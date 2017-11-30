Asda's "Best Christmas Ever"

With Lidl, the German hard discount grocery chain, now going head-to-head with Walmart in the U.S. market, we thought it would be interesting to match the two in this week’s global version of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.

Asda, a division of Walmart, is the third largest grocer in the UK trailing Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The chain’s “Best Christmas Ever” spot follows a young girl to a Willy Wonka-like factory where a host of seasonal delights, all available at Asda, are being created. In keeping with the classic rock trend influencing many commercials this year, the spot includes Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” as a lively backing track.

Lidl, which has stumbled somewhat in its U.S. entry, holds a nearly five percent share in Great Britain, according to Statista. The chain, combined with Aldi, has brought an increased focus on price to the UK grocery market in recent years, putting pressure on a wide variety of competitors from Asda to Tesco. The retailer’s “Beautifully Normal,” which pokes fun at idyllic Christmas scenes (“Come on, a pony and a polar bear?”) tells viewers it is time to “embrace the mess makers, the chaos noise, awkward moments, last minute rush and embarrassing dancers” as part of “doing Christmas our way.” The spot’s #beautifullynormal backing track is not recorded by a 1960’s or 70’s super group but by the Santa Clara All Stars.