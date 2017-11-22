Debenhams - "#YouShall Find Your Fairytale Christmas Part 2"

Sainsbury’s knocked off Marks & Spencer, the winner of the 2016 RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge, in voting last week as this year’s competition got started. Today’s matchup pits two of England’s famous department stores — Debenhams and House of Fraser — against one another.

Debenhams’ #YouShall spot offers a new take on the Cinderella story with a beautiful young woman, a handsome man and a dropped shoe. The story (“the stuff of fairytales”) includes outfits from the characters, Ellie and Josh, that those living in the real world can wear, as well. The department store has built its Christmas marketing efforts around the #YouShall theme with a webpage that includes in-store events, product personalization offers and its free personal shopper service.

House of Fraser’s “Bring Merry Back” follows other retailers in using infectious oldies, in this case “Who Took The Merry Out Of Christmas” by The Staples Singers. The commercial shows scenes of two sisters in the present and as kids. Events don’t always go as perfectly as planned but, in the end, the two sisters epitomize the joy of the season in their love for one another. House of Fraser implores its customers to leave the worry behind, enjoy family and friends, and simply have more fun this Christmas – presumably after shopping in its stores or on its site, which offers gifts suggestions in a wide variety of categories and ways.