Source: Amazon Go video

As the new year begins, we thought it would be instructive to identify the five RetailWire discussions that received the most expert comments in 2016 before discussing what’s in store for 2017.

Unsurprisingly, the most commented-on discussion (43 comments) was about the Amazon Go convenience store concept, which included the following from Dechert-Hampe’s Ben Ball: “Always remember Jeff Bezos’ Gold Rule: Automate every possible process — invest expensive human capital in only the most complex tasks. And remember the implied ‘Rule #2’ of the Amazon business model — only seek profitability after superior consumer experience yields scale. … I never count Bezos out.”

Number two on the most-discussed list (36 comments) was a piece on whether brick and mortar stores are ready to leverage in-store shopper data. Here’s what Peter Fader of the Wharton School wrote: “[Retailers] can’t properly leverage their transaction log data, so forget about in-store shopper data. Retailers need to walk before they run: first figure out who’s buying what before you worry about who’s doing what. Given the disappointingly slow progress on the former, I’m not holding my breath for the latter. But I hope I can be proven wrong in the next few years.”

A discussion on whether a higher minimum wage would raise service levels sparked a healthy debate (35 comments). Mark Ryski of HeadCount offered this: “A higher minimum wage will not guarantee better service, and so consumer skepticism is understandable. However, I believe that an increase in the minimum wage will enable employers to expect more from their employees, including delivering a better in-store experience.”

Number four on the list (35 comments) asked whether Amazon would roll out its bookstore concept across the country. SAP’s Mohamed Amer had this observation: “It is abundantly clear that customers don’t live in singularly physical or digital realms. Shopping cuts across all points of interactions with memorable experiences setting the bar for customer expectations. Amazon must move from selling goods and providing great customer service to selling experiences that transcend 20th century retail boundaries.”

The fifth most-discussed story (33 comments) on the site was whether Donald Trump’s election would have a positive or negative effect on retailing. Like the nation itself, opinions were split and closely held by those making them.