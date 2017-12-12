Retailers target ways to boost post-Cyber Week sales

Source: Crate & Barrel
Dec 12, 2017
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

This year’s Cyber Week — from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — experienced 18 percent sales growth vs. the previous year period, according to insights provided in a RetailWire webinar given by Ken Cassar, vice president and principal analyst at Slice Intelligence. Sarah Engel, CMO at DynamicAction and Julie Bernard, CMO at Verve, joined Mr. Cassar to discuss the implications of the numbers for retailers hoping to give their sales a boost as the holiday season continues.

Mr. Cassar said that in 2016, Amazon’s share of total sales, at 24 percent, was lower on Black Friday than one might expect, then peaked at 50 percent by the Monday before Christmas. He noted that the increased share of sales farther out in the season indicated less brick-and-mortar-centric marketing after Cyber Week, as well as an increased level of trust for Amazon’s ability to deliver on time. He expects that, while at 32 percent of total share this November, Amazon should see another big increase in the remaining days ahead.

With Christmas coming on fast, Ms. Bernard and Ms. Engel both offered steps that savvy retailers can take to pick up seasonal share in this Amazon-dominated timespan.

“The days of planning your promotional calendar 12 and 18 months out and sticking to it exactly as it is are really over,” Ms. Bernard said. “Various digital mediums allow us to react to what we’re seeing in the moment and tap into real-time execution and deliver more meaningful content up until those very last shopping moments.”

Ms. Bernard suggested that, given the short lead time required for mobile campaigns and the amount of data companies have on hand, successful mobile-targeted, personally relevant campaigns were feasible in the last weeks of the holidays.

Ms. Engel added that there are specific overlooked customer segments perfect for targeting in this timeframe.

“A lot of time we see the retailers are focused either on brand new customer acquisition or their most loyal customers, and there is a big middle ground there,” said Ms. Engel.

Ms. Engel suggested developing campaigns aimed at two-to-five time buyers, who according to DynamicAction research drive 13 percent more profit per-order than 11-plus time buyers.

“If you’re looking at how many times a person has purchased … you can do some more targeted campaigns that are very specific to those kinds of brands and affinities, and what tends to take that two-time buyer and turns them into a three-time buyer,” said Ms. Engel.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What kind of marketing campaigns should retailers be launching right now to combat Amazon’s late-season peak activity? Do you agree that retailers can succeed post-Cyber Week with well-targeted mobile campaigns based on real-time insights? What do you think of the suggestion to focus campaigns on two-to-five time buyers? 

Katherine Black
Guest
Katherine Black
2 hours 35 minutes ago
Holiday is a unique time in terms of shopping patterns. At this point in the cycle, it is important to capture that repeat shop and also to convert those who have been watching items throughout the season. If a consumer is checking an item regularly, figure out what is keeping them from purchasing either through alerts programs or good old-fashioned survey work and then tailor a profitable campaign for them. Also, at this point in the cycle delivery options become increasingly important. It is time to highlight pick up in-store options and immediate availability for brands that have great capabilities… Read more »
Byron Kerr
Guest
Byron Kerr
Director of Marketplace Strategy, Women's Marketing
2 hours 31 minutes ago

Email still plays a tremendous part in successful marketing. Target offered a 20 percent coupon for purchases during Black Friday, usable only after the Black Friday/Cyber Monday time frame. This encourages repeat purchases and if Amazon did something similar, could entice that “two-to-five time buyer” to transact a bit more frequently.

Retailers can succeed with highly targeted mobile-first campaigns, promoting omnichannel and last-minute purchases. Was someone shopping for an item online, left it in the cart and didn’t complete the purchase? Send a push alert when that shopper is within x miles of your retail location to finish that purchase in-store.

Seth Nagle
BrainTrust
Seth Nagle
Senior Marketing Manager, RW3
2 hours 17 minutes ago

There’s nothing that will make a shopper pull a trigger faster than a 20 percent off coupon that expires that night. Many shoppers have a set price in their head for an item, the moment they see can make that purchase and stay within budget the sale is almost instant.

Additionally, retailers need to run campaigns around best gift ideas as many shoppers don’t know what to get and anything that can help push them towards a decision is a win.

Cynthia Holcomb
BrainTrust
Cynthia Holcomb
Founder | CEO, Prefeye - Preference Science Technologies Inc.
2 hours 6 minutes ago
How about looking at WHAT a customer has purchased as opposed to how many times a customer has purchased? In the run-up to Christmas Day, the odds of recommending a preference-based recommendation to an individual customer is a far more relevant recommendation than a group segmentation play, no matter how many times that customer has purchased from a retailer. Individual customer purchase history, in real time, holds a plethora of customer preference intelligence. Customers tell a retailer with every purchase what they individually like and do not like. Retailers should jump on this magnificent opportunity to provide true one-to-one personalized… Read more »
Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Sr Director, Worldwide Enterprise Product Marketing, InfoVista
1 hour 25 minutes ago
There are many ways shopping data could be sliced to gain insight into what campaign types will succeed for retailers this holiday season. I agree there should be more focus in that middle ground — the most loyal shoppers are loyal because you know they will come back, but it’s those middle ground shoppers who purchase once that may need encouragement to make a repeat buy. The data is there for retailers to use so those that are prepared to react in real-time will be the most successful. Just as retailers who upgraded their store infrastructure to support in-store promotions… Read more »
