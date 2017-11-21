The RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge: Big Lots vs. Kohl’s
Week one of the Christmas Commercial Challenge went to Nordstrom’s upbeat “Choir! Choir! Choir!” spot featuring the department store’s workers. This week, we present a matchup between Big Lots’ “Share the Joy” and Kohl’s “Give Joy, Get Joy” spot.
Big Lots, which came off a second quarter in which same-store sales increased 1.9 percent and earnings per share were up 29 percent year-over-year, is looking for a strong holiday season ahead. The retailer, which is a winner of a past RetailWire annual challenge, has created a spot that seeks to show off its product offerings for the season behind an infectious audio track of Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.”
Kohl’s, which eked out a 0.1 percent increase in same-store sales despite having to shut some 100 stores temporarily due to hurricanes, raised its full-year outlook heading into the holidays. With its “Give Joy, Get Joy” spot, the retailer is seeking to communicate — on an epic scale — that customers buying gifts this holiday season will not only make others happy, they’ll pick up Kohl’s Cash they can use for themselves, as well.
- Share the joy inside and out with Big Lots! – YouTube
- Give Joy, Get Joy Holiday TV Commercial | Kohl’s – YouTube
- Big Lots’ (BIG) CEO David Campisi on Q2 2017 Results (Earnings Call Transcript) – Seeking Alpha
- Kohl’s (KSS) CEO Kevin Mansell on Q3 2017 Results (Earnings Call Transcript) – Seeking Alpha
DISCUSSION QUESTION: What is your critique of Big Lot’s “Share the Joy” and Kohl’s “Give Joy, Get Joy”? Which do you think does a better job of connecting with each company’s core customers while reaching out to new shoppers?
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Big Lots gets my vote. Their spot is infectious with happiness and joy. Kohl’s is merely a commercial.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I think Big Lots presented an upbeat and positive family-oriented, festive spot that balanced the spirit of the season with shopping at their stores. While somewhat subtle (at times it was difficult to tell whose ad this was), overall it was well done and effective. The Kohl’s spot, while epic in a “Game of Thrones” sort of motif, I thought was a little dark for the occasion. Overall, I give Big Lots the win here.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
Big Lots for the win!
The commercial resonates well with everyone and puts everyone in the holiday spirit, without overwhelming the audience with branding messaging. While the Kohl’s Braveheart/Game of Thrones like scenario was fun, between the two, Big Lots takes the win and represents what the holidays are all about.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Actually they both do a good job of connecting with their key target as well as offering an interesting way for new shoppers to jump in. I think the Kohl’s commercial is more creative and different and so it makes it stand out among the typical holiday commercials. Retailers need to mix it up more and I think that Kohl’s accomplishes this. Take a look at L.L. Bean’s new spot “Outsiders” – and you’ll see what I am talking about.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Definitely two thumbs up for Kohl’s, Give Joy, Get Joy. Big Lots from the beginning was a little annoying on the ear with the contrived quartet singing Joy to the World. Using the Three Dog Night soundtrack was good but some of the inserts musically just didn’t work for me. I do like that Big Lots featured some short clips of their brand throughout the commercial because I felt the ad overall did not do a strong enough job of letting me know the retailer. Kohl’s, on the other hand, is a fantastic spot from the start. When the ad began, I immediately saw it was for Kohl’s. It was fun to watch, smart and cute when the girl said, “We didn’t get you anything.” It was half the length of Big Lots with me wanting to see more while Big Lots was too much of the same idea. So my vote undoubtedly goes to Kohl’s.
Strategic Market Communications, Upstream Commerce
Fie on them both. Big Lots’ ad was frenetic, generic and, worst of all, there was no call to action (except their sign off). Kohl’s ad was dark, with a sense of impending combat instead of concordance and good will, even down to someone being forgotten, a negative. I wish they both had set a better tone of joy and good will. After all, both had “joy” in their titles.
Managing Director, GlobalData
My vote goes to Big Lots. Their spot is personal and intimate and celebrates the importance of family and friends. I think that will resonate with many.
Kohl’s advertisement is entertaining, but it’s somewhat aggressive (perhaps, Game of Thrones inspired!) and is very commercial. For me, it misses the true meaning of the holidays and is lacking in spirit.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
A couple of good commercials. Not certain either connected with core customers, however, both had a pretty clear message. My vote goes to Big Lots based on its upbeat, inclusive video.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Put my vote in the Big Lots column. For one thing, I could listen to/watch this more often than I could the Kohl’s spot, which is sort of a one-trick reindeer … er … pony. Once again, simplicity wins. The Big Lots spot is happy and the people seem real. The Kohl’s spot seems gimmicky and over-produced. Great the first time, but tiring the more you see it.