Is it time for stores to ditch the free Wi-Fi?
With inexpensive unlimited plans now regularly promoted by carriers and consumers less worried about overage charges, free Wi-Fi spots aren’t as popular as they used to be.
“Customers are rational,” Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson told Bloomberg. “When pricing incentives favor Wi-Fi, customers use more Wi-Fi. When pricing incentives shift, so does behavior.”
With the right data plan, a mobile phone can serve as a Wi-Fi hotspot for a laptop, as well. The signal from a mobile device is often stronger than the one found by tapping into a coffee, airport or hotel Wi-Fi source. Open Wi-Fi spots are also more easily tapped by hackers.
A ReportLinker survey even found that many Americans, including the majority of younger ones, are using their mobile phone to access the Internet at home. ReportLinker said the mobile phone appears “poised to eradicate the wireless router.”
For retailers, cost savings could come by not having to upgrade Wi-Fi or even offer it as part of the in-store shopping experience. Many stores and shopping centers still don’t offer free Wi-Fi to customers, or at least widely promote it.
For those that do, one loss would be the e-mail that generally comes when a shopper signs up to receive free Wi-Fi. Lesser known is whether the other benefits of retailers having Wi-Fi — including being able to deliver personalized messages, collecting any data on in-store behavior and linking in-store to online shopping — can be captured through their apps, beacons or some other method.
Still, the wireless price wars may lessen and free Wi-Fi spots may always hold some value.
According to a survey from HRC Retail Advisory, more than 90 percent of Gen Z consumers say that a strong Wi-Fi signal is important to them and their overall shopping experience. In a statement, Farla Efros, president of HRC Retail Advisory, said that while Gen Z “was born with a smartphone in hand, it doesn’t keep them from shopping – and even preferring to shop – in brick and mortar stores, as long as they have access to their ever-important social network.”
- Crafty Retailer Jo-Ann Fabric Aims to Retarget Its In-Store Wi-Fi Users – Advertising Age
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would the loss of free Wi-Fi as a shopper incentive impact retailers? Should retailers continue to invest in promoting and upgrading stores as Wi-Fi spots?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Low-cost unlimited data plans are greatly diminishing the impact of retailers dropping free Wi-Fi as a shopper incentive. I think the impact would be relatively low now and even lower as time goes on. And as for the benefits of using shopper data/behavior from their free Wi-Fi systems, these too will diminish over time. Ultimately retailers need to analyze Wi-Fi usage rates and monitor the activity level. If usage is diminishing, they might consider discontinuing; if usage is high then clearly they should continue to invest in, support and promote the service.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
For many consumers, Wi-Fi access is still crucial and a need-to-have. I think it’s too soon to begin eliminating it. People are used to the places where they can have easy Internet access like Panera, where it is part of their customer experience. For shopping in places where connections can be very slow because of the steel in the building, Wi-Fi is still a must have. In the years to come, as technology continues to move forward, we will eventually think of Wi-Fi as we chuckle today when thinking about dial-up internet. But until we have the next best way that everyone is using to connect, Wi-Fi access is imperative and needs to be something retailers offer.
Marketing Director, Aptos
This feels like an absolute no-brainer to me. Wi-Fi must stay in place until we get definitive answers to the questions Tom raises: ” … whether the other benefits of retailers having Wi-Fi — including being able to deliver personalized messages, collecting any data on in-store behavior and linking in-store to online shopping — can be captured through their apps, beacons or some other method.
Experience is everything. Losing this core ability to enable delivering richer, more personalized and empowered experiences in exchange for eliminating the relatively minor costs/headaches of in-store Wi-Fi seems like a short-sighted decision.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
The access to Wi-Fi in retail stores for consumers has more to do with convenience than price. While some consumers may want to keep their phones on cellular communication in stores, most of them will always use free Wi-Fi if it is available. Turning off Wi-Fi in a retail store would provide minimal savings to the retailer and remove a convenience expected by consumers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
If 90 percent say it’s important, it’s important. That said, the more interesting question would be, you have the choice of shopping in two grocery stores that are equally convenient. One has Wi-Fi, the other doesn’t. Price and selection are equal. How much more likely are you to shop in the one with Wi-Fi?
This might be more informative.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
We live in an active-lifestyle, connected world so now is not the time to drop free-to-guest Wi-Fi.Sure some will not use it at the risk of spam, push marketing or geo-awareness by the provider and it may impact on-site conversion due to comparison shopping or review browsing. But some businesses such as QSRs are destinations because of this service. The key is to manage how it is used such as limiting download speed or access duration. None of us would throw our knives out of the kitchen just because they have sharp edges.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
If the retailer provides a robust Wi-Fi signal in its stores, the speed will surpass that of smartphones. Consequently, all other things being equal, speed-addicted shoppers would find those retail environments that offer free, robust Wi-Fi connections to be more attractive places in which to spend more time (and hopefully more money). It’s too soon to announce the demise of free in-store Wi-Fi.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I’ve shopped in many stores and malls where the 4G signal is weak because of city locations (I’m thinking downtown Chicago) or because the buildings themselves are like concrete bunkers. So the access to free Wi-Fi is a benefit that most customers expect to find, even if they don’t use it or need it.
It’s not just a matter of unlimited data plans — until cellular signals are more reliable, why take away something that consumers are now trained to expect?
Managing Editor, Independent Retailer
Free Wi-Fi isn’t bringing shoppers into your store, but it’s certainly something they expect once they’re inside. If free Wi-Fi is available, most people will connect to it. For retailers, any ability to capture shopper data is absolutely worth the cost of providing Wi-Fi.
Principal, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
Access to free Wi-Fi has quickly become an expectation and simply an ante to the shopping landscape. The technology has become relatively inexpensive and easy to implement. Eliminating this from the shopping experience will reflect poorly on the brand and its commitment to its shoppers and customers. Retailers should figure out how to leverage this technology and expectation for their benefit as much as for their customers. What about using local hot-spots for vendors to leverage proximity marketing to provide their shoppers unique content to their mobile devices? Unique access to movie trailers? Unique and innovative DIY project how-to videos with discounts on select items? Come on folks — get creative! There are many ideas to explore. Or you can just fade away like the others …
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Free Wi-Fi service should be an expected part of the store environment. It costs practically nothing to offer and customers connecting to the store’s service (usually automatically after the first log-in) may be more apt to click through on offers that may be pushed to their phone. Of course that activity has to be VERY minimal and non-intrusive or it quickly becomes a big negative.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Wi-Fi is expected. It’s not about the customer having the right plan. It’s about whether or not you want to connect with the customer. The retailer needs to stop promoting Wi-Fi as an incentive or perk. It’s now expected.
CEO and President, Walking TALL Training & Consulting, Inc.
Quite simply, it would be a disastrous move by retailers not to invest in fast Wi-Fi. Although Gen Z (and a significant percentage of the rest of us!) still like to shop in stores, that want to use their technology for checking out pricing and functionality for example. Making this more difficult for them will result in them not using that store, and it won’t take long for the message to get around!
SVP Product and Marketing, CMO, G2 Web Services
Removing Wi-Fi for shoppers seems to be a losing proposition. In addition to the loss of customer emails that the article mentions, stores lose the opportunity for anonymous data from shoppers that help measure traffic and time in store. There’s also lost marketing effectiveness: Jo-Ann Fabric Facebook ads targeted to Wi-Fi users yield six times the number of store visits.
The business case for in-store Wi-Fi is valid whether shoppers use it or not. Associates use Wi-Fi to look up inventory and product information—even shopper profiles—while helping shoppers on the floor. Devices such as kiosks, shelf screens and mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) use it.
The benefits easily justify the low investment.
IT Consulting
As long as the retailer has internal uses for Wi-Fi such as to connect staff devices, sensors, etc., maintaining free shopper Wi-Fi is a pretty minimal additional cost for configuration, segmentation and security. Even if the shoppers don’t get any direct benefit from the engagement via Wi-Fi, there are numerous indoor positioning and location based analytics that can be supported by existing Wi-Fi without the shopper connecting to the network.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Wi-Fi is important and needs to remain IF stores want to retain their business. Customers have come to expect it. If we ran a test with two stores in the same area selling the same items; one having wi-fi and the other not, which store would you expect to have the better business?