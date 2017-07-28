Have men become the primary grocery shoppers in America?
It’s been a longstanding practice for grocery executives to use the pronoun “she” when referring to the core customer shopping in their stores. If a new study from Men’s Health is to be believed, retailers may want to reconsider their descriptions as more guys report they are the person primarily responsible for grocery shopping in their households.
Eighty-four percent of men surveyed as part of the fourth “How Men Shop for Food” study said they are the primary grocery shoppers in their households. That’s a 19 percent increase over previous findings by Men’s Health. The survey was conducted online with Harris Poll, which queried men about grocery shopping, meal preparation, purchasing influences and other factors that affect their behavior.
“Men have an active role in each stage of the food purchasing process — before getting to the store, while there, and when cooking the food they’ve bought,” said Chris Peel, VP/publisher of Men’s Health, in a statement. “Food retailers are uniquely positioned to appeal to men throughout this cycle and to evolve their marketing plans based on this compelling data.”
Other findings from the study include:
- Sixty-six percent of men who are married or living with a partner go grocery shopping with a list, up 15 percent from previous research findings;
- Ninety-three percent of men prepare meals for themselves and 77 percent prepare them for others;
- Forty-eight percent of men watched cooking videos online over the past 12 months, a 27 percent increase from 2010;
- Thirty-five percent of men were influenced to try a new food or beverage by something they saw online.
There’s no doubt more men are grocery shopping today than in the past. Other studies conducted with both men and women, however, point to more of a balance in household grocery shopping duties than the male-only Men’s Health survey.
The Washington Post cited research by NPD Group, which found men are the primary grocery shoppers in 41 percent of American households. VideoMining put the percentage of men at 49 percent in answer to the same question.
- How all those men in the grocery store shop – New Hope Network
- Grocery stores are adapting to more male shoppers — who they treat like knuckleheads – The Washington Post
- Targeting Male Grocery Shoppers – RetailWire
- More Men Take on Grocery Shopping and Cooking – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what ways have grocery stores changed business practices to address the increase in male shoppers over the years? Where do you see opportunities for grocers to improve?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Have men become the primary grocery shoppers in America?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
There is no doubt that today’s world is quite different from how things were 50 years ago. People are living longer, getting married at a later age and having children later in life as well. It’s no wonder men are more involved in food shopping, whether they are single, married or living with a partner because lifestyles have changed so much.
I don’t know that supermarkets need to cater to men or women separately because it’s all about the customer’s food likes, dislikes and food experience. The focus needs to be on why the customer should buy this product regardless of whether they’re the woman or the man and retailers should certainly stay away from any presentation that stereotypes customers, as in only showing pictures of moms or moms with their kids. Men have proven their value as food shoppers and grocery chains need to have equal appeal to both sexes with how they market themselves and their products.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
The grocery trip is shopping for essential items, but in-store shopping gets really interesting when the essentials ring around the perimeter and the aisles provide products with other benefits. The Men’s Health study was no doubt biased toward nutrition-conscious men, whose numbers are growing fast. Grocers will be well served by providing product information and presenting the widest possible view of value in products.
In my opinion most of the innovations and improvements have benefited both genders. All those quoted statistics sound meaningless and empty. An increase in men watching cooking shows? Probably by default because there are more cooking shows. I’m sure the percentage of women watching cooking shows has also increased. Thirty-five percent of men were influenced by something they saw online? Surprised it wasn’t 100 percent. Of course the results will show men are doing more grocery shopping. The survey was aimed at men about grocery shopping. A man not interested would not take part in the survey.
CEO and President, Walking TALL Training & Consulting, Inc.
I’m not sure that much needs to be changed to cater to more men shopping than in previous years. Couples tend to share household chores more and both men and women will shop from lists. However with men perhaps being more likely to want to dash in and grab something for tonight’s dinner without really knowing what, examples like Trader Joe’s display for Tricolore Salad (with all the necessary ingredients beautifully arranged in one place and perhaps an additional recipe sheet provided) could be a helpful attraction. Offering help with a quick solution to an immediate challenge might be a good move.
I work with retailers on opening small supermarkets on college campuses. We know from our research the probability of success is greater when the percent of the population is skewed higher with females and all that implies. Lesley’s comment about grab-and-go is right on. Men might be doing a lot of shopping but basket size is higher with women. A university with 55 percent women gets our attention. If it’s 55 percent men we usually pass.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Grocers are flexible, and are always looking for new ways to serve consumers — just look at the plethora of meal pickup options available in any store. That said, it’s a stretch to suggest that men are doing the grocery shopping … I’m sure these same men will brag about cleaning the house, too.