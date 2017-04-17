How should retailers use social listening tools?
Companies are using social listening tools primarily to enhance customer relations by monitoring customer requests, questions and concerns (86 percent), according to a survey by Clutch, a research firm focused on digital marketing and advertising agencies.
Utilizing these tools also helps them to keep tabs on the competition (77 percent) and to track brands and products (75 percent), per the report. While these are the most common social listening objectives, others are widely used, including monitoring industry and brand influencers (61 percent) and even company executives (44 percent).
With the results showing a focus on monitoring customers’ comments, it makes sense that the most commonly cited objectives for social listening are to improve customer service and reach new customers (21 percent share each). Respondents are also keen on staying ahead of the competition (15 percent) and managing their online reputation (14 percent).
Falling toward the bottom of main objectives were identifying business opportunities (12 percent), understanding customer sentiment (10 percent), and monitoring industry influencers.
The number one benefit was getting feedback to improve products (25 percent share of respondents). Closely following was new customer acquisition, cited as the top benefit by 24 percent, ahead of improved customer service (21 percent). Coming in lower were monitoring how different content performs (13 percent), recruiting/hiring people (9 percent), and learning about competition (8 percent).
What sites do companies listen in on the most? Facebook mainly (93 percent), followed by Twitter and Instagram (79 percent and 71 percent, respectively), blogs (43 percent), and, to a lesser degree, news sites (38 percent).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What should be the primary and secondary focus of social listening for retailers? Are any of the lesser-cited listening objectives — such as monitoring competition, finding influencers, recruiting employees, etc. — viable through social media?
5 Comments on "How should retailers use social listening tools?"
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
It’s amazing how much retailers can learn by listening. Social listening can be used to hear what customers are thinking, monitor what they are saying about your company, learn about what your competitors are doing and so much more. Equally important to listening is responding. Retailers, when responding to consumers, should not be selling. Rather they should be engaging in a helpful dialogue. Listen, pause, learn, reflect, respond.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
To me, the primary focus should be on finding undetected problems with your product or service (and fixing them). If you don’t know why your competitors are good (or bad), then this can also be useful. That said, the listeners need to keep in mind that in no way are they getting a representative sample — there will likely be a significant bias in what they are hearing, either good or bad.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The primary reason to monitor your brand on social is to react to comments … all comments, which include complaints, questions and accolades. Respond quickly — within minutes or an hour, not hours or even days. For questions and accolades, engage in conversation. For complaints, engage, move to a private channel and then come back once the problem is resolved to thank the customer for allowing you to help him/her. In addition to customer comments, monitor any breaking news about the brand, the industry, the employees (executives/leadership) and even the competition.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The dashboard of social media has to include the actionable insights derived from online commentary. Aggregated sentiment can define mood swings and through this, brands should monitor how their contribution to conversations is being received. Collectively these should inform other marketing and customer experience approaches in the paid-owned-earned media model.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
How exactly does the world “listening” fit in here? It seems to me that one of the main causes of much of the retail angst these days is failing to truly listen to customers in the first place. So now that we’ve lost a lot of the face-to-face connection with customers, we’re going to “listen” to written comments in social media where we have no idea of the truthfulness, circumstances or accuracy of that information. This is kind of like breaking-up via text, isn’t it? We’re not going to get back together with our customers this way either.