Source: Home Depot

Google is on a retail roll. Home Depot announced it will join Google Express this fall with shoppers being able to place voice orders using Google Assistant with the tech giant’s Home speaker device or mobile app. The Home Depot announcement comes just a couple of weeks after a similar announcement was made by Walmart.

With two of the largest retail chains in the world moving into voice with Google, the question becomes of more a matter of when than if with others selling on the Express platform. Other retailers on Google Express include Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, Kohl’s, Payless, Pier 1, Toys “R” Us, Ulta, Walgreens and others.

“We’re focused on delivering convenience and value as we continue to invest in best-in-class interconnected experiences for our customers,” said Kevin Hofmann, online president and chief marketing officer for Home Depot, in a statement. “Google has been a key strategic partner for us over many years and we’re excited to take our relationship to the next level with the Google Assistant and Google Express.”

Last year, Google and Home Depot made news when the home improvement chain announced it was moving some of its data to Google’s cloud. While a minor part of parent company Alphabet’s overall business, cloud services are among its fastest growing parts. Google’s cloud is third among similar service providers with Amazon Web Services (AWS) at the top followed by Microsoft Azure, according to Gartner.

While Amazon’s cloud is far and away the largest service provider, retailers have begun pulling back data with the realization that AWS profits are being used to help subsidize the company’s e-tail business. This flow of funds, many believe, has allowed Amazon to cut product prices and absorb shipping-related losses. Walmart, it has been widely reported, has pressured technology vendors to pull data from AWS.