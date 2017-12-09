Photo: Nordstrom

Nordstrom announced plans to launch a new inventory-free concept store that it envisions as a neighborhood gathering spot where customers can go for free personal styling consultations, to try on clothes and then have them delivered to the location for pickup.

The concept known as Nordstrom Local, will debut next month in West Hollywood, CA. The 3,000-square-foot store includes eight dressing rooms for customers to try on clothing. Because the store does not carry inventory for sale, on-staff personal stylists will either retrieve clothing that customers wish to purchase from nine Nordstrom stores in the Los Angeles area or order items online. Customers who place orders by 2:00 p.m. will be able to pick them up on the same day.

Other services offered through Nordstrom Local will include curbside pickup, Trunk Club, alterations/tailoring and manicures. Customers can return orders to any Nordstrom location.

“As the retail landscape continues to transform at an unprecedented pace, the one thing we know that remains constant is that customers continue to value great service, speed and convenience,” said Shea Jensen, Nordstrom senior vice president of customer experience who led the Nordstrom Local initiative. “We know there are more and more demands on a customer’s time and we wanted to offer our best services in a convenient location to meet their shopping needs. Finding new ways to engage with customers on their terms is more important to us now than ever.”

The store will feature a central meeting space surrounded by the eight dressing rooms. Customers can sit in the area to enjoy a glass of wine or beer and to talk with their Personal Stylist. Appointments with stylists can be made online, over-the-phone or in-person. Nordstrom Local customers can also just walk in to be served by the store’s sales personnel.

The retailer is introducing a new digital tool called Nordstrom Style Boards that enables sales people and stylists to post personal recommendations for customers. Customers can also use the app to have direct conversations with salespeople and stylists when they are not in the store.