by Guest contributor

Chelsea Ware

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer magazine.

Two young women enter a quirky brunch spot in Portland, OR called “Milk Glass.” They are handed menus with a fusion of traditional French cuisine, popular Russian ingredients, Japanese noodles and dishes common to the American South. One takes out her phone and snaps a photo of the menu, spending a few minutes to make sure that the angle and lighting are impeccable.

After a few more moments, she takes a photo of the plant on their table as well. When the orders arrive, both pull out their phones and take pictures of the entrées before their first bite. As they exit, their voices trail back exclaiming how they can’t wait to return sometime with other friends.

Millennials don’t view eating as a utilitarian function. Akin to how a person’s car or clothing says a lot about them, the Millennial generation sees the food they eat as an extension of their self-image. Each bite they take and each filtered Instagram photo they post is a demonstration to the world of what labels they choose to embrace.

This is a big reason why the average Millennial has high personal standards when it comes to the pictures they take of food. More important, they expect that brands also share this drive for graphic perfection. Dull stock photos and a lack of online polish quickly translate to lost sales opportunities with Millennials. For both food companies and retailers, websites and social media accounts have to be easy to navigate, aesthetically modern and photographically inspiring.

Recipes on websites can be the path to inspiration. For example, Earthbound Farm has a recipe page that presents meal options that are photographically vibrant, crisp and easy to sort through.

With more consumers eating fruits and vegetables, grocer websites that give these ingredients more emphasis in their food photos will not only seem more authentic but likely enhance sales. But while cauliflower may be a popular ingredient right now, jazz it up with some bright and snappy vegetable colors.

We stare at our phones all day, and are looking for exciting new ideas in your products!