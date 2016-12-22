Source: TK Maxx - "The Sing-Song"

While last week’s faceoff included retailers from the European mainland, the competitors this time around are based in the U.K. with the off-price TK Maxx chain going up against the grocer, Waitrose.

TK Maxx’s “Sing-Song” combines a Christmas singalong among friends with images of the many items that consumers can purchase from the chain’s stores. While “Sing Song” has not reached the viral status of other spots in this year’s competition, the commercial’s 90,000+ views on YouTube is nothing to humbug about.

Waitrose’s “#HomeForChristmas” animated commercial features a brave robin flying through torturous conditions to make it back to England for Christmas where a young girl awaits the bird’s return. The spot has hit home with many as evidenced by the 3.3+ million views it has on YouTube to date.



TK Maxx “Sing-Song”



Waitrose “#HomeForChristmas”