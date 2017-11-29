Amazon's "Give"

Much of the press coverage around the retail industry this year has centered around the competition between Amazon.com and Walmart. With the Christmas selling season underway, even more attention will be focused on the two industry giants.

Amazon, according to third-party forecasts, is expected to continue grabbing share of the online market. Many expect that it’s a matter of when, not if, Amazon will eventually account for half of all purchases made during the holiday season.

Walmart has increasingly focused on its omnichannel capabilities to offer customers a choice of where, when and how they purchase the products they need. True to its heritage, Walmart has cut prices to the point that it has now reached relative parity with Amazon online. Walmart’s online prices are only 0.3 percent more expensive than those charged by Amazon, according to new research from Market Track.

It makes sense in light of the dynamics between the two retail giants that commercials created for Christmas would not only look to connect to the spirit of the season, but also play up their respective abilities to deliver for their customers.

Amazon’s “Give” commercial, uses a backing track from Supertramp along with some computer-generated imagery (CGI) to take viewers along on a journey.

Walmart’s “Christmas Like a Rock Star” spot uses Peter Townshend’s “Let My Love Open the Door” to communicate that there are many ways for gifts to find their way to family and friends, including free two-day shipping without a membership fee.