. Some niche and higher-end retailers/brands like REI, North Face and John Lewis also excel at telling authentic stories about their businesses.
Fear. Fear holds retailers back. Fear of changing strategies, even losing strategies. Fear of data and technology. Fear of trusting the people who interpret the data. Fear = Stuck. Fresh and forward thinking is required. Unfortunately, unlikely evidenced by retail’s inaction as Amazon and digital shopping became ubiquitous, right in plain sight over the past decade or so. Ex·tinc·tion: the state or process of a species, family, or larger group being or becoming extinct.
Too few retailers and brands leverage storytelling as a marketing tool. This is more important than ever due to the tsunami of hundreds of thousands of new product launches each year. This creates a personal side of the brand and that is one of the last true differentiators.
Some retailers do a great job of telling their story, but many have such a diverse shopper demographic it’s difficult to create a single message that resonates. On the flip side I’ve seen CPG brands do a masterful job of this from a variety of social channels and client support. For Thrive it’s much easier to create its niche than other traditional grocers
Tip O’Neill is know for saying: “All politics is local” and for retailers with stores, we exist locally, whether on the coasts or in the middle — so what to do when faced with commerce polarization? Fiercely serve your local market (read: people) while being in-tune with the global impact of the products you sell. Doing that authentically and helping people live a better life is a defensible position. It’s Alright, Ma (It’s Only Retail)