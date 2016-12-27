French retailer parodies Amazon Go
A French retailer, Monoprix, has become the first to parody Amazon Go in a campaign promoting its one-hour home delivery service.
The campaign, posted on YouTube, offers nearly a frame-by-frame copy of Amazon’s “Amazon Go” introduction video. The first Amazon Go opened in downtown Seattle in early December.
Matching Amazon’s video by first showing a young, bearded man with a baseball cap shopping, Monoprix’s voiceover begins, “Over ten years ago, we were wondering what would shopping look like if you could walk into a store, grab what you want and just go.”
Amazon’s voiceover starts, “Four years ago we started to wonder what would shopping look like if you could walk into a store, grab what you want and just go.”
Both executions eventually make the promise of “no lines, no checkouts, no registers.”
Monoprix’s storyline veers from Amazon’s when it says shoppers also “don’t need an app to go shopping. So put away your phone and go shop. It’s really that simple.”
Instead of hearing about how Amazon Go’s “just walk technology” is driven by advanced computing, algorithms and sensors, Monoprix said it came up with its system by learning “about our customers’ needs and combined those learnings with Monoprix DNA. We call it human technology.”
The commercial adds, “Once you get everything you want, just go. We’ll put your groceries through the checkout and deliver them to your door only one hour later.”
In addition to no lines and no checkout, one-hour post-delivery promises “no groceries to carry” at no additional charge. Referencing Amazon, the ad concludes the service is available, “At a Monoprix near you (Seattle’s a bit far away.)”
Many reviewers saw Monoprix’s commercial as a subtle knock against the loss of human interaction in the shopping process, all done while touting the value of the chain’s delivery service.
Some other critiques of Amazon Go have also addressed the human interaction theme. In the New Yorker last week, David Sax, author of “Save the Deli,” wrote, “Stores are the fabric of our streets and neighborhoods, and the people who work behind those windows … are what often give us a sense of place.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does Monoprix’s one-hour post-shopping delivery program promise an equal or better experience than Amazon Go? Do you see a shopper backlash over cashier-less concepts such as Amazon Go?
5 Comments on "French retailer parodies Amazon Go"
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Brilliant. It’s about time regular brick-and-mortar stores stop being embarrassed that they are brick-and-mortar stores and find new ways to do more.
Digital Innovation Strategist, co-founder, ScreenPlay InterActive
Very clever! One thing Monoprix has going for it that Amazon doesn’t: their service exists today and we know it’s real. Amazon put out a video that, as of now, is conceptual and has some flaws in the described functionality. If Amazon Go comes to be it definitely will cause ripples in retail but, as Monoprix points out, it is not the only mechanism to achieve convenience and a delightful customer experience.
And that’s the bottom line: delightful customer experience is all that matters, not how much/little technology is employed to achieve it.
President, Max Goldberg & Associates
Monoprix offers a promise that is similar to Amazon, with the exception that Monoprix delivers groceries. This is a worthy challenge to Amazon. I don’t think cashier-less Amazon Go will negatively impact consumers. Millennials dislike human interaction, and these stores are targeted to them.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I have procedural questions. In the hour between selecting items and delivery, are items refrigerated? Frozen? Is there a minimum purchase? There’s a lot to like about the concept, but the execution is important, too …
Founder and CEO ClicBlox Digital Marketing Agency, Formerly the Founder and CEO of 800razors.com and Co Founder CEO of Raw Beauty, Inc Raw Essentials Skin Care with Carol Alt
First and foremost, we need to realize that Amazon is a logistics and technology company. 82% of the sales on Amazon.com are driven by third-party sellers. That is important to understanding what Amazon is trying to do. Amazon wants to dominate e-commerce and be the fastest shipper to consumers. The drone program, the store program — these are means to an end. The stores they are opening are places to keep inventory closer to the consumer so they can deliver faster. If people don’t want to shop there because of no human interaction, it won’t change anything. The volume of product flowing through the stores in these mini-FCs will be more than enough to cover expenses. Amazon will be the first trillion-dollar business.