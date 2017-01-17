NRF and 21 retailers launch career training initiative
In a partnership with 21 retailers, The NRF Foundation has launched RISE Up (Retail Industry Skills & Education), a training and credentialing initiative focused on prepping entry-level workers for retail careers.
The program begins with Retail Industry Fundamentals, a 15-module training program for entry-level retail associates in stores, distribution centers and call centers. The course, costing $50 and funded by non-profits in many cases, covers the fundamentals of customer service, payment systems, and how merchandise gets to the store.
The program will run instructor-driven classes in high schools and community colleges as well as self-paced online training. Class time runs between 10 to 20 hours in total. Those passing the final two-hour exam earn a credential to put on their resume.
For retailers, the program should broaden the pool of potential job applicants and reduce the high turnover rates among first-time retail workers.
“They’ll get to learn a little bit about what a retail job involves and what to expect,” said Ellen Davis, executive director, NRF Foundation, at a press conference Sunday at the NRF Big Show. “Often, they get that job and quickly realize this is not what I signed up for.”
The curriculum, formulated with insights from participating retailers, also addresses newer skill sets needed to work retail, largely driven by mobile. Eventually, advanced classes, such as those involving data analytics and inventory planning, will be added to support retailer training efforts.
“Our jobs are changing and our needs are changing,” said Greg Foran, president and CEO, Walmart U.S., early Sunday at an NRF keynote session that introduced the RISE Up program and addressed the issues of attracting and retaining talent. While the session discussed the need for retail to compete better for data analysts and other digital jobs, panelists also pointed out that working the sales floor is increasingly becoming more complex.
“Most people in America have a smartphone so they have a view of our product before they even talk to an associate,” said Mr. Foran. “So we want to make sure our associates are armed and ready to communicate with customers.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think new workers need to enter the job market with higher skill levels in order to meet the demands of modern retail jobs? Will the RISE Up program help achieve that goal?
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Of course! retail is evolving and, while many of the same skills that have always been needed are still applicable, retailing is becoming a much more sophisticated game — at every level. The real issue here though isn’t recruitment, it’s retention that’s the real problem. Once you recruit and train someone they have a right to start thinking about retail as a full-time career — all the more so if they’ve paid for the training. But retail is built on the back of a part-time labor model, which is precisely why it is so hard to hold top quality workers. Solve that one and I’ll look more favorably on entry-level training courses.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Well, darn. When I read Ryan’s headline blurb I thought I was going to get a rare opportunity to disagree with the person I most enjoy agreeing with. But it turns out we do agree — sort of anyway.
The part-time entry level model doesn’t necessarily doom retailers to a shallow pool of managers. There are far more entry-level jobs in retail (at least for now) than there will ever be people interested in retail as a career. For most young people, retail is a way to pay for getting somewhere else. And that’s just fine. But for those who either enter interested in a retail career (few) and those who might become interested over time (hopefully more), training is one of the most positive reinforcements retailers can offer to keep them on the track. This is a good idea.
One caveat: I have no idea what the expectation for the participation rate is, but anything even approaching 3 to 5 percent is probably a raving success.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
I have always believed that training employees is very important, and if this program makes incoming workers more informed and knowledgeable, that is a good thing. For the retailers that are trying to merge e-commerce into their store platforms it is going to be more intensive training, as a Macy’s employee must be able to handle in-store and online transactions for the same customer, which will require some excellent tech skills. Yes, retail is changing at the speed of sound, and the days of providing a simple transaction in these stores will not be sufficient as the consumers are demanding not only great service but super-fast free delivery for the items they can not find inside the store, and it better be handled smoothly, or the retailer risks losing sales across the channel both in-store and online. My job is to make sure my employees are fully engaged in the selling process everywhere inside my four walls, as it is my only chance to increase revenue with the exception of catering deliveries. Either way, the level you can increase the skills of your employees will pay benefits, so make sure you are providing the right tools to fit your store.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Creating a perspective on retail is useful for entry-level workers but matching skills and jobs is critical. Skills for entry level positions are not the real issue. Matching skills and training that are relevant for a career path once someone is working in an entry-level position is critical. Where can the job take someone? Is it worth investing time and energy in? What skills do I need to be successful? Retailers need to develop programs and organizations that can answer these questions for their employees.
President, Humetrics
Yes workers need to enter the job market with higher skill levels but more importantly they need to have a better understanding of the expectations required to be successful in the job. It is is not about the skills needed to do the job, it is all about the internal drive and desire to learn how to do the job and to do it well.
Founder & CEO, Atomic Direct
This is a good idea. And only the barest of starts. To improve both hiring rates and retention, retailers need most to improve the quality of the content of their jobs.
When store help, for example, is constantly rated at the whim of customer complaints in surveys, it’s hard to create high job satisfaction and engagement. When distant management pulls the strings to make decisions that local help sees to be meaningless, or harmful to the retailer business, no advance training program can make a difference.
So … kudos. But let’s focus more on the next step: making retail a satisfying career.
CFO, Weisner Steel
I hate to discourage efforts to improve the world, but does anyone really think “lack of skills” has much to do with high-turnover (or if it does, it’s more in the way of “life skills” that you’re not going to pick up in a 20 hour class)?
As for whether or not “higher skills” are necessary, when I was a young’un, one had to know how to operate a cash register and make change … though I think it was no longer by flickering kerosene lights.
Principal, Anne Howe Associates
I hope the classes have at least one module on the basics of human relationships and how to be a good navigator of conversations with shoppers. Most retail associates I see that are new have that “deer in the headlights” look more often than not when asked to get in the middle of a shopper situation. We forget to ever discuss how people feel.