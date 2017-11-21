Kohl's "Give Joy, Get Joy"

Week one of the Christmas Commercial Challenge went to Nordstrom’s upbeat “Choir! Choir! Choir!” spot featuring the department store’s workers. This week, we present a matchup between Big Lots’ “Share the Joy” and Kohl’s “Give Joy, Get Joy” spot.

Big Lots, which came off a second quarter in which same-store sales increased 1.9 percent and earnings per share were up 29 percent year-over-year, is looking for a strong holiday season ahead. The retailer, which is a winner of a past RetailWire annual challenge, has created a spot that seeks to show off its product offerings for the season behind an infectious audio track of Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World.”

Kohl’s, which eked out a 0.1 percent increase in same-store sales despite having to shut some 100 stores temporarily due to hurricanes, raised its full-year outlook heading into the holidays. With its “Give Joy, Get Joy” spot, the retailer is seeking to communicate — on an epic scale — that customers buying gifts this holiday season will not only make others happy, they’ll pick up Kohl’s Cash they can use for themselves, as well.