Source: Dr Pepper

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the monthly e-zine, CPGmatters.

This summer at Walmart stores, thirsty soft drink shoppers had a chance to take part in a unique digitally-powered promotion for Dr Pepper. Participants visited a microsite online, uploaded their receipts and earned rewards such as a Dr Pepper-branded pool float.

“To succeed in a noisy, overcrowded space demands multichannel, mobile-focused campaigns that allow consumers to interact with brands anytime, anywhere,” Robert Stone, Sr., director of integrated and emerging media at Dr Pepper Snapple Group, told CPGmatters. “This constant access, across all digital marketing touch points, bolsters relationships and allows for more thoughtful, immersive experiences.”

In its account specific effort with Walmart, Dr Pepper invited shoppers in the store to unlock a virtual, custom bottle with a unique “Pick Your Pepper, Bring on Summer” label — one for every dollar spent. Custom bottles could also be unlocked if the campaign was shared and a friend joined.

Once a consumer unlocked five bottles, the prizes kicked in: An inflatable drink holder for five bottles; a $5 Walmart eGift card for 10; a Dr Pepper six-pack cooler for 20; and a Dr Pepper pool float for 40.

The collaboration, Mr. Stone said, “leveraged an engaging and unique approach to attract and interact with consumers in the digital space while also driving sales in the store.”

Dr Pepper Snapple Group across its brands aims its digital marketing at varying generational demographics, Mr. Stone said. “Our focus is on identifying the purchase and usage occasions for our brands and crafting our brand communications accordingly.” Rather than be guided by “consumer demographics,” the company’s digital marketing “is guided more by the identified usage occasions that are unique to each” group of consumers.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group has also become “more sophisticated” as it has rolled out such digital efforts. Said Mr. Stone, “We’re adapting to changes in this world as they come, leveraging advancements in ad tracking and audience creation and new methods of delivering messages to shoppers. As the space matures, we’re also looking at different metrics than we were earlier in our digital lives, such as viewability and cross-platform performance.”