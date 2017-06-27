How will 3-D printing take hold at retail?
Jun 27, 2017
According to a survey from Interactions, 95 percent of shoppers are looking forward to purchasing products created through 3-D printing. And nearly 80 percent are inclined to spend more at a retailer that can help create their own products through 3-D printing.
Yet the technology, around since the late 1980s, continues to take a slow path to retail.
Among the recent developments:
- In June 2016, Lowe’s launched Bespokes Designs, a six-month pilot that enabled customers at its Chelsea New York location to use 3-D scanning and printing technologies for home improvement projects and various other use cases. Said Lowe’s on its website, “Customers were able to digitally repair irreplaceable broken parts, customize cabinetry hardware with monograms, replicate precious heirlooms, and much more.”
- Last October, DSW launched [email protected], a pop-up shop that produced custom 3-D printed shoes at key locations in New York City and San Francisco. Feetz’s SizeMe technology uses a mobile scanner to capture 5000 data points and 22 dimensions and produce a customized 3-D printed shoe in less than two weeks. The shoes were made of recyclable materials.
- Last holiday season, Walmart Canada rolled out a program that enabled customers to customize and 3-D print their own Christmas ornaments for $10.
- In February 2017, BeeHex, a start-up, raised $1 million in seed funding to launch Chef 3D, a food printer that enables users to knock out a pizza in whatever shape they want, including a heart. Said Jordan French, a co-founder to The Columbus Dispatch, “This is about overturning and disrupting the food-assembly business that still is relying on methods centuries and centuries old and simply haven’t caught.”
- In September 2016, Mattel said it would delay release of its ThingMaker product until fall 2017 from Fall 2016. The device is designed to enable kids to print out their own toys. According to Engadget, the toymaker needed more time to “enhance the digital functionality” in order to deliver the “most engaging” experience for its customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see 3-D printing remaining largely a novelty attraction at retail over the next few years? Where do you see the technology having the most impact on selling floors?
"I believe 3-D printing will develop capabilities and gain users within B2B environments. Current B2C use cases are very niche."
11 Comments on "How will 3-D printing take hold at retail?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I believe 3-D printing will remain a novelty attraction for the coming years. There’s no question that 3-D printing is brilliant technology and new applications for its use are discovered every day, however until there are more meaningful use cases for this in the retail context, its impact will be modest.
Retail-Tech Specialist Advisor
I do not see 3-D printing going mainstream in the coming years. To achieve that, a “killer app” must be introduced to drive consumers engagement. I believe it will develop capabilities and gain users within B2B environments. Current B2C use cases are very niche and will probably remain that way within next years.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
As a former manufacturing engineer, I absolutely believe that retail-oriented 3-D printing is indeed a novelty.
While there may be some viable small use cases, like customized ornaments, most of the “stuff” printed by 3-D systems amounts to trinkets. I’ll skip all the metallurgy and strength of materials engineering-type arguments and simply state that there is a cavernous gap between the 3-D hype and reality. There are industrial printers that have far more replacement part printing type of capabilities, but they are unlikely to be in-store.
Anyway, the process of scanning and printing is slow and usually requires mechanical knowledge to produce something of value. After one or two toyish printing experiences, the shininess of the experience will wear away, so I do not see shoppers continuing to invest their time. And just look at how much home sales of the machines have plummeted despite pundits stating every home would have a machine.
Lastly, let’s see the survey questions and understand the participants.
Head of Experience Design, Tribal Worldwide London
The important point in the phrase, “shoppers are looking forward to purchasing products created through 3-D printing” is the word “purchase.” I believe that until 3-D printing is as easy as buying something it will remain a bit of a novelty.
Consumers want custom and bespoke products but probably don’t want to develop a CAD file of a design, set up the printer and watch it being printed. The wider customer journey needs to be considered. That said, the potential to get this right seems very plausible.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
If there was a place where I could go to get a specific custom widget 3-D printed I wouldn’t even finish this post. The last time I talked to folks who could do this sort of thing for me it was going to cost thousands. And it’s not even complicated.
At some point, hopefully, this will be as common and inexpensive as where you go to get your keys made. Only by then you probably won’t be using keys.
Co-founder, CART (Center for Advancing Retail & Technology)
Key making is a great analogy — it’s a specific application of a technology that most everybody needs (or at least needed) at some point. 3D printing is both inaccessible to most consumers combined with that fact that there are almost too many uses to be relevant. Once the “killer app” is developed, consumers will be quick to adopt.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
You’ve got it right Sterling. Hope that killer app comes sooner than later. I need it yesterday.
Global Retail & CPG Marketing, IBM
Thus far I’ve seen no compelling reason for using 3-D printing in retail that cannot be accomplished by traditional manufacturing/production processes. Yes it is a novelty for now. Once this technology takes hold in another industry and becomes more mainstream retailers should look to see how they can leverage it, as they have done with so many other programs like loyalty (which began in other industries originally).
Managing Partner, RSR Research
GenZinsider.com CEO
N.A. Retail & Hospitality Industry Lead, Zebra Technologies
I actually own a 3-D printer — my daughter loves her homemade fidget spinners. There are a few things that need to change to make it more associate-friendly and less of an engineering effort. Specifically; 1.) the management of filament, which is the plastic that is melted in to form, needs to be as easy as changing batteries; 2.) the preparation and print of an item needs to be as easy as printing an MS Word document and 3.) the print time needs to be halved.
Though individual prints are very inexpensive, given the cost of filament, until the aforementioned changes happen 3-D printing will remain a niche offering. I do believe that ultimately 3-D printing will have a tremendous impact on retail supply chain management, giving retailers the ability to avoid holding various parts and finished goods in inventory, the ability to further delay building finished goods and the ability to digitally deliver physical goods to consumers. As for the latter point, I am currently looking to do a couple of 3-D prints of a handbag for my wife and a pair of flexible sneakers. I will keep you posted.