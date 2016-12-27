Source: TJX Companies - "Imagine"

Many retailers running commercials this time of year try to strike a balance between the spirit of giving the season idealizes and the crass commercialism required to keep the lights on at their businesses.

Based on several years running the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge, winners typically err on the side of keeping with the spirit of the season albeit within the context of a particular retailer’s unique selling proposition.

This week’s challenge matches up Meijer’s “Do You See What I See?” spot featuring a familiar-looking seasonal character against a new commercial from TJX Companies — Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods — that asks viewers to “imagine a world where the holidays are about joy again.”



Meijer’s “Do You See What I See?”



Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods’ “Imagine”