Do retailers need a new approach to store brand marketing?
We’ve all heard about the impact Millennials are having on retailing and we all know Baby Boomers are still a generation of economic consequence, but what about Gen X? Well, it turns out this group — born between the early 1960s and 1980s — was hardest hit of all generations by the Great Recession and has spent much of the last decade learning how to be thrifty. That includes looking for value, specifically store brands, when the quality meets their other shopping requirements, making Gen Xers a great opportunity for retailers.
Speakers at the 2017 Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) conference held in Chicago this week described several other opportunities for retailers and their store brand suppliers in the next five years. Nielsen reports that more than one of every five items sold in the country’s supermarkets in 2016 was a store brand and Kantar Retail predicts that private label growth between now and 2022 will outpace the previous five years.
The reasons for the growth include not only the changing demographics and economy, which are having a huge impact, but also improved product quality and packaging, increased promotion and enhanced curation of the assortment. The overall shift in shopper perceptions of private label brands and the value they offer is also helping retailers drive sales and capture market share.
So, what can retailers do to capture more of the private label pie and build up their own brand? Industry consultant Jim Wisner says, “Store brands need to be promoted or they won’t grow. Less than 20 percent of the categories get the support for store brands comparable to national brands and that’s not enough.”
PLMA estimates that about $150 billion worth of store brands were sold last year and that shoppers save $30 billion annually by choosing store brands. These figures alone should give retailers the impetus to devote resources to the sector in a big way.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are retailers doing right in promoting store brands what could they do better? Which are doing the best job?
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The rise of grocers who carry store brands only — think Aldi and Trader Joe’s — proves how powerful exclusives can be. Shoppers love good quality at a bargain price. Grocers and drug chains should take every opportunity to tout their own products for the values that they are.
Retail Influencer, Hubba
Hey Cathy, I agree with all of this. I’d add Archer Farms, one of the Target brands — most consumers don’t actually know that Archer Farms is a Target brand at all. Retailer-owned brands are poised to move fast and have the inside track on profit and analytics, so retailers just need to continue by putting together a real brand plan and treating those owned brands like number one market leaders.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Retailers who do not promote their private label products are missing out on an opportunity for more sales. Today’s consumers are more price-conscious than any other time. Private label brands are typically less expensive, but the consumer still feels often that the products are inferior when it comes to quality. That is no longer the case for many of the private label items sold today, and it’s up to the retailers to make the consumer aware of that. So promote, advertise, use in-store signage and whatever it takes, like you would feature any other brand or item. The more consumers learn about the quality of the private label products along with the attractive prices, the more the retailer will sell. It’s a win for everyone.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
I agree with the PLMA that store brands must be promoted more. Many of these brands are good quality and often manufactured in the same plants as national brands and sold at a lower price point. Costco and Target are just two examples of high quality and great price. So Target’s private label is a private label but Target is national, so what was the difference again?
VP Retail Strategy & Operations, Strategy Consulting
Value, quality and transparency resonate very well with the cost-conscious consumer. Private label store brands are on the rise, as demonstrated by Whole Foods’ push with their 365 brand. This provides consumers with a high-quality product without emptying their pocket. The company also offers both natural and organic selections at different pricing tiers.
There are significant opportunities for other grocery and drug store chains to take advantage of these emerging categories, which drive not only significant value to their consumers, but also an excellent profit margin for the company.
Director of Marketing, OrderDynamics
My personal favourite has been the PC brand by Loblaw. Years ago, they started curating high quality goods to white label. As such, the white label brand became a premium brand unto itself. They also provided the low-end white label brand “No Frills.” Doing this has served them well and has given customers a clear indicator of premium quality product vs. the generic. Great strategy to capturing both ends of the white label market.
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Private label in retail helps paint the picture of the brand’s identity. Providing value in a defined range of consumer and household needs describes what the brand intends to be as they are a part of the family’s life. So promoting store brands is to the promote the store identity as an overall brand. Canada’s President’s Choice store brand includes excellent packaging and promotion that often make it the product of choice. In linking the store brand with the company CEO at store brand launch, the brand was personified at the product and chain levels.
Contributing Editor
Very informative article! Getting to the topic at hand, here are some cost-effective ways to highlight these products:
Founder and CEO, Bobsled Marketing
To add an online perspective to the mix, this is a business model that Amazon is pursuing on a massive scale.
The vast quantities of data that Amazon holds can be mined to identify assortment gaps as well as emerging product types. In some categories (batteries, baby wipes), Amazon’s private labels dominate. However, Amazon aren’t overly promotional about their own private labels, and for some brands consumers wouldn’t know they are an Amazon brand.
The placement of Amazon’s private labels within the wider ecosystem seems almost democratic — the most popular product wins whether it’s an Amazon brand or a national brand. Products which don’t succeed are quickly and quietly killed.
What can other retailers learn from this? Let consumer purchase data do the talking.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Founder and CEO, Hound Dog Digital Agency
Retailers are not great marketers. So expecting them to develop a brand and get behind that brand is foreign to their core.
The reason national brands get better exposure is that there is funding behind it. The merchants have no incentive to market private brands because the more sales coming from private brands, the less funding from national brands. Retailers don’t think in terms of net profit or differentiation. They think in terms of gross profit, rebates, discounts and accruals. When they do put private label on sale, it is generally a price focus vs. a quality focus.
That said, Costco has done an amazing job turning Kirkland into a national brand. It is even sold on Amazon and other marketplaces online. Target does a good job in specific categories and Nordstrom as well. I am not certain concepts like Brandless will survive. Once they got past the initial hype, the retention does not seem to be there primarily because of quality issues.
Private label products and controlled brands have the potential to provide a point of differentiation for many retailers. The strategy and execution need improvement in order to be successful.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
It depends on the retailer. Aldi and Trader Joe’s, for example, have built a unified brand front where the promise on the nameplate is reinforced by the products on the shelf. Wegmans and H-E-B have used the brands they control to demonstrate superior quality and lots of those Millennial values — locally produced, artisanal recipes, fresh with no bad ingredients, etc. Other retailers are still a half step away from the old, tired “private label” wall of values.
So the better question might be, “What are industry best practices when it comes to retailer-owned, or controlled, brands?” And they would include things like: higher quality, an emphasis on perishable products, reinforced by more shelf-stable items, promoting items as “only available at,” developing signature items, etc. And perhaps the most important things — telling the story of your brands as Trader Joe’s and Loblaw learned to do years ago and tightening the connection between your brand and the items you offer under your own name.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Promoting store brands shouldn’t be accepted lightly. They are less expensive in large part because they do not have promotion costs eating up profits. As my friend Mike Anthony often says, promotions need to be targeted. With that in mind, clever promotions that entice shoppers to try the store brands and see how good they are (like extra loyalty points as mentioned above) would be targeted and on the point. The low prices are the reward in and of itself.