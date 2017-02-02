by Guest contributor

While improving data quality is the biggest challenge to marketing data success, it’s also easily the most important objective of a marketing data strategy, according to new research from Ascend2.

Looking at the perceived effectiveness of tactics used to improve data quality, the study found two stood taller than the rest: validating contact data as collected (49 percent); and assigning data quality responsibility (47 percent).

The analysts note that the former has become a popular automated process that can be integrated into digital contact forms quite easily. Nevertheless, it also ranks as one of the tactics requiring the most effort (skill, time and expense) to perform, according to the survey’s 250 marketing influencer respondents. By contrast, assigning data quality responsibility appears to be one of the easier tasks.

Another popular tactic is integrating sales and marketing data, yet this is considered the most difficult tactic in terms of the effort required. In fact, research from Adobe and Econsultancy indicates that for almost two in three company marketers, the siloed nature of their organization prevents them from better using data in marketing.

A recent study from Allocadia linked poor data quality to restrictive reporting methods. Forty-two percent of respondents in an accompanying survey of more than 200 B2C and B2B professionals said that they are only able to run baseline reports on past marketing performance and another 13 percent admitted that they don’t know where all of their data lives so are unable to leverage it. That leaves fewer than half starting to or actively using advanced modeling, though that figure was higher among high-performing organizations.

Respondents are also using fairly basic tools, led by Excel and PowerPoint, for marketing performance management. Fewer than one in eight respondents are using purpose-built tools and have a roadmap for future technologies.

The marketing and finance relationship certainly has room for improvement, per the Allocadia survey results: respondents were twice as likely to say marketing’s relationship with finance is minimal to non-existent (28 percent) as they were to describe finance as a trusted strategic partner (14 percent).