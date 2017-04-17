Should retail employees have board representation?
In an unusual move, a 30-year old store manager was appointed the first worker representative on the board of Sports Direct, the U.K.’s largest sporting goods chain.
Alex Balacki will attend all scheduled board meetings over the next 12 months. The 13-year employee will not gain voting rights.
The company conducted an internal review to name three candidates. Mr. Balacki was then nominated in a vote of the retailers’ 23,000 workers. A different employee, from Sports Direct’s warehouse operations or headquarters, will become a board rep next year.
Said Mike Ashley, owner and CEO, “I’d like to be the first to congratulate Alex, who will help us to continue to make a positive difference by ensuring that your voice is heard in the boardroom.”
Mr. Balacki said: “I’m very proud to be chosen by my fellow members of staff to fulfill this important responsibility. I’d like to thank everybody who took part in the elections, including all of the other candidates. It’s now my role to ensure the people of Sports Direct are heard.”
Sports Direct said it would add a worker’s representative last September after facing a series of complaints over working conditions. The issues included zero-hour contracts, in which a worker is on call but may not receive any hours; an investigation over minimum-wage violations; and a harsh penalty system at a warehouse.
The United Kingdom’s prime minister, Theresa May, caused a stir in business circles early last year after calling for companies to put workers on boards. She later backtracked on her push after U.K. executives raised concerns about confidentiality and diluting the board’s primary responsibility of acting in the interests of shareholders. In Germany, however, worker representation on boards is common.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you in favor of worker representation on retailer boards? How might such a policy affect a board’s responsibility to the company’s shareholders?
5 Comments on "Should retail employees have board representation?"
I disagree with employee representation on the board. They may be stakeholders (as are many types of suppliers) but they are not shareholders as would be represented by board involvement. Healthy organizational structures will roll up perspectives so these can inform recommendations and board decisions, but the tail that is employees should not wag the dog.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
The idea makes sense — especially if you are having employee morale problems or the voices of those on the front lines aren’t being heard. A non-voting position is a double-edged sword; you get around the fiduciary responsibility to the shareholders but may limit the impact of any contributions this person may have.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
How can it be newsworthy to appoint a board member who knows what it’s like to work at a company?
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
A board seat to represent the store’s perspective would be valuable. The position could be limited to those issues that affect the physical store. All too often the decisions made by the board are insulated from the day-to-day realities of store life and how those decisions affect the interaction with the shopper. Because the board is told how the store operates and doesn’t see it, there is always a significant gap between the boardroom and reality. Perhaps this person could (should) be the voice of reason and reality.