Drone-to-hand delivery could become a thing

Source: Cambridge Consultants/DelivAir
Oct 20, 2017
by Matthew Stern
Retailers and tech developers have piloted many creative drone delivery solutions in recent years as they try to envision the future of the last mile. But while most have focused on how to get a package to a customer’s home, one startup is working on getting it directly into their hands.

Cambridge Consultants’ DelivAir app allows individual consumers to order products from their smartphones and have them delivered directly to their current physical location, wherever that may be, according to Engadget. Using GPS technology, the app communicates the user’s location to the drone, which seeks out the user, sending requests for location updates along the way. When the customer sees the drone approaching in the air, s/he points the smartphone at the vehicle, transmitting a signal that confirms s/he is the correct user. The drone then lowers the package using a winch and returns to base.

While it might not make the most sense for bulkier packages, such as service could offer convenience for, say, busy commuters without stores on their paths to and from public transportation, or for people who work outdoors.

Being able to deliver directly to an individual, with no address necessary, could also put vendors selling custom products direct-to-consumer in more immediate contact with customers.


Amazon.com has received the most press for drone delivery with news of patents appearing every few months for concepts as futuristic and varied as mechanical beehives for drone deployment and drones outfitted with data collection capabilities.

Most recently, Amazon has been considering ways to use drones outside of package delivery. The company recently patented a method of using a drone to deliver a freshly-charged battery to an electric car, according to TechCrunch. This provides a potential solution for drivers who may run their batteries down to zero outside of the range of a charging station on long trips.

Logistics providers like UPS are also getting in on the drone innovation game, with solutions like truck-mounted drone deployment to fly packages to hard-to-reach delivery spots.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see practical potential in drones making deliveries directly to consumers outside of the home? Could such services become more popular than drone-to-home delivery? What would be the best use cases for direct-to-consumer drone delivery?

"This week’s incident of a drone hitting a passenger plane in Canada raises my concern about how far drone use in the public airspace can go."

Karen S. HermanFounder/Retail Design Strategist, Gustie Creative LLC

Karen S. Herman

Karen S. HermanFounder/Retail Design Strategist, Gustie Creative LLC

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
46 minutes 10 seconds ago

Although technically possible, this seems more like a solution looking for a problem to solve. This kind of service (if allowed) would crowd the airspace with drones, and could easily pose safety problems. The technology has much more practical value in life saving situations in which a person may need critical medicine and cannot get around. A drone could be a true life-line in such cases.

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
38 minutes 9 seconds ago

Technology for technology’s sake. Definitely cool to be somewhere with your buds and have a drone bring you some trendy energy drink and practical for a parent in the park out of diapers to get an emergency fix, but there’s very little bottom line revenue here, particularly when the novelty wears off.

Karen S. Herman
BrainTrust
Karen S. Herman
Founder/Retail Design Strategist, Gustie Creative LLC
32 minutes 59 seconds ago

I’m a big fan of drones in the retail sector, from improved logistics in the warehouse to creative delivery solutions and marketing engagements for consumers. But this week’s incident of a drone hitting a passenger plane in Canada raises my concern about how far the proliferation of drone use in the public airspace can go. The U.S. is more reserved about opening up airspace to drones than other countries and I don’t see direct-to-consumer drone delivery happening here too soon.

Ed Dunn
Guest
Ed Dunn
32 minutes 23 seconds ago

This use case was covered here before with a store in Japan delivering shoe boxes via drone from the backroom to the customer. There are too many variables outside but I seriously see this taking off as an in-store fulfillment process in the future, such as delivering sushi to a table or dropping off t-shirts to a football game where the fans can pass the box to the correct fan based on beacon proximity.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
8 minutes 15 seconds ago

Great technology, but it “solves” a problem that doesn’t exist! Where it may be more useful is in very remote, undeveloped countries where the postal system, infrastructure and retail systems are unreliable or non-existent. Here in the U.S., it seems like a gimmick.

Dan Raftery
BrainTrust
Dan Raftery
President, Raftery Resource Network Inc.
3 minutes 53 seconds ago

Drone technology is super cool and I’m delighted to see all the applications. For parcel delivery, however, we have one big problem. And until it is solved, I’m afraid drones will make little headway here.
The issue is society’s embedded expectation for “free delivery.” Combine that with the whole lowest-price syndrome and you have a recipe for fateful margin erosion. If consumers will pay for it, great. Got my fingers crossed, hoping this works.

