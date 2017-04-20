Source: CVS Pharmacy

While announcing plans to expand healthier offerings, CVS revealed it is adding more in-store informational signage and “discovery” displays to help customers explore new offerings and health solutions on their own.

“We did a lot of research to understand how to best serve our customers as we began to reimagine our store experience and we found that people are thinking about their health differently and taking a more proactive approach to staying well,” said Judy Sansone, SVP, front store business and chief merchant, in a statement. “With that in mind we crafted a new shopping journey, all in the name of better health.”

The new store design with its expanded health focus was unveiled Wednesday at a media event at The Garage in Manhattan.

The store re-design highlights themes that make shopping easier. Michelle Driscoll, VP, loyalty and personalization for CVS, told RetailWire that while the prototype has aisles, they’re broken up by “discovery zones” or display cases and tables to offer a more “holistic approach” to care and product solutions.

Signage will be more plentiful to support discovery and education. Examples in press materials included a sign measuring six feet in height by three feet in width explaining how to choose a vitamin or supplement. Another detailed how to “Build your own smoothie.” Digital-video content supports some sections.

Rebecca Grimm, senior director, loyalty design, said the information supports CVS’s overall push towards “self-care” versus “sick-care.”

Connected health, sleep/mode and immunity products, for example, will each have their own “discovery zone” educational displays.

CVS will also add more healthier items, including foods, as it builds on its decision in 2014 to stop selling tobacco to deepen its positioning around health.

In the digital area, the company is further integrating its ExtraCare Rewards loyalty program with its app. New features include manufacturer coupons, the ability to manage ExtraBucks Rewards, and personalized ExtraBucks offers.

“Personal health may be something different to everyone,” said Ms. Grimm. “ExtraCare Rewards saves you money on what means most to you.”