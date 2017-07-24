Photo: Sephora

On the heels of its largest North American store opening on Manhattan’s 34th Street (11,380 square feet), Sephora opened a new concept with its smallest footprint (2,000 square feet) that specializes in makeup services.

Sephora Studio will be located outside of malls and feature digital components and more curated experiences for shoppers during their visits. The first made its debut on Boston’s Newbury Street on July 21.

Beyond 45-minute makeovers and 15-minute mini facial, Sephora Studio will be the first Sephora location to offer 75-minute “Custom Makeover Plus.” It’s also the first to feature a concierge.

All sessions start a skin consultation using exclusive digital tools like the Moisture Meter and Skincare IQ quiz to assess skin needs. The Studio also features the new Sephora Digital Makeover Guide, which captures the client’s product, application and look preferences from her makeover. A record is e-mailed to the client for future reference. Other tools available to beauty advisors include the Sephora + Pantone Color IQ touchscreens to add some science to foundation, lip and concealer shade matching.

Said Calvin McDonald, president and CEO of Sephora Americas, in a statement. “The Studio merges the best of an inclusive neighborhood retail environment with best-in-class digital tools that enable our expert beauty advisors to customize recommendations on an individual basis.”

While stocking a limited selection versus its standard 5,500-square-foot locations, the concept will feature “order in store” and same day pick Up for products unavailable in the store. With order in store, beauty advisors place customer orders through Sephora.com with complimentary standard shipping or reduced next day shipping. Shoppers can also head to Sephora Prudential Center for same day pick up.

“The truth is, there are many locations without easy access to Sephora, but where beauty products and services sell well, at players like Ulta,” GlobalData Retail managing director Neil Saunders told CNBC. A freestanding Sephora Studio will now present “a threat for other players, but a great opportunity for Sephora,” he said.