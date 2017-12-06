Is Walmart’s innovation leader right that the AR revolution is a sure thing?
Pokémon Go may have come and gone, but big names in the retail world are making serious investments in the future of augmented reality (AR) and believe that mass adoption of the technology is soon forthcoming. That was the main takeaway from a session last week at the Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition in Chicago given by Imran Ansani, principal manager of innovation at Walmart Labs.
“Earlier this week Apple had their worldwide developer’s conference,” Mr. Ansani said. “The big revelation was not some new iPad or a Mac Book Pro or anything fancy like that. It was [an augmented reality developer’s kit] called the ARKit. That kind of gives you an understanding of how important augmented reality is to some of these bigger players, and what we can start expecting to see in the future.”
Despite the current lack of a “killer app” or point of critical mass, Mr. Ansani sees AR as reaching ubiquity in the next five years. In fact, he believes the smartphone will become obsolete in favor of AR-enabled devices that allow people to interact with computers in a “more natural” way.
“The iPhone will give way to the ‘iGlass’ or whatever is coming next,” Mr. Ansani said.
Mr. Ansani noted incipient uses for AR in product design, warehouse picking, sales, marketing and training. He predicted that in-home previewing of where furniture fits in the home, like what’s offered in IKEA’s home furnishings AR app and other similar pieces of technology, will become table stakes for customers who are trying before they buy.
“Look at augmented reality in the future as ‘experience being the content,'” Mr. Ansani said. “Customers want to be able to touch, feel, hear and then buy. They want to engage all their senses. It’s not one at a time, it’s not a video here and a brochure there and an experience online, it’s pretty much a convergence of all of the senses that gives them a sense of understanding of what it is they’re buying, why and telling that story. That’s what AR enables them to do.”
“We’re moving from an information age to an experience age,” Mr. Ansani said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart Lab’s Imran Ansani be accurate in his prediction that AR — delivered through non-smartphone devices — will become the primary way of interacting with technology? What roadblocks might there be along the way to the retail AR revolution Mr. Ansani and others are anticipating?
Join the Discussion!
15 Comments on "Is Walmart’s innovation leader right that the AR revolution is a sure thing?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
The potential is very high, but the timing is equally uncertain.
For AR to become mainstream or even a dominant mode of interaction, its perceived value will need to exceed the effort and investment required. And at a minimum it will need to be positioned as a “normal” or even “cool” way to shop.
When the enabling technology is affordable to the typical household and retailer, when its benefits or impact on shopper behavior and experience are enduring and when it is culturally accepted beyond technology enthusiasts, AR has a real shot at transforming commerce.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
I agree with you Keith. Timing is everything. We are still early in the AR space. It’s great that Walmart is experimenting with it already. On the novelty factor, this might gain some traction but AR is definitely not Main Street technology yet. There’s a good chance that people might come into the store to try it out — at a special AR booth for example.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
The use of AR will grow, but not at the speed that Mr. Ansani predicts. At this point in time most consumers have little or no experience with AR. It will take time for them to learn about the technology. Also, consumers seem to be in no hurry to discard their mobile phones or trade them in for other devices.
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
As a marketer, I am intrigued by AR technology. I can see a million benefits in using the technology to enhance the selling experience. I have studied it and have an affiliation with an AR development group. But so far, there is one major obstacle.
The consumer.
According to a recent study, 53 percent of consumers under 35 don’t see the value in AR outside of gaming. There were some other insights such as concerns about motion sickness and the lack of content.
The success of AR is going to depend on the quality of the content, the value of the content and the device it is delivered on. I don’t believe that wearables/glasses are going to be the answer.
In order for the technology to be adopted by a mass market, it needs to be integrated into the apps we use frequently and standardized. All of the people hyping AR are the tech people and the hardware manufacturers, which is great. But in order for it to succeed the consumers need to jump on board. From what I have seen people are chasing what they believe, not where the consumer is heading.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Sure, this is all very exciting stuff.
What is sad is that with all our gifts and abilities and the enormous capability of our brains, we have not ourselves learned how to directly augment our daily reality. I have news for those who think they are on the bleeding edge — the “experience age” has been in existence since the beginning of time. Indeed, there is nothing else. And instead of learning how to talk to machines more “naturally,” wouldn’t it be great and more helpful to the human experience to be able to talk to each other and to our own spouses and kids more naturally?
Digital Solutions Executive, Fusion Alliance
For this technology to take off, and become mainstream, the access to the tools needs to be more seamless and easy. Integrate or build the AR application directly into the camera software. This is where QR codes fell apart. Secondarily, the digital product models need to be as realistic and look as lifelike as possible or the differences can become a distraction to the buying experience. But AR and corresponding VR will help bridge the gap between digital and physical retail and should drive engagement if done correctly.
Retail-Tech Specialist Advisor
I believe that in order to reach the tipping point there must be an AR “killer app” that will show clear value and friendly UI to consumers.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
AR is here and it is going to be a big deal. Online or in-store, AR will help consumers make informed decisions. Example: How will this new couch look in my living room? I’ll use a picture of my living room (on my smartphone, tablet or desktop) and the AR program will put the couch right into my living room. I’ll be able to view it at different angles, change colors, etc. It’s like I get to take the couch home and see how it looks — without having to take it home. While the focus of this article is on Walmart, take a look at what Sephora is dong to showcase their make-up products. As Mr. Ansani says, it’s about “experiencing the content.” It’s not a gimmick. It’s real and it’s only getting better.
Founder & CEO, Hubba
Yes, it is a sure thing. The only question is about the timing of it. Over the next few years, you will likely see the typical innovation cycle. Some retailers will do interesting experiments with it. It will be more of a marketing cost to the business. Next there will be glimmers of hope in terms of showing a return on some of that investment with evidence of specific programs driving sales. Then the good companies will operationalize it rather than treating it as an innovation project. Finally, the laggards will follow suit. It is a sure thing but I’m just not sure if this cycle is three years long or 10 years long. I would suspect it is somewhere in the middle.
Executive Vice President, Technology, Radial
While I appreciate the sentiment and techno-optimism of Mr. Ansani, we should expect our mobile devices to be with us for years to come. There are too many fundamental breakthroughs required to mainstream AR in any very-near future, including better battery tech, breakthroughs in optics that require bending the laws of physics, higher speed networks (although 5G should be widely available by 2020) and of course the killer app without which most of this tech is just for tech’s sake.
That said, once the requisite pieces of technology exist the shopping experience will be vastly different. I’m reminded of the game Second Life from the early ’00s where brands would purchase and set up virtual storefronts for the 1 million inhabitants of the gamespace. Once AR is mainstream, you can imagine an entire Gold Rush of companies and brands clamoring for the hottest virtual real estate to appeal to the users. Or even is there is no virtual simulacrum of the physical world that exists in the space, using AR to make physical shopping more like the Amazon-like experience we expect today will become commonplace.
CMO, Retail, Teradata
Unlike AI which has universal data-driven potential (across retail formats, categories and demographics) and will continue to produce more sophisticated customer journey and personalization tools, AR’s impact on retail looks more limited. That said, I can see Walmart developing next-gen tools and deploying AR to help drive sales and margin in categories like furniture, outdoor patio, jewelry, apparel, etc.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
AR will not become the primary way of interacting with technology, but it will have its place among others. The experience created by AR can be quite immersive and help the user see 3-D space as if the user is somewhere else. This is useful to create scenes helping the consumer visualize products in places difficult to see in 2-D photos like furniture preview.
The roadblocks to AR will be cost and if it requires a new device, there will be significant challenges. AR on a smartphone is convenient and has no additional cost. Even if the phone AR is not as well done, the convenience will be a huge benefit. Full AR with special hardware will likely be only hosted at retail stores.
Head of Omnichannel Solutions, ELEKS Retail
AR is a great tool to help us visualize the product and tell its story. As we receive more than 90 percent of information through visual interactions with the world around us, augmented reality has the potential to become a primary way of delivering the necessary information to secure the purchase of most products. It will positively impact the square footage of physical stores as well, through enabling a semi-virtual way shopping by simply using the AR-type panels.
A huge milestone lies in the development of hardware/software solutions to seamlessly deliver AR experiences to people at an affordable rate. Smartphones, tablets and future “iGlass”-types of devices will greatly enrich customers’ shopping experience while they are online and they will add value in brick-and-mortar stores through features like “see it in action,” “how it’s made,” detailed information reports, etc. That will stimulate the growth of the whole industry, focused on AR-enabling materials, hardware and software solutions, design, etc.
While great in theory, it will take an uncertain amount of time and investment to win over retailers and, more importantly, customers to adopt the technology.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Beyond its connectivity, the camera is the most important component of a smartphone. Add in geo-awareness with information access and the consumer experience can go to whole new levels of browse, discovery, learning and trial. The critical success factor is information access, so the call to action is for content management along the supply chain of product production, distribution and retail. Consumers base buying decisions on information and so making this available is the next plateau of a paradigm that tells the story, sells the story and respects customer time. AR will differentiate consumer experiences as it find its way into point-of-purchase, retail, way-finding, events and city-scaping.
Global Head of Strategic Communications, Consumer Industries, SAP
Mr. Ansani is spot-on when he says, “[consumers] want to engage all their senses. It’s pretty much a convergence of all of the senses that gives them a sense of understanding of what it is they’re buying, why and telling that story.”
To the extent that AR, in a digitally-charged world, can bring in multiple-sense experience and help tell and bring that story to the consumer, it will be a big element of retail’s future.
For many in retail we can say that it’s always been about experience. The biggest change today is that the main character in this experience is no longer the product with the customer stepping into the story. Now the product has to enter into the story as the supporting cast for the main character: the customer. It’s subtle but critical to creating a successful future for retailers.
Mr. Ansani is taking the right steps as long as he views technologies, like AR, as being in a supporting role in delivering the experience customers deserve and, in the future will, adamantly demand.