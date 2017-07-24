Do mini makeup studios make sense for Sephora?
On the heels of its largest North American store opening on Manhattan’s 34th Street (11,380 square feet), Sephora opened a new concept with its smallest footprint (2,000 square feet) that specializes in makeup services.
Sephora Studio will be located outside of malls and feature digital components and more curated experiences for shoppers during their visits. The first made its debut on Boston’s Newbury Street on July 21.
Beyond 45-minute makeovers and 15-minute mini facial, Sephora Studio will be the first Sephora location to offer 75-minute “Custom Makeover Plus.” It’s also the first to feature a concierge.
All sessions start a skin consultation using exclusive digital tools like the Moisture Meter and Skincare IQ quiz to assess skin needs. The Studio also features the new Sephora Digital Makeover Guide, which captures the client’s product, application and look preferences from her makeover. A record is e-mailed to the client for future reference. Other tools available to beauty advisors include the Sephora + Pantone Color IQ touchscreens to add some science to foundation, lip and concealer shade matching.
Said Calvin McDonald, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, in a statement. “The Studio merges the best of an inclusive neighborhood retail environment with best-in-class digital tools that enable our expert beauty advisors to customize recommendations on an individual basis.”
While stocking a limited selection versus its standard 5,500-square-foot locations, the concept will feature “order in store” and same day pick Up for products unavailable in the store. With order in store, beauty advisors place customer orders through Sephora.com with complimentary standard shipping or reduced next day shipping. Shoppers can also head to Sephora Prudential Center for same day pick up.
“The truth is, there are many locations without easy access to Sephora, but where beauty products and services sell well, at players like Ulta,” GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders told CNBC. A freestanding Sephora Studio will now present “a threat for other players, but a great opportunity for Sephora,” he said.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will off-the-mall makeup studios help Sephora drive traffic to its mall stores? Can smaller service-oriented stores outside the mall work for other mall-based chains?
Strategy Architect – Digital Place-based Media
Sephora, like most retailers, is all about products to improve life experiences after the store visit. Makeup studios make sense in the same way that treadmill analysis makes sense for athletic footwear and appliance or deck building demonstrations make sense for PIRCH or Home Depot. When retailers make themselves part of the solution, their reward is loyalty.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
In the era of experiences over things, this move makes a lot of sense. The concept has already been vetted (as the comment about Ulta proves) and there are plenty of markets that haven’t yet been penetrated, like college towns. Studios make a lot of sense.
VP Retail Strategy & Operations
In today’s experience-first economy bigger isn’t always better, and Sephora is doing the right thing to provide a smaller-scale shopping channel to better connect with their existing and new customers. These smaller-scale brick-and-mortar locations could provide the proof of concept testing grounds for Sephora, as well as other experience-based retailers, to test their innovations and other strategies that perhaps would be too risky to roll out to the larger-scale stores.
Today’s customer is seeking speed, agility and seamless experiences, and Sephora’s approach with the new concept may just prove to be very successful. In addition, the smaller-scale, innovation-first stores will provide an opportunity for Sephora to quantify, test and fine tune their merchandising strategies before rolling them out across the chain.
Editor-at-large, RetailWire
If the economics of a high-service, tiny footprint store with limited offerings are sound and a profit can be assured, this format would appear to have several benefits to Sephora as a chain. It probably will drive traffic into the mall stores. The new studio format can be opened in a variety of locations and provides geographic flexibility. It strongly promotes high levels of interaction with customers through the makeovers. It nicely integrates online selling with brick-and-mortar retailing. More people will now be able to see and shop Sephora with these mini-studios.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Sephora has learned, through its collaboration with J.C. Penney, that a small footprint can be very effective. And it’s hard for Sephora to ignore the growth and success of Ulta. Finally, Sephora must be paying close attention to the threat to the traditional big-mall model — so a new concept like Sephora Studio gives it a good defensive and offensive strategy for growth.
CEO and President, Walking TALL Training & Consulting, Inc.
What a great move for Sephora! They have the advantage of their products being of such appeal personally to their customers that creating an even easier way to get up close and provide individual advice is a sure way to drive more product sales and loyalty. We know that the best sale is an emotional one from which we feel a connection to the product, company and the people, so this is set to be a huge success.
CEO, Beekeeper
This initiative is a great idea because most customers don’t know they “need” something until you show them how it will benefit their lives. By offering this personalized service, Sephora has more of a chance at selling its products because customers will directly see the value in the results. If they like what they see and how the products feel, they are more likely to seek out the store and purchase the products on-site. I see this working for other retailers, like electronics retailers who could showcase their latest technologies to engage customers.