5 responses on “Is a tiered dollar menu the ticket for McDonald’s?

Is a tiered dollar menu the ticket for McDonald’s?
McDonald’s plans to bring back and expand its Dollar Menu with the introduction of a “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu,” a move expected to spark a price war in the fast-food space.
McD’s menu, available at participating restaurants beginning January 4, includes:
- $1: Sausage Burrito, McChicken Cheeseburger, Any Size Soft Drink
- $2: Sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Bacon McDouble
Small McCafé Beverage
- $3: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich; Triple Cheeseburger, Happy Meal.
McDonald’s said the moves are designed to protect franchisee margins.
“We built this new menu with variety and value firmly in mind,” said Chris Kempczinski, president, McDonald’s USA.
The “Dollar Menu” was introduced with fanfare in late 2002, but phased out in 2013 as franchisees complained that margins were being affected by rising ingredient prices. McDonald’s soon introduced a “Dollar Menu & More” that included offerings up to $5.00, but discontinued it by 2015 as it failed to drive traffic.
McDonald’s has spent the last two years rolling out gourmet burgers to compete with newcomers like Shake Shack and Five Guys and removing preservatives from Chicken McNuggets as part of steps to upgrade offerings.
Recently, the offer of $1.00 for any-size sodas and its “McPick 2 for $5” menu that included pairings of classic items such as a Big Mac, 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and Filet-O-Fish has driven traffic and complemented purchases of higher-priced items. The McPick 2 and dollar drinks will complement the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu.”
The rollout comes as competitors are increasing their value options. Examples include Taco Bell’s variety of $1.00 offerings, Dunkin’ Donuts $2.00 hot chocolate and Subway’s $2.99 half-subs.
Bob Goldin, co-founder of food industry strategy firm Pentallect, told Reuters that while dollar drinks and McPick 2 have boosted McDonald’s traffic, any increases in food and labor costs could lead to calls for higher prices.
“They are really stuck in a value trap,” Mr. Goldin said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the “$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu” work better than the “Dollar Menu” for McDonald’s? Can you come up with a value formula that would help McDonald’s boost traffic and preserve margins?
Sadly, the formula which will help McDonald’s offer value and protect margins is called automation. We can expect to see a great deal more of it over the next few years.
McDonald’s issue is about how to stay relevant with today’s consumer. They need to re-evaluate their positioning to their consumer target to determine how to stand out vs. their many competitors. The dollar menu may be a short-term gap measure, but it’s not likely to address the longer-term growth issue.
The change to the tier pricing will help McDonald’s in two ways. First, with the tiered dollar menu, the McPick 2 and $1 drinks they will be able to better compete with other QSRs’ value meals and the increasing competition from the c-store industry. Second, it is never a bad thing to have happier franchisees with stronger margins.
I looked at what is going to be offered at the different price points and thought to myself how happy I am that there is a Chick-fil-A available. The names in and of themselves are simply not appealing. Take that away from the conversation and it still leaves the question about tier pricing. I do not think it will either help or hurt sales.
A revised dollar menu can’t hurt. Wendy’s 4 for $4 is extremely popular. But there are other larger issues impacting traffic and sales. McDonald’s has tough social media and marketing competition from Taco Bell and Wendy’s. Quite frankly, both of which do a better job engaging with consumers. Wendy’s Twitter is all but legendary. Taco Bell does a great job with influencer marketing. They also recently launched a successful clothing line with Forever 21. Sure, it’s about keeping prices low but it’s also about staying relevant.