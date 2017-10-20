Do U.S. retailers have a big cross-border opportunity?
According to the “2017 Pitney Bowes Global Ecommerce Study,” 52.7 percent of U.S. retailers already engage in cross-border e-commerce and another 39.7 percent plan to in the next 12 months.
By all accounts, U.S. retail is already reaching its nearest neighbors. The study found 80 percent of Mexicans and 81 percent of Canadians had made a cross-border purchase versus 43 percent of Americans.
A recent Bloomberg article also noted that purchases from Canada and Mexico should increase if the Trump administration succeeds in raising the threshold at which duties are applied to cross-border purchases as part of NAFTA renegotiations.
While many retailers focus on “near-border” opportunities because of proximity and similar cultures, the “greatest opportunity” for cross-border growth is further from home, according to the Pitney Bowes study. “Entering new markets with different cultures, languages and laws is complex, but the rewards can far outweigh the investment and challenges.”
Retailers are looking to sell cross-border in order to capitalize on their global brands and because it can be profitable. The study found average cross-border order values are 17 percent higher than domestic AOV.
Still, Pitney Bowes found retailers are often hesitant about investing in a foreign market with unknown demand. A small majority, for instance, prefer shipping cross-border versus owning inventory and shipping within a foreign market (either via owned distribution centers, stores or bonded warehouses). Depending on the region, a country’s primary online marketplaces or a retailer’s branded website may be a better option to enter a market.
Delivery costs, duty and tax costs were found to be the biggest inhibitors to cross-border purchases, so those must be kept at a minimum. Retailers and brands also often overlook the importance of high visibility of delivery, localized customer care and localized marketing in their cross-border approaches.
Said Lila Snyder, EVP and president, global e-commerce and presort services, Pitney Bowes, in a statement, “It is important that cross-border retailers focus on the consumers they are trying to reach; not necessarily the consumers they are most used to dealing with.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see the cross-border opportunity for U.S. retailers as limited to Canada and Mexico, or is it broader? What do you see as the main challenges in pursuing cross-border growth?
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
Cross border can be tricky — if you don’t have the right systems for it. Most medium-to-large retail chains will have (or need to have) an order management system to handle these transactions. Sure shipping to Canada is easy (it’s mostly English-speaking with some French regions). But when you go further than that, your systems you need to think about multi-currency, multi-lingual capabilities, and if you ship to APAC (huge potential) — look for double-byte character capabilities (Japanese, Korean, Chinese characters).
The technology is there to help retailers … just make sure your systems can meet your needs!
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Many retailers have opened stores in different countries, and that will only continue. So why wouldn’t e-commerce develop as well? I see it as a natural evolution, one that will grow beyond our Mexican and Canadian neighbors. Retailers will just have to figure what will work best for them as they explore different cultures but e-commerce expansion is doable and can provide significant success.
Retail Influencer, Hubba
I see cross-border opportunities to be limitless — with some caveats. We’ve seen (and some of us have lived) expansions that haven’t gone well. Target probably holds the most famous retreat in recent memory. With the ability to use e-commerce to reach consumers anywhere, retailers will be able to use all sorts of delivery methods to be able to complete the purchase for the consumer.
I do not see brick-and-mortar expansion across borders. There are too many variables. Target went to Canada and couldn’t reconcile the demographics, and Saks Off 5th have cooled their expansion hopes too. The cost of physical expansion while learning demographics is very steep. An e-commerce presence with an agile eye on analytics will be the way to make consumers in other countries happy.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Theoretically the cross-border opportunity is massive; in practice, it is full of pitfalls and challenges — many of which have overcome or stymied U.S. retailers looking to expand.
History is littered with such examples. Forever 21 opened foreign stores that were too large and too expensive. J. Crew set prices too high in Europe. American Eagle’s offer was off-pitch and undifferentiated. Brooks Brothers shirt collars were too “American.” David’s Bridal did not understand how British women buy bridal products. Walmart did not initially appreciate that Japanese households don’t have the space to buy in bulk.
So yes, there’s a big opportunity; but it requires extensive effort to understand local cultures and norms and to get the offer right.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
The world is getting smaller. Brands are discovering international opportunities. Physical locations require understanding local laws. Online there is a great opportunity. There are three issues with e-commerce cross-border which can be easily solved. The cost to ship international (including duty, taxes, etc.), the time it takes to ship and the distribution logistics. The opportunities are there for the retailer who figures it out. Just study what other retailers have done and you’ll start to get the blueprint you need to expand internationally.