Drone-to-hand delivery could become a thing
Retailers and tech developers have piloted many creative drone delivery solutions in recent years as they try to envision the future of the last mile. But while most have focused on how to get a package to a customer’s home, one startup is working on getting it directly into their hands.
Cambridge Consultants’ DelivAir app allows individual consumers to order products from their smartphones and have them delivered directly to their current physical location, wherever that may be, according to Engadget. Using GPS technology, the app communicates the user’s location to the drone, which seeks out the user, sending requests for location updates along the way. When the customer sees the drone approaching in the air, s/he points the smartphone at the vehicle, transmitting a signal that confirms s/he is the correct user. The drone then lowers the package using a winch and returns to base.
While it might not make the most sense for bulkier packages, such as service could offer convenience for, say, busy commuters without stores on their paths to and from public transportation, or for people who work outdoors.
Being able to deliver directly to an individual, with no address necessary, could also put vendors selling custom products direct-to-consumer in more immediate contact with customers.
The future of drone delivery – a DelivAir story from Cambridge Consultants on Vimeo.
Amazon.com has received the most press for drone delivery with news of patents appearing every few months for concepts as futuristic and varied as mechanical beehives for drone deployment and drones outfitted with data collection capabilities.
Most recently, Amazon has been considering ways to use drones outside of package delivery. The company recently patented a method of using a drone to deliver a freshly-charged battery to an electric car, according to TechCrunch. This provides a potential solution for drivers who may run their batteries down to zero outside of the range of a charging station on long trips.
Logistics providers like UPS are also getting in on the drone innovation game, with solutions like truck-mounted drone deployment to fly packages to hard-to-reach delivery spots.
- DelivAir uses drones to deliver to people, not physical addresses – Engadget
- Amazon patents a drone that delivers a charge to power up EVs on the go – TechCrunch
- Should drones be used for data collection in addition to deliveries? – RetailWire
- Can UPS fly past Amazon in drone delivery? – RetailWire
- The future of drone delivery – Cambridge Consultants press release
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see practical potential in drones making deliveries directly to consumers outside of the home? Could such services become more popular than drone-to-home delivery? What would be the best use cases for direct-to-consumer drone delivery?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Drone-to-hand delivery could become a thing"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Although technically possible, this seems more like a solution looking for a problem to solve. This kind of service (if allowed) would crowd the airspace with drones, and could easily pose safety problems. The technology has much more practical value in life saving situations in which a person may need critical medicine and cannot get around. A drone could be a true life-line in such cases.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Technology for technology’s sake. Definitely cool to be somewhere with your buds and have a drone bring you some trendy energy drink and practical for a parent in the park out of diapers to get an emergency fix, but there’s very little bottom line revenue here, particularly when the novelty wears off.
Founder/Retail Design Strategist, Gustie Creative LLC
I’m a big fan of drones in the retail sector, from improved logistics in the warehouse to creative delivery solutions and marketing engagements for consumers. But this week’s incident of a drone hitting a passenger plane in Canada raises my concern about how far the proliferation of drone use in the public airspace can go. The U.S. is more reserved about opening up airspace to drones than other countries and I don’t see direct-to-consumer drone delivery happening here too soon.
This use case was covered here before with a store in Japan delivering shoe boxes via drone from the backroom to the customer. There are too many variables outside but I seriously see this taking off as an in-store fulfillment process in the future, such as delivering sushi to a table or dropping off t-shirts to a football game where the fans can pass the box to the correct fan based on beacon proximity.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Great technology, but it “solves” a problem that doesn’t exist! Where it may be more useful is in very remote, undeveloped countries where the postal system, infrastructure and retail systems are unreliable or non-existent. Here in the U.S., it seems like a gimmick.
President, Raftery Resource Network Inc.
Drone technology is super cool and I’m delighted to see all the applications. For parcel delivery, however, we have one big problem. And until it is solved, I’m afraid drones will make little headway here.
The issue is society’s embedded expectation for “free delivery.” Combine that with the whole lowest-price syndrome and you have a recipe for fateful margin erosion. If consumers will pay for it, great. Got my fingers crossed, hoping this works.