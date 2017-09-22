Source: Hilton promotional video

If you’re one of the 66 million members of the Hilton Honors rewards program, you are now eligible to redeem your points for purchases on Amazon.com. With its announcement made earlier this week, Hilton becomes the first hotel brand to link its loyalty program point redemption to the e-tail site.

“We are always looking for ways to deliver unique experiences to customers,” said Mark Weinstein, Hilton’s senior vice president and global head – customer engagement, loyalty and partnerships, in a statement. “By teaming up with Amazon, we are able to offer our Hilton Honors members yet another choice in how they redeem their Hilton Honors Points.”

The new perk is free to all eligible Hilton Honors members who link their accounts to Amazon. Members of the Hilton program can automatically use their points to apply to purchases or opt to do it manually.

Now with Hilton Honors you can use your Points to buy tons of stuff at @amazon! https://t.co/zhxUMU7jib pic.twitter.com/QkkGkHsKme — Hilton Honors (@HiltonHonors) September 19, 2017

Hilton Honors members who use their points for purchases on Amazon should know that 500 points are equal to one dollar when they shop, according to the FAQ. While Hilton points may be combined with Amazon gift cards to make purchases, they may not be added to other rewards program offers on a single order.

David Williams, vice president, Amazon payment products, said the e-tailer “continuously strives to delight” its customers and the new program will make it possible for Hilton rewards programs members to purchase millions of items on his company’s site.

There are restrictions on what can be bought using the points. Among the items excluded are AmazonFresh items, Amazon Appstore Apps, Amazon Video, digital music, Kindle downloads, Subscribe and Save items and textbook rentals. Hilton members may use their points to pay for Prime memberships as a gift, but not to pay for their annual subscription. Also excluded are using points to reload gift cards or to put funds in their Amazon Allowance account.