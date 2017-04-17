by Guest contributor

MarketingCharts staff

Companies are using social listening tools primarily to enhance customer relations by monitoring customer requests, questions and concerns (86 percent), according to a survey by Clutch, a research firm focused on digital marketing and advertising agencies.

Utilizing these tools also helps them to keep tabs on the competition (77 percent) and to track brands and products (75 percent), per the report. While these are the most common social listening objectives, others are widely used, including monitoring industry and brand influencers (61 percent) and even company executives (44 percent).

With the results showing a focus on monitoring customers’ comments, it makes sense that the most commonly cited objectives for social listening are to improve customer service and reach new customers (21 percent share each). Respondents are also keen on staying ahead of the competition (15 percent) and managing their online reputation (14 percent).

Falling toward the bottom of main objectives were identifying business opportunities (12 percent), understanding customer sentiment (10 percent), and monitoring industry influencers.

The number one benefit was getting feedback to improve products (25 percent share of respondents). Closely following was new customer acquisition, cited as the top benefit by 24 percent, ahead of improved customer service (21 percent). Coming in lower were monitoring how different content performs (13 percent), recruiting/hiring people (9 percent), and learning about competition (8 percent).

What sites do companies listen in on the most? Facebook mainly (93 percent), followed by Twitter and Instagram (79 percent and 71 percent, respectively), blogs (43 percent), and, to a lesser degree, news sites (38 percent).