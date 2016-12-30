How can the retail job market survive the AI revolution?
The White House has released a report detailing the negative economic impact artificial intelligence (AI) could have on millions on jobs.
“At a minimum, some occupations such as drivers and cashiers are likely to face displacement from or restructuring of their current jobs, leading millions of Americans to experience economic hardship in the short-run absent new policies,” the report stated.
It is hard to ignore the speed with which AI — broadly defined — has arrived on the retail scene, both in stores and in industries adjacent to them. Macy’s, for instance, has begun piloting Watson-based AI for answering in-store questions about inventory via a mobile device. Other brands and retailers have piloted enhanced AI-based website searches and voice-controlled searches. Self-driving vehicles have appeared on the roads in tests that could change both local and cross-country shipping and logistics. And, of course, Amazon is testing a convenience store that requires no in-house staff to operate.
Which of the AI experiments will end up as technological footnotes and which will become central to the retailing experience remains to be seen. It is also impossible to fully gauge the timeline along which AI will move from being used occasionally to replacing a significant number of jobs. But whether it takes decades or just a couple of years, the end result could see — in a worst-case scenario — a huge chunk of the population being rendered unemployable. And that could lead to devastating ramifications for consumer spending and the economy as a whole.
The White House report called for aggressive policy responses if the rate of job disruption were to go beyond what has been observed in previous eras of technological disruption. Some of the potential responses mentioned were new job creation strategies, job training to meet the new technological landscape and a stronger social safety net.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retailers prepare for, and respond to, the changes that mass AI adoption may bring to the retail job landscape? How immediate will meaningful changes be to the employment landscape because of AI?
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Retail is like any other business: efficiency and cost cutting are always paramount to survival. So despite the sociological implications and impetus for “doing the right thing” merchants will undoubtedly embrace AI for its virtues at the expense of employees.
Ultimately, this is not a retail issue but a societal one. I’ve butted heads with other pundits over the impact that automation including AI will have on the workforce. They often state that workers will be retrained as “robot repairmen,” but evaluating the realities of those statements shows their weaknesses. Simply, the White House has this right, there is a serious job loss issue coming in the next couple of decades that all industries will take part in. Retailers will bear their responsibility to contributing to it like every other industry, but, without a very earnest and effective retraining/restructuring effort society-wide, retail is likely to suffer most from displaced workers’ reduced consumption.
Marketing, OrderDynamics
For the immediate future, AI is probably going to make a bigger impact on improving our efficiency levels than replacing front-line jobs.
To prepare, retailers need to think about where AI could make the biggest impact and where it is frivolous. Remember that some AI will just make you a more efficient retailer. Some examples are artificial intelligence in your order management (order routing) system and demand forecasting/supply chain planning systems. These will make retailers better at what they do, help them route more cost effectively, manage inventory levels and more accurately forecast — to reduce excess stock.
In some situations (like that above), it might mean that you will have more of your staff available to service customers in the field — to improve customer satisfaction.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I’m not sure I’m quite buying into this one yet. Just like I haven’t seen a lot of impact from data mining, I’m not sure we’ll see the wholesale replacement of jobs by AI. Assisting workers maybe. Replacing them? Nothing creeps me out more than a robo-call or a robo-answer-bot on a website.
President and CEO, ProLogic Retail Services
Retailers should closely follow and analyze the potential impact that AI could have on their businesses. Amazon’s Go and Echo technologies are leading indicators that the retail industry is facing major change, and retailers should be considering and planning for how their businesses will be affected and how they can adopt new technology and capabilities as well.
Similarly, retail employees will be affected by AI technology, with some jobs disappearing and others being created. Workers should understand the impact of the new technology and keep their skills current and relevant as the industry evolves.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
SVP America, Global CMO TXT Group
One perspective on this (particularly for all of us on this forum who have made a career of retail). What retail job would you advise your school-age children to prepare for in the future? A sobering thought.
AI has been here before and has not really taken hold, but I am getting the feeling that third time is the charm and it will have a big impact on many jobs — just not next year.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
OMG, look at all the scribes the printing press just put out of work! OMG, look at all the auto workers the robots just put out of work! We seem to figure these things out over time. That’s not to say the process isn’t painful. It is. It seems a little cold to say that we always have and always will worship at the alter of efficiency — time and money. But it’s a simple truth of life. Happily, there will also be a role for “hand made” and “home made.” Artisans will always be appreciated. So I would ask the question slightly differently. How can the retail job market evolve within the AI revolution?