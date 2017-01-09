Is Selfridges anachronistic or retail’s ticket to recovery?
As legacy brick and mortar retailers continue to be battered by the likes of Amazon, we thought it might be instructive to take a look at the history of Selfridges, the UK department store started by American Harry Gordon Selfridge.
According to the BBC, prior to Selfridges’ opening in 1909, many London shops thought customers should be there to buy something. Recreating the department store experience popularized in America, Harry Selfridge encouraged “browsing” with merchandise in open display. Cosmetics and fragrances were in the front of the store, not locked away. Abandoning the tradition of arcades catering to the upper class, Selfridges welcomed the “whole British public.”
But Selfridges was (and is) always about the experience. The enormous Oxford Street flagship in its early days showcased the largest glass windows in the world, renowned for their displays of merchandise and artwork. Lighting was soft, price tags were mostly absent, live music played, women were catered to (gasp!) and customers were referred to as “guests”.
The retailer also drew attention with spectacles. The Londonist says that soon after the initial opening, the store attracted 150,000 people in four days after exhibiting the first plane to fly across the English Channel. Ever the entertainer, Harry Selfridge installed a seismograph in the building in the 1930’s, to pick up readings from earthquakes. The summer rooftop was used for all sorts of entertainment. Close relationships with the media ensured generous coverage of events, stunts, promotions, etc.
Nowadays, Selfridges brags about offering the largest shoe department in the world and the tradition of entertainment continues, with workshops on such things as the “art” of peeling potatoes properly.
According to The Guardian, the idea is to help folks de-stress, get away from their phones, and “reconnect.” Other workshops focus on activities like grinding spices, tying herbs and making tea with tea leaves. Everything takes place in a “farmhouse” in the basement, where attendees derive pleasure from simple tasks, and take time to appreciate everyday activities. Selfridges says their goal today is to “surprise, amaze, and amuse its customers by delivering extraordinary customer experiences.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What retailers are the “Selfridges of today”? Is a goal to “surprise, amaze, and amuse” shoppers enough to revitalize in-store traffic in today’s department stores?
I always tell retailers — you have to be different. The problem is most are not. They chase after one another with no identity of their own. Apple comes to mind as being different and so does Starbucks but, after that, it’s a challenge to think of others.
Retailers could learn a lot from Selfridges, and if they seriously focused on their stores and how to make them stand aside from their competitors, they could easily come up with concepts and programs that would make customers respond. But as long as it’s only price and product with the blind message of “here we are so come shop us” without any real reason to, they’ll never become the retail chain they could be. I commend Selfridges for standing its ground and not conforming to the “sameness” of all the other retailers. They have proven the point that “being different” works!
There is no denying that Selfridges is a fantastic retailer. The cavernous Oxford Street store is a spectacle and never fails to generate a sense of excitement and wonder.
However, the store is horrible to shop — especially if you are looking for something specific. It is too large, too fragmented and its rabbit warren-like layout leaves even the hardiest of consumers confused and exhausted.
This may not matter for a flagship in one of the world’s foremost tourist locations. However the model translates less well to most other stores in most other places.
So experience, wonder, excitement — yes, but only on a manageable scale!
Bass Pro Shops jumps to mind. They make the shopping an adventure. Even if you are not a camper, when you see all the displays set in a location that looks like the wilderness, it makes you mind wander to, “it would be cool to use this when … ” That’s exactly the experience you want for shoppers.
When 50 percent of Millennials prefer to primarily shop in-store (according to SmarterHQ), the thing to keep them coming back is the experience, adventure or delight. Keep it up Selfridges!
Selfridges is certainly an iconic store; one that transformed the department store into a social and cultural landmark via relentless innovation and passion. This was accomplished by focusing on customer experience — creating a welcoming and innovative multi-sensory environment. Selfridges established a fun adventure and turned shopping into a form of leisure instead of a chore.
While the customer expectations remain the same, the desire to go to a large-scale department store or big box store may not be there for the digital native generation. Department stores should pursue strategies that have worked very well for what are known as the “hybrid retailers.” Hybrid retailing is a customer obsessed blend of the digital and physical worlds. The shop-within-a-shop concept worked well back in Selfridges’ day, and it will continue to resonate well today. Also pop-ups and exclusive limited-time offers help to drive excitement.
Innovative retailers who started off as digital-first companies then strategically rolled out physical shops/showrooms, such as Bonobos and Warby Parker, are the pioneers in the new shopping paradigm. They have driven an outstanding personalized customer experience via personalization, service, customization and driving a frictionless shopping journey.
Brick-and-mortar retailers should read about Selfridges. What’s new becomes old and then returns as new! The wheel has turned again and retailers need to be in “show business” — not just a box with stuff on shelves. In the Hollywood-centric visual world we live in, the shopping experience should explore a theater environment. Digital screens should be a palette on which brands can tell their stories in creative ways that connect emotionally with shoppers. I’d rather actually read a chalk board menu than look at a sanitized high-definition close-up of a hamburger — one that uses color to convey a message rather than the Arial font.
The retail experience is undergoing a seismic change — where are the corresponding seismic creative changes?
I’m not sure there is a pure parallel. Costco certainly encourages browsing, aka treasure hunting. Bass Pro Shops offers an experience-based shopping experience. But … spectacle? Maybe a new iPhone release at the Apple store. Seriously Selfridges is — for better and worse — sort of a one-of-a-kind operation. There are smaller, boutique retailers that create excitement like b8ta, and ones that take merchandising to new and innovative heights like STORY in New York City but, at scale, it’s a very short list.
I’ve long been an advocate for experience in physical retail — give shoppers something they can’t get elsewhere and they’ll make the effort to come back. I think if we’re talking about retailers that are all about experience then Lush, particularly the Oxford Street store, is a great example. It ticks all of the “surprise, amaze and amuse” boxes. Think how different shopping for bath supplies and toiletries there is compared to the Boots of this world. They’ve taken something that could be considered a boring, essential purchase and made it super fun.
Department stores can struggle to differentiate themselves (often they offer the same or very similar things), so Selfridges is a great example of how to bring theater and excitement into those spaces. It can also be tricky to narrow down who their customer is — if you’re a space with something for everyone then targeting can be difficult. But experiences are often universally enjoyed so can be a great way to bring people in.
President, Ipsos Retail Performance
“Guests”…so Harry’s to blame! Hmph.
Back on topic: Selfridges is the quintessential “flagship” — although since for years in was the only unit if might be said to be a flagship for the brand rather than a chain — but it also has all the elements in place to make it work: location (in a world class, tourist mecca) a large and affluent resident population, and uniqueness (would it work as well if a dozen stores imitated it?).
There are still stores like that today, including of course Selfridges itself, Apple and Bass Pro/Cabella’s come to mind. But I’m not sure that means they should or even can be a model for everyone else … most of the time we want a “store” not a “theater.”