Should Walmart buy Birchbox?
Birchbox, the monthly service that sends four or five samples of prestige and niche beauty and grooming brands to subscribers for $10 a month, has held talks with several retailers, including Walmart, about a potential sale, reports Recode.
The company, which was founded in 2010, has had discussions about a possible sale as it faces a debt payment next year. In 2016, Birchbox laid off workers as it sought to reach profitability after years of focusing on growth. According to Recode’s reporting, the company has been profitable excluding interest and taxes this year.
The report that Birchbox co-founder and CEO Katia Beauchamp has held talks wth Marc Lore, Walmart’s e-commerce chief in the U.S., is not surprising. The retailing giant has focused on making acquisitions that go beyond Walmart’s core customers since Mr. Lore came on board last August as part of the retailer’s $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com. Walmart’s acquisitions include Bonobos, ModCloth, Moosejaw and ShoeBuy.com. Walmart.com has also greatly expanded the number of third-party sellers on its marketplace as it seeks to narrow the online market share gap with Amazon.com
Neither Birchbox nor Walmart has commented on the Recode report.
Birchbox subscribers can buy full-size versions from the company after receiving their samples. Customers who purchase full sizes receive $1 back in loyalty points for every $10 they spend.
According to estimates, full-size product sales represent 30 percent of Birchbox’s revenues.
While founded as an e-tail entity, Birchbox currently operates two permanent physical locations. It opened its first store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in 2014 after finding success with pop-up locations in New York City and the Hamptons.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Would a Walmart acquisition of Birchbox make sense for both companies? Are there other retailers that you think should have discussions with Birchbox?
18 Comments on "Should Walmart buy Birchbox?"
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Walmart is making a substantial effort in building its e-commerce presence as Amazon is making a strong attempt in brick-and-mortar. I see this period of both companies buying what they can and eventually leveling out what they own by merging the businesses that are working and shutting down those that are not.
Over the next 10 years we will see Amazon with a lot more brick-and-mortar stores. And we will see, for both companies, an internet very different from today as technology continues to evolve. So I can see purchasing Birchbox as another move by Walmart to continue their process of becoming a dominant player in the e-commerce world and competing with Amazon.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
Marc Lore is making bold moves for Walmart. He seems to be interested in buying vertical e-commerce sites that engage an atypical Walmart customer in categories with high engagement/frequency and at a price that now seems low-to-affordable relative to the company’s prior growth rates. With this formula, Birchbox in 2017 makes perfect sense.
Marketing Director, Aptos
The potential Birchbox acquisition seems squarely aligned with Walmart’s recent acquisitions of Bonobos, Moosejaw, et al. I must confess, however, that I don’t fully understand the strategy beyond a desire to expand their reach to be more competitive with Amazon, as these brands sit fairly far outside the circle of Walmart’s brand promise. As such, I am not sure I can endorse another acquisition in a similar vein …
Marketing, Dor
That “brand promise” point is key, Dave. Walmart’s all about low prices, and acquiring these online retailers selling more upscale or higher-priced goods doesn’t seem to fit. But in the case of Bonobos and Birchbox, which are both clicks-to-bricks cult brands following the slightly tired but trustworthy Soho pop-up trend, Walmart does already know that those products bring foot traffic in to stores. When Walmart can make a decision based on in-store data that’s already been gathered, I think it starts making more sense.
Principal, Your Retail Authority, LLC
Although Walmart has been reaching beyond their core customers with some of their latest acquisitions, Birchbox seems far too upscale for a fit. I simply do not see the typical Walmart customer, with less discriminatory spend, spending it on prestige grooming products. The sample concept — maybe, but would that sustain Birchbox? I don’t think so. And that’s my 2 cents.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The real question seems to be one of make or buy. Can the acquisition of Birchbox customers be replicated at acceptable cost? Can the targeting and analytics models be created and improved upon? Can seller relationships be set up to achieve critical mass and be relevant quickly and can fulfillment processes be put in place? It is a make or buy question, and I suspect that Birchbox will get a minimal return upon exit, with some central people and players being provided an acceptable deal to continue to build the capability and not compete.
Head of Trends, Insider Trends
I can see the logic behind this possible acquisition — like a lot of people, I see this as part of Walmart’s strategy to compete with Amazon. It continues the company’s recent trend of buying up established e-commerce businesses. Obviously for Birchbox there would be scope to tap into Walmart’s huge client base, but there may also be some benefits in terms of Walmart’s expertise in running physical stores. I’m not sure I’d have called it an obvious fit, but I can see the sense in it if it went ahead.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
Your question about the business model is a good one. Granted that you’re clearly not the target market, but if you take the financial issues of the company at face value, something’s amiss with the economics.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
It’s rapidly becoming a digital brand portfolio play and competition between Walmart and Amazon, as they race for marketplace dominance. While the fruits of the Bonobos, Modcloth and Jet.com acquisitions are very much a work in process, Walmart is rapidly diversifying and transforming their digital fashion retail portfolio. The acquisition of Birchbox just might be a very wise strategic move, as there are shared synergies and economies of scale that can be achieved with these digital native brands.
Certainly the core customers of the traditional Walmart brick-and-mortar model are different from those of the emerging digital native fashion powerhouses. However, the Walmart digital team and portfolio are rapidly growing, diversifying and are a force to be reckoned with.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
Right on that the traditional Walmart customer probably isn’t the Birchbox customer. Walmart has been on a roll lately though expanding beyond their roots to reach new customers and to reach existing customers in a new way. I wouldn’t say this deal is a natural, but I can see a scenario where Walmart makes it work.
AVP, Mindtree
I’m not sure the business model for Birchbox is good for anyone long term. The concept of paying $10/month for samples, doesn’t appeal to me at all. As a woman who uses beauty products, I can tell you that I am very loyal to products that I like. I will occasionally try something new, but that’s rare. Many women experience reactions on their skin when trying new products. It’s something that most of my friends avoid unless they have a persistent problem. I understand, they are trying to sell them the bigger versions of product, but the ongoing subscription makes no sense to me.
Marketing, Dor
I feel the same way. Samples are fun (Sephora, Glossier and OUAI are great examples of brands that do this to delight and engage their customers) but one bad breakout could turn you off to the experience forever. Birchbox always seemed overtly pandering to the “monetizing millennials’ demand for experience and hatred of loyalty” myth that drives me up the wall as a marketer, too, so I’ve steered clear.
Director of Marketing, OceanX
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
Given the recent acquisitions Walmart has made, I can see the logic behind this possible purchase. However, unless the strategy is to cultivate a completely different and unique customer base from the existing Walmart base, I don’t see the purpose behind these acquisitions. The customers of each of these brands (Bonobos, ModCloth, Moosejaw, Shoebuy.com, Birchbox) seem very far off from the value conscious Walmart shopper. Perhaps we’ll see Walmart create a new brand to hold all of these products that they run separately from core Walmart stores and address two different customer segments?
CFO, Weisner Steel
Crazy idea … but crazy smart or crazy stupid (or just plain weird)? Superficially, the companies seem to have little in common — other than that they’re both retailers — so I’d have to see a better explanation of what someone sees in this idea. For Walmart, of course, it would just be playing the penny slots, but for Birchbox it would likely be a life changing event, so I would expect a lot of resistance. I don’t think the founders or even many of the customers envisioned its destiny was to become a drop of water in the ocean that is WM.
Marketing, Dor
Reminds me of the Anheuser-Busch purchase of Wicked Weed and the corresponding outrage by craft brewers here in NC. Your brand reputation can’t stay intact when you make a move like that.
Retail and Marketing Expert; Former IBM Executive
I’m all for it — reaches a new online demographic and I can picture BirchBox Boutiques in WMT stores.