Source: National Retail Federation

In a partnership with 21 retailers, The NRF Foundation has launched RISE Up (Retail Industry Skills & Education), a training and credentialing initiative focused on prepping entry-level workers for retail careers.

The program begins with Retail Industry Fundamentals, a 15-module training program for entry-level retail associates in stores, distribution centers and call centers. The course, costing $50 and funded by non-profits in many cases, covers the fundamentals of customer service, payment systems, and how merchandise gets to the store.

The program will run instructor-driven classes in high schools and community colleges as well as self-paced online training. Class time runs between 10 to 20 hours in total. Those passing the final two-hour exam earn a credential to put on their resume.

For retailers, the program should broaden the pool of potential job applicants and reduce the high turnover rates among first-time retail workers.

“They’ll get to learn a little bit about what a retail job involves and what to expect,” said Ellen Davis, executive director, NRF Foundation, at a press conference Sunday at the NRF Big Show. “Often, they get that job and quickly realize this is not what I signed up for.”

The curriculum, formulated with insights from participating retailers, also addresses newer skill sets needed to work retail, largely driven by mobile. Eventually, advanced classes, such as those involving data analytics and inventory planning, will be added to support retailer training efforts.

“Our jobs are changing and our needs are changing,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., early Sunday at an NRF keynote session that introduced the RISE Up program and addressed the issues of attracting and retaining talent. While the session discussed the need for retail to compete better for data analysts and other digital jobs, panelists also pointed out that working the sales floor is increasingly becoming more complex.

“Most people in America have a smartphone so they have a view of our product before they even talk to an associate,” said Mr. Foran. “So we want to make sure our associates are armed and ready to communicate with customers.”