Survey says grocery has reached its digital tipping point
Has the grocery industry finally reached its long anticipated digital tipping point? A new survey report from Deloitte answers in the affirmative.
Grocery shoppers are making decisions on what they are going to buy before they get to the store and their choices are increasingly influenced by their online and mobile experiences, according to Deloitte, which found that digital’s influence has nearly doubled year-over-year. Today, 51 percent of grocery purchases are digitally-influenced.
“The majority of food and beverage purchases still happen in the store, but consumers’ online or mobile experiences impact those purchases much earlier in the shopping journey,” said Barb Renner, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. consumer products leader.
Digital’s influence on other channels, including apparel and consumer electronics, has been well established, but its role in grocery has been less developed. According to Deloitte, digital’s influence in all retail stores has grown from 14 percent of all purchases to 56 percent today. The influence of mobile has also grown dramatically in recent years, going from five percent in 2013 to 37 percent now.
Among retail channels, purchases of consumer electronics are most influenced by digital (69 percent), followed by automotive (59 percent), home (58 percent) and apparel (56 percent).
Deloitte’s findings show significant room for grocers to improve on the digital front. Only 31 percent said that digital experiences offered by grocers makes shopping easier for them.
Grocery shoppers are using digital in various ways:
- Seventy-seven percent are using recipe websites and blogs;
- Eighty percent are using a digital device to research products from retailer and manufacturer sites;
- Twenty-nine percent are trying products based on online reviews and searching for information from blogs and social media sites along with loyalty apps.
Shoppers who use digital options (home delivery, in-store coupons, etc.) either before or after going to a store are also more likely to make purchases than consumers who do not use them.
“Consumer products companies and retailers who create those digital touchpoints have a much better shot at getting the shopper’s attention and loyalty before competitors, many of whom aren’t even in the game yet,” said Ms. Renner.
- Grocery Reaches the Digital Tipping Point With the Majority of Sales Now Influenced by Digital Along the Path to Purchase – Deloitte/Cision PR Newswire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that the grocery channel has reached a digital tipping point? How are digital interactions changing the way consumers shop for groceries? What are the most effective ways grocers can use digital touchpoints to make shopping easier?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I would expect the survey results to be overstated, probably by a lot. Seriously, how many people are spending their time researching toilet paper, toothpaste or pasta sauce, except perhaps looking for coupons? As for making decisions before going to the store, shoppers have been making lists for as long as I can remember. That doesn’t mean in-store merchandising won’t influence those decisions.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Digital is touching every aspect of our lives. Grocery is no exception. Grocers and manufacturers need to ensure that consumers have access to the information they want, in the format they choose, without a lot of selling. Grocers should look at what’s essential to the majority of their shoppers and make shopping easier. This is not rocket science, but it does entail communicating with shoppers in a new light.
Retail Influencer, Hubba
I think we’re just getting started. You want the consumer to do their homework before they get to the store. There’s no better way to be an expert than when consumers understand that you can take what they know and “blow it up.”
Digital partnerships hopefully are the next step for a grocery store. We’re getting into in-store execution from a technological standpoint that should be really exciting for consumers and retailers.
I see collaborations coming — imagine Big Oven or Epicurious partnering with a grocery store and having beacons to flag where ingredients are for a particular recipe that somebody wants. Imagine the complimentary flags that might come with that so a consumer knew — this dessert or this wine would with the recipe they’re putting together, etc.
Grocery just needs to take what it knows and move it into the digital age. It’s in the industry’s DNA to entertain and look after consumer!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Today it’s all about convenience, and there is no doubt that grocers offering shopping online are providing just that. However it is also true that most shoppers still prefer in-store shopping. Using digital is smart especially if you use it with methods and promotions to get the customer in-store because that’s where the impulse buying takes place. As technology continues to expand, it will continue to change our buying habits. In the meantime, grocers need to do everything they can whether it be in-store or digitally to stay connected to the customer in hopes of keeping them loyal to their brand.
Professor of Marketing, The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania
From a consumer standpoint, groceries reached the digital tipping point around five years ago. But the grocers themselves are clinging tightly to their old ways, refusing to truly embrace the new reality. With Amazon more directly in the mix now, this won’t end well for them.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The Deloitte findings are fabulously overstated. Sure, we look at online recipes and we have digital options … but that’s true for every non-grocery purchase as well. If I were running a grocery chain and had the choice of investing digitally OR in a brighter, well-merchandised store, I’d choose the latter.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Based on our own quantitative and qualitative data, this figure is far too high. There’s no way that, by value, this percentage of sales are influenced by digital. Common sense validates this: how many of us research our bacon, bathroom cleaners or baked beans online before we buy?
The methodology used is opaque and the survey itself is conducted online, which biases results. I’ve no doubt the trajectory is right, but the value is questionable.
Scientific Advisor Kantar Retail; Adjunct Ehrenberg-Bass; Shopper Scientist LLC
Are you kidding me? The “digital tipping point” happened at least five years ago, if not 10 or more years ago. People are paying Amazon drop-outs hundreds of billions of dollars to help them “digitize” their retail sales. And the entire commentariat steadfastly refuses to address the reality that Amazon has built/is building a DIGITAL, single-item DELIVERY system, to the shopper? Meanwhile, brick-and-mortar is considering using employees to deliver to their shoppers, on their employees’ ways home from their brick-and-mortar jobs: THERE IS MASSIVE WHISTLING IN THE DARK!
CEO, rDialogue
Digital influence in retail, grocery included, is nothing new. Grocers face many of the same challenges that other retail sectors do, as noted by Peter Fader with his comments here.
Some of these challenges are self-inflicted as, like other retail sectors, grocers are not terribly customer-focused. This is the primary challenge. Other challenges, which follow this primary one, include being myopic relative to the threats posed by Amazon and others (such as meal providers like Blue Apron).
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
CFO, Weisner Steel
What exactly does that mean “tipping point”? I really saw nothing here that suggests that “digital” means anything other than “yeah, everyone is influenced by everything” … one might as well talk about “optician influenced grocery” since they let people see better.