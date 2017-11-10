Meijer cuts IT staff as it moves to the cloud
Meijer has become the latest company to lay off information technology (IT) staff as those functions are farmed out to a third-party technology vendor with expertise in cloud computing.
Fortunately, many of Meijer’s workers were rehired by the technology vendor and continue to work inside Meijer’s headquarters as contractors, according to reports in the Michigan area where the supercenter chain is based. Some positions are being eliminated.
“We are making changes to our ITS structure that will enable us to provide even more solutions in both the digital and physical space for Meijer customers,” said Terry Ledbetter, Meijer’s CIO, in a statement.
Many traditional outsourcing providers now offer strong cloud platforms or SaaS (software as a service).
The 2017 Harvey Nash/KPMG CIO Survey found “very positive feedback” around cloud computing. Larger organizations cited the benefits of cost savings and improved responsiveness from cloud technologies. Smaller firms remarked on the stability and simplicity while valuing the scalability of cloud solutions. The report stated, “Suppliers are providing robust, flexible solutions, while customers are much less ‘prima donna’ about the uniqueness of their estate, clearing the way for the exploitation of cloud technology.”
The same survey found a strong appetite for outsourcing with the goals of freeing up resources, gaining access to new skills and saving money. Hot outsourcing areas include application development, followed by infrastructure and software maintenance.
The “Store It As A Service” study from RIS News that came out last November found that, while options have long been available to retailers to outsource the help desk and payment processing, retailers are increasingly looking to outsource wireless networks, mobile devices and real-time analytics. Survey respondents were less enthused about outsourcing POS hardware update/upgrade, SaaS management and security.
The study added, “Outsourcing store IT, while generally understood and partially adopted, has more room to grow before it becomes fully developed and implemented beyond a few functions that have been around for many years.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Considering the advances being made in cloud computing, does it make sense for Meijer and other retailers to outsource as many IT functions as possible? Which traditional IT functions should stay in-house?
9 Comments on "Meijer cuts IT staff as it moves to the cloud"
Yes. By all means outsource IT. Retailers need to spend every drop of their resources on reimagining retail. Why spend a penny supporting technologies that can be someone else’s expertise?
Be GREAT at where you need to be the expert. Reinvent your own wheel. Leave the timing belt to someone else.
I’m with Tom here. The focus should be on your competitive advantage, and traditional IT tools and support usually doesn’t fall into that category. I think this is a good move by Meijer and likely provides better service at a lesser cost. At the same time, how technologies come together for a retailer can be a competitive advantage, which is why it’s important to keep higher-level IT / CIO roles in-house.
Face it, SaaS has taken over the world. More importantly, always look for multi-tenant SaaS solutions — as these will be most cost effective. In the retail space, even thinking about a single-tenant SaaS or on-premise solution should be immediate red flags. There are copious TCO studies that point out that SaaS is the most cost-effective solutions.
Retail in-house IT should focus on the integrations of the best-in-class systems and keeping an eye out for how to configure the systems ideally to suit their individual needs.
Agreed on all points. And to think that for a few years, many CIOs were so concerned about not housing the data, or not housing the applications in their own data centers … it has taken a few years, but they are seeing the light.
It does make sense, however it is important to retain at least some of the IT folks who understand the legacy systems so that the transition is smooth. It is good to hear that that many of the Meijer IT folks have been hired by the cloud firm. It does make sense to have the retailer turn their attention to other, more critical areas, but if the transition to the outside services are chaotic, then valuable time and resources are wasted.
I agree with Tom Dougherty, let the experts in cloud or application development do what they do best. Whenever we get pushback that something like what we offer is being handled by IT, the result almost always comes up short, and they end up coming back to us after a year or two of poor results and a lot of time and money spent. Let me be clear, IT plays an incredibly important role, some of which cannot be outsourced, but there are areas that can and should be. Cloud and application development are two areas that should always be explored.
We have been espousing outsourcing, SaaS applications and cloud computing since long before it because a daily topic of conversation. Any IT function that is not either intellectual property or one which represents a unique competitive advantage should be outsourced. It makes sense for Meijer as for any other company. The functions that should stay in-house are the technical support that often requires that a person walk to the office of the customer to install something or fix something that is broken. In some cases, the development of truly unique software applications that provide a true differentiation factor, and the IT knowledge of the business that will be the liaison to the outside world, should remain in-house.
The transformation of retail also has a direct impact on IT organizations. Outsourcing the IT-related operational processes makes complete sense, and will provide short-term economic relief. There is a clear differentiation between supporting technology and infrastructure.
However by all means the business-facing technology systems, which support the customer facing solutions, absolutely should remain in-house. These include all of the solutions and systems which support the merchandising, store operations, design, e-commerce, digital, mobile, social, teams. This paradigm shift from the traditional IT support model, to one that is focused on the business side was well captured by Forrester’s CEO, George Colony back in 2007. Technology is now your business, and business is your technology.
The leaders within the business technology departments should work in complete partnership with the business retail leaders and do what is necessary to keep, retain and acquire new customers.
The line between technology and driving world-class customer experiences will continue to blur. As a result, retailers need to make calculated decisions on what functions are part of their “secret sauce” and which ones are not. The “nots” are prime to outsource, while the key ingredients are most likely very collaborative projects between IT and their best-of-breed vendors. The role of IT inside a retail organization needs to become one of orchestrating all the moving parts while driving the vision for the business alongside their colleagues.