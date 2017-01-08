How disruptive is Alexa to CPG brands?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is an excerpt of an article from WayfinD, a quarterly e-magazine filled with insights, trends and predictions from the retail and foodservice experts at WD Partners.
“Alexa, order a 12-pack of toilet paper, a case of bottled water and a bag of tortilla chips.”
Welcome to the new moment of truth.
If you’re the brand manager of a CPG product, this existential threat should shake you to your brand-loving, MBA-trained core. The in-store marketing model that has ruled the consumer products industry for more than a century is being replaced by a talking cylinder.
Artificial intelligence and the generation of smartphone shopping assistants, from Siri to chatbots, are upending the traditional path to purchase, but they are all brand agnostic. Those ephemeral intangibles long considered the essence of a brand don’t matter. Price and delivery time are more likely to drive preference and selection in this new AI-driven store.
Beefing up slotting fees won’t make this threat go away. There are no endcaps here. No packaging. No in-store signage. No fancy floor graphics to put your beloved brand top of mind before a dozen other competing SKUs. There is only the abyss of the talking algorithm sheathed in the metal grid of a hidden speaker.
Can a brand mean anything to an algorithm? Harder still, if there is no longer an actual physical place where a brand might exist and come to life to consumers, how do brands connect with shoppers?
A similar crisis confronted brands more than a decade ago. Lifestyle brands like Nike and Coach became retailers themselves rather than leave their fate to retailers alone. They went direct to the consumer. Of course, a toilet paper store or a soda pop store is an absurd notion, but adopting the mentality of a retailer is not.
The moment of truth will increasingly happen outside the walls of a traditional retail store. And the one thing brands have done everything possible to avoid is now a necessity. There is no other choice: Brands must find a way to go direct to the consumer, either through their own portals or through radically improved formats operated by their existing retail partners.
This is a new moment of truth for brands, too.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should CPG brands adjust now that the “moment of truth” often occurs outside traditional retail stores? What new strategies can brands devise with their retail partners and on their own?
7 Comments on "How disruptive is Alexa to CPG brands?"
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
An in-home or in-room voice interface is a platform. Alexa now has more than 1,500 “skills” which serve as apps used with Alexa for brand-specific experiences. As a platform it is much like a retail shelf for e-commerce, so brands will compete for position and consumer awareness. The rules of supply and partnership, along with the preferred positioning that we have come to see in online search engines, very much apply to Alexa. This interface demands greater CPG brand pro-action.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Brands need to be everywhere, both in terms of message and availability. If they are successful in communicating their message, consumers will seek them out. Brands can help their sales by partnering with retailers, as they have been doing, and by being available in non-traditional places, which may include direct sales. The one thing brands can’t do is remain static.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
I’ve been writing about this very topic and touched on the dangers of retailers cozying up to Alexa in this article. Ultimately, CPG’s have it far worse than retailers and will lose the consumer clout and trust they’ve spent decades acquiring.
While I agree with Lee that direct-to-consumer is a big part of the CPG future I disagree about chatbots and assistants being brand agnostic. Let Alexa do your shopping and she will pick house brands every time. That’s not being agnostic. That’s a very calculated and profitable determination.
Cofounder and President, StorePower
While it’s true that purchasing is shifting to outside of traditional stores, it’s not true that the value of brands is necessarily diminished. In fact, the opportunity is now for brands to leverage intelligence and data to influence purchase decisions at the exact moment of truth. Imagine a consumer telling a voice assistant, “buy me a 12-pack of toilet paper.” Toilet paper manufacturers now know that a consumer is ready to purchase within their category and is ripe to be influenced as to which brand to buy. This is an amazing opportunity for smart and progressive CPGs. In fact, the model and players most at risk here are the outdated sprayers-and-prayers who distribute a coupon or FSI and hope that a consumer uses it.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
CPG brands must realize that consumers are increasingly creating their own “stores” which are defined by the platforms they choose to interfaces with. Amazon’s endgame is to surround the consumer with interface points and CPG companies need to understand that they only have two choices — lose sales or learn to play by a whole new set of rules. This requires forgetting about how to adopt traditional marketing plans to new tools and developing a new plan, hiring digital-savvy employees who live the same way the customer lives and not chasing every new technology as though it will be the last one ever created. As for strategies, this is a hardware/software play and all strategies need to start with that understanding.
Founder and CEO at Orkiv.com
If a CPG brand isn’t considering an Alexa skill or being a part of the Dash buttons we saw rolled out prior to this, they are dying slowly and painfully. The idea that a CPG brand can survive in the long term without fully investing in getting to the top of the ordering list on Alexa, chatbots, Google shopping and more is absurd.
I think more and more Amazon may start a pay-to-play effort to determine who Alexa gives the sale too. Right now it is a pure price/time-conscience method of delivery but soon there will be other methods such as bidding to get the default order of an Alexa unit. Along these lines, you may have more and more AI which determines your default preferences and suggestions. You could see down the road Amazon introducing preferences within a consumer account. Their preferred defaults for things like toilet paper, razors, paper towels, etc. This again may cause a bidding war for what becomes suggested at the top of the A.I. algorithm controlling it.
Time to step up and get straight to consumers through whatever means possible.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
I wonder how long it will be until another phase of technology exists for advertising and promoting a product. Something tells me we’re not too far away from a day when I ask Alexa to order me a 12-pack of toilet paper, a case of bottled water and a bag of tortilla chips and she replies back: “Surely but before I do, would you be interested in trying the ‘ABC’ brand for tortilla chips? You can receive 20 percent off your purchase and based on your likes; I think this could be an excellent choice for you.”
It seems almost natural that eventually this is how we’re going to market. Then there will be a setting to turn the ads off or limit them, etc. It’s just the natural evolution. However, in the meantime, CPG brands need to explore all options of how they can reach consumers directly, better promotions with their retail partners and when applicable free sample opportunities for attracting new customers.